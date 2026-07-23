For Naji, thirty-nine years gone and still ten years old.

He left Al-Shajara at ten, a village cradled between Tiberias and Nazareth, one of more than five hundred and thirty-one Palestinian villages erased in 1948. He carried that departure in his palms as though exile were a small stone that could never be set down. Every line he drew returned to that first leaving. Every page bent toward the road home.

Some departures never end.

Some children keep walking long after their footprints disappear.

He gave us a boy whose face we would never see. Handala stands with his back turned, because the dispossessed are forever commanded to forget, to forgive, to look elsewhere. Naji answered those commands with graphite. His pencil became a refusal that outlived the hand holding it.

The smallest back

can bear the weight of a nation.

Handala never grew. That was always the promise. Time itself halted at ten years old, waiting for justice to remember its own name. Barefoot on broken earth, clothes stitched from poverty and permanence, fingers clasped behind him with impossible patience, he became every child suspended between memory and return. Naji said Handala would remain the age he was when Palestine was taken from him, and would grow only when he could walk home again.

A child held still by history.

An entire homeland trapped inside one unfinished birthday.

They shot Naji Al-Ali in Knightsbridge in July, beneath a London sky that knew nothing of Galilee’s olive trees or the dust of refugee camps. Geography offered no sanctuary. A man who sketches every tyrant, every occupier, every collaborator eventually finds every silence pointing a gun. He lingered for five weeks before death carried him away.

Even a bullet

could not erase a line already written.

Thirty-nine years have passed, and still his ink refuses to dry. His assassin sought to kill a cartoonist. The world inherited a witness. Handala remained where Naji left him: ten years old, barefoot, facing the horizon with the stubborn faith of those who refuse to mistake exile for destiny.

Maps can be redrawn.

Memory keeps drawing the first one.

Today Palestine is still scarred by the same machinery of genocide and erasure, the same appetite for land, the same insistence that a people surrender their past to survive the present. Handala still stands before us with his face withheld, waiting for the day he no longer has to.

He has been waiting

long enough to become time itself.

Naji Al-Ali did not live to see the years that followed. His drawing did. His child did. His refusal did.

That is the inheritance he left behind: a barefoot boy who will never grow old until Palestine is allowed to grow free.

Rest in power, Naji.

Handala is still watching.

Still waiting.

Still ten years old.