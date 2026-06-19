Some things you understand only through their pull on everything around them.

Not because you can look at them directly. Because you can’t. Because the thing at the center of the gravity is too much to face straight on, so you learn it by what it does to the space around it. By how light bends. By how you keep finding yourself facing the same direction without deciding to.

I have someone like that.

This day bends toward him.

June 19, 1865. Galveston, Texas. Enslaved people were told they were free.

The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed January 1, 1863. That’s 912 days between the law and the telling. Someone held the news back. Made the calculation that keeping people in chains was worth more than obeying what had already been decided. Freedom existed and was withheld as a weapon, as profit, as contempt.

The news wasn’t late. It was stolen.

That distinction lives differently in me now than it did before I understood whose granddaughter I am. Before I understood that I exist because someone survived something designed to prevent their survival. That my being here is evidence of a continuance that was never supposed to happen.

My blood is a colonizer’s map.

I say that plainly because there is no soft way to say it and no reason to try. I exist because conquest moved through bodies and called it something else, called it nothing, left no record worth keeping. The routes are in me. I didn’t choose the cartography. But I am reading it every time I try to understand where I stand.

My grandfather is Black.

I am downstream of his survival and downstream of the violence that made my existence possible. Both of those things are true and they do not cancel each other out. They pull in opposite directions inside the same blood.

I am not Black.

But I carry in my body the continuation of someone who is. That’s not the same as his story. It doesn’t give me entry to what is his. But it means this day is not abstract to me. It means the history I’m reading has a face I love at the center of it. It means Juneteenth lands at a specific angle, one that includes grief I have no right to claim as mine and love I have every reason to carry.

The afterlife of slavery is the name for what didn’t end in 1865.

It didn’t. It adapted. Rebuilt itself in the architecture of prisons and called it justice. Drew lines through maps and called it markets. Wrote exceptions into amendments. Killed Black men on camera and called it procedure. Keeps running, patient and structural, because the people who benefit from it have never had a reason to stop.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. The same government that runs the largest carceral system on the planet gave us the day. Went back to the work of the afterlife by morning.

And yet.

The people who kept this day alive for over a century, without recognition, without resources, in backyards and church halls and community cookouts, they weren’t waiting for anyone to make it real. They made it real themselves. Year after year. Without permission.

That’s what the afterlife of freedom looks like. The part that was supposed to die and didn’t. The part that kept making something out of nothing, kept building community under conditions designed to atomize and destroy, kept celebrating because joy under those conditions is not naivety. It is insurgency.

I don’t know exactly what this day means to him.

I won’t pretend to. There are things that live in a body I don’t share, in a history that is his to carry and not mine to narrate. I can witness. I can love. I can do the work of understanding as precisely and honestly as I’m capable of, without sliding into the territory that isn’t mine.

What I can do is tell the truth about where I’m standing.

Downstream. Inheritor of survival I didn’t earn and violence I didn’t choose and a blood that maps two things at once. Standing at the edge of something that has weight that I’ve not had to carry. Trying to be useful from exactly that position, not by erasing it, not by performing my way past it, but by naming it and working from it honestly.

The colonizer’s map in my blood doesn’t disappear because I’m ashamed of it. It becomes something else only if I read it. If I account for it. If I use what it tells me about where power moved, and how, and whose body paid the price.

Happy Juneteenth.

To everyone for whom this day is inherited and yours and complicated and sacred.

And to the man at the center of my gravity, whose survival is why I exist, whose life bends the light I see by, whose story I don’t own but whose blood I carry, and who I am trying, in every way I know how, to be worthy of.

I see you. Even from here. Especially from here.