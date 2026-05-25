Mike Huckabee: “I wonder if everyone in Lebanon understands that if there were no Israel, they wouldn’t have a cell phone. I wonder if they understand that every time they use a USB, every time they use car navigation, that every time they eat a cherry tomato or have a delicious bite of seedless watermelon… instead of saying, ‘I can’t talk to those people,’ they should step across the border, shake the hands, and say, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you for helping create some things that have made my life better and easier.”

US Ambassador to the “Israeli” occupation Mike Huckabee recently offered the world a masterclass in what scholars of settler-colonialism call technowashing: the use of technological achievement as moral currency, deployed to neutralize political grievance and manufacture gratitude where solidarity should live. Speaking to Lebanese audiences, Huckabee listed what he framed as “Israeli” gifts to humanity: cell phones, the USB drive, car navigation, the cherry tomato, the seedless watermelon. He suggested that rather than refusing normalization with an occupying power engaged in active genocide, Lebanese people should cross the border, shake hands, and say thank you. The logic is colonial in its oldest form. We have built things, therefore what we have done to you is settled. Your suffering is cancelled by your consumption.

Start with the arithmetic of the genocide itself, because the numbers matter as moral weight even when they cannot carry the full weight of individual lives. Researchers and independent demographers, accounting for direct killings, starvation, disease, and the collapse of medical infrastructure, estimate Palestinian deaths since October 2023 alone in the hundreds of thousands. Since 1948, the total across Nakba massacres, wars, occupation violence, siege, and now this genocide, reaches into the hundreds of thousands more. And that is before you count what I call saftar: the severing of a human journey before its completion through injustice.

The cell phone claim is rooted in Motorola’s R&D presence in “Israel” during the 1970s and 1980s. Those same decades saw the ongoing military occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, the 1982 invasion of Lebanon that killed over seventeen thousand people, and the Sabra and Shatila massacre, in which Palestinian refugees were slaughtered in their camps while “Israeli” forces held the perimeter and lit the sky with flares.

The USB drive was developed around 1999 to 2000. That same period saw the collapse of Oslo and the eruption of the Second Intifada, during which over three thousand Palestinians were killed in five years, thousands more maimed, entire neighborhoods demolished.

Waze was founded in 2008, the same year “Israel” launched Operation Cast Lead, which killed approximately 1,400 Palestinians in 22 days.

The cherry tomato research was conducted through the 1970s, while “Israel” was confiscating Palestinian agricultural land, while Palestinian farmers were being displaced from the very soil that had sustained them for generations.

And then there is the watermelon. Huckabee held it up as evidence of “Israeli” generosity, apparently unaware, absolutely entirely aware, that the watermelon has been one of the most recognized symbols of Palestinian resistance for decades. Its red, black, white, and green interior stands in for the Palestinian flag, which “Israel” banned. That Huckabee chose the watermelon as a gift to offer to people whose families the IOF has killed is either a failure of awareness so profound it constitutes its own indictment, or something more deliberate. Either way, the choice reveals the contempt embedded in the argument itself.

Palestine before 1948 was not a blank slate. It had newspapers, universities, hospitals, law firms, music conservatories, thriving urban intellectual communities in Haifa, Jaffa, Jerusalem, Ramallah. The Nakba did not just displace 700,000 people. It demolished the institutional infrastructure through which Palestinian thinkers, scientists, artists, and doctors were being produced. It severed that lineage midstream.

In this current genocidal violence, “Israel” has bombed or destroyed every major university in Gaza. The Islamic University of Gaza. Al-Azhar University. Dozens of schools. Scholars, professors, and students have been killed in targeted strikes. This is not incidental. Researchers have documented it as deliberate scholasticide, the erasure of a people’s intellectual future as a strategy of elimination. The man celebrating “Israeli” innovation as civilization’s gift to humanity is the representative of the government funding the systematic destruction of every institution through which Palestinian innovation could develop.

Huckabee wants to talk about cherry tomatoes and USB drives as evidence of what “Israel” has given the world.

The counter-ledger is every Palestinian child whose name we do not know, whose gift we will never see, whose particular way of seeing the world ended before it had a chance to speak. This is paisicide.

That is what the genocide actually costs, and no innovation, real or inflated, can be placed on the other side of that scale.