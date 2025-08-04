I am shaking.

Over 100,000 children have starved to death in Sudan.

Not over the course of a war.

Not over a decade.

In the past two months.

One hundred thousand.

Let your mouth say it. Let your chest break open with it.

Not a statistic. A mass burial. A silenced generation. A genocide.

This is our loss. Not Sudan’s alone. Ours. All of us.

This is not a famine. This is limoscide.

It is starvation by weapon. By siege. By obstruction.

By UN withdrawal. By donor abandonment. By silence as policy.

Where are the vigils?

Where is the press?

Where are the fundraisers, the solidarity songs, the global outcry?

Where is the West, so obsessed with “saving” children,

now that 100,000 Black African children have died of hunger in the span of weeks?

Where is the mourning?

poem fragment: Massacre by Mouthful

they didn't die of hunger—

they were withheld.

withheld from food

withheld from care

withheld from memory.

a convoy denied is a coffin delivered.

a closed border is a cleaver.

a silence is a shovel.

these are the children

of no headlines

no hashtags

no rescue.

and we are meant to forget.

meant to feel nothing

for the 100,000 dreams

rotting in Darfur soil.

but I will remember.

I rage.

I grieve them into story.

Grief is the least we owe them. Rage is the most honest prayer left.

Let no one call this accidental. Let no one say “crisis.”

Name it: engineered starvation.

Name it: mass death by design.

Name it: genocide.

And if you’re reading this and you still have breath—

then let it carry their names.