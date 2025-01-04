When a brown, Muslim soldier carries out a political act of violence, they’re immediately labeled a “terrorist,” no questions asked. The FBI, the media, and public discourse rush to box them into a narrative of ideological extremism, ensuring their humanity is erased in favor of the label.

But when a white, decorated veteran drives a Cybertruck packed with explosives into a public space, injuring innocent people, and leaves behind explicit political messages, he’s a “tragic case of suicide.” PTSD, emotional struggles, and a disillusionment with endless wars become the focus, reducing his actions to personal suffering instead of deliberate violence.

This stark disparity isn’t just hypocritical—it’s deliberate. It reflects a systemic bias in how violence is categorized and portrayed, depending on the perpetrator’s race, religion, and political alignment. A brown man’s violence is inherently framed as an existential threat to national security, while a white man’s violence becomes a cautionary tale about the failure to care for veterans.

The soldier in Las Vegas explicitly stated that he wanted his actions to be a “wake-up call” and cited dissatisfaction with endless wars and the collapse of the U.S. Yet this overt political framing is softened, sanitized, and excused in the media coverage. His whiteness and military service shield him from the language of condemnation and othering that would otherwise apply.

This isn’t about excusing one act of violence or condemning another more harshly. It’s about how the system uses race and religion to determine whose violence deserves empathy and whose deserves vilification. By doing so, it reinforces the very narratives that maintain white supremacy and Islamophobia, pretending all the while that the public won’t notice.

The question we should be asking isn’t just why this man’s actions were framed as “tragic,” but what it says about a society that repeatedly uses these double standards to define worth, threat, and humanity. Because they think we’re all too stupid to see it—but we do.