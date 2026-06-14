Be intolerant of intolerance.

Not because kindness is weakness.

Because tolerance was never meant to be a suicide pact.

Somewhere along the way people were taught that justice means making room for everything.

No.

A society that makes room for fascism is making room for fascism.

A society that makes room for white supremacy is making room for white supremacy.

A society that makes room for genocide is making room for genocide.

These things do not arrive as guests.

They arrive as conquerors.

And they mistake every open door for permission.

Stop normalizing what should horrify you.

Stop treating cruelty like a difference of opinion.

Stop treating dehumanization like a perspective.

Stop treating violence as a debate topic.

Not every idea deserves a seat at the table.

Some ideas built the table out of bones.

And stop imagining institutions have consciences.

A system is not a person.

It does not love.

It does not care.

It does not feel guilt at three in the morning.

It does not wake up transformed by a moving story.

It responds to pressure.

To incentives.

To consequences.

To disruption.

You cannot persuade a cage to become a sanctuary.

You cannot educate a profit model into compassion.

You cannot reason a machine out of doing the thing it was built to do.

The river does not flood because it is evil.

The river floods because that is what rivers do.

Likewise,

a system designed to extract

extracts.

A system designed to exclude

excludes.

A system designed to concentrate power

concentrates power.

The question is not whether it can be convinced to be nicer.

The question is whether people are willing to stop feeding it permission.

History is littered with the wreckage of those who mistook appeals for strategy.

For fucks sake.

I am not saying people cannot change.

People change every day.

I am saying institutions are not people.

Buildings do not have epiphanies.

Bureaucracies do not grow hearts.

Empires do not discover empathy.

They retreat when they are forced to retreat.

They stop when stopping costs more than continuing.

That has always been the lesson.

Not persuasion.

Pressure.

Not politeness.

Power.

Not accommodation.

Solidarity.

The world changes when ordinary people decide

that certain things will no longer be tolerated,

and then act accordingly.

Everything else is theater.