Gaza cried out: Stop the world for Palestine. And on World Health Day, protesters did just that.

@WOLPalestine brought the heart of New York City to a halt. Grand Central Station was shut down. Multiple entrances were blocked by NYPD. Trains delayed. Streets frozen. The urgency of genocide made impossible to ignore.

From the steps of the United Nations to the embassies and consulates of Arab governments complicit in silence, demonstrators rallied. Inside those buildings, leaders issued statements and posed for cameras. Outside, people screamed the truth: Invoke UN Resolution 377. Stop the genocide. NOW.

Resolution 377—Uniting for Peace—allows the UN General Assembly to override U.S. veto power in moments of mass atrocity. It was created for moments like this. Yet as Gaza buries more children under rubble every hour, the UN delays. Words flood social media. Action remains absent.

On the very day the UN declared its commitment to maternal and newborn health, Gaza’s pregnant women gave birth on bloodstained floors, with no anesthesia, no food, no light.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

This wasn’t just a protest—it was a disruption of comfort, a rupture in normalcy. The world cannot move on while Gaza burns.

They are just getting started.

And they will not stop until the genocide does.