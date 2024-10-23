They tell us that to be heard, we must be spotless—

That to deserve breath, we must be without blemish, without fault.

But humanity is not a reward for perfection. It’s a birthright.

Palestinians do not need to be perfect victims,

To deserve their homes, their land, their lives.

There is no justification for the blood spilled, no explanation for the stolen breath.

And yet, they ask, what did you do to deserve this?

As though resistance is a crime, as though survival is an act of war.

But to resist—isn't that what it means to be human? To fight against the weight that crushes you?

Occupation, apartheid, genocide—they are the violence, not the resistance.

The right to exist cannot be negotiated. It cannot be revoked.

The world whispers of peace, but only after the dust settles on bones—

Only after they have made corpses of dreams and buried the breath of children.

Yet they will say, you must be better, you must be quiet, you must not fight.

But no—there is no right for a state to take a single life,

Not one.

The resistance is not the crime.

The crime is that resistance is necessary at all.

Palestinians do not need to be perfect victims.

They just need to be human.

And that should be enough.

-Story Ember leGaïe

October 23, 2024