Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
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I mean, I guess you could say the same thing about European colonists in America& the Native Americans. Not to diminish the atrocities of war but lots of evil has happened all over the world & the perps of that evil have to justify it somehow I suppose.

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