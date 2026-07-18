Excuse me, sir? I think you have a little bit of cake on your cheek. Oh, sorry. My mistake. It's just your digital apartheid.

It gets everywhere, doesn't it. On the feed, on the fundraiser, on the wire transfer, on the visa form. It gets on the hands of everyone who pretends not to see it. This week the United States stopped pretending, and I want to walk you through what it built, because the architecture matters more than the outrage, and because the architecture is already reaching into your pocket, your posts, and your people, whether you have noticed yet or not.

The phantom with capital letters

On July 16, the State Department announced a visa restriction policy targeting members of "Far-Left Terrorist and other aligned groups." Read that phrase again. The capitalization is not sloppy drafting. It is a legal maneuver. They wrote it as a proper noun, the name of an organization, as if there were a headquarters somewhere, a membership card, a roster. There is no such organization. US law has no mechanism for designating domestic groups as terrorist organizations, which is why the 2025 Antifa declaration was legally hollow. So instead they conjured a capitalized phantom, and the membership question became purely discretionary. Who belongs to Far-Left Terrorist? Whoever they say does. You cannot prove you are not a member of a group that does not exist. There is no organization to quit, no affiliation to disprove. It is unfalsifiable by design.

Look at the categories the policy uses: "aligned groups," "economic sabotage," "logistical support," "facilitated the convergence." None of these are defined. Economic sabotage can mean a boycott. Aligned can mean anyone. Logistical support is what mutual aid looks like to a prosecutor. Rubio framed this as fighting "enemies of our civilization" and declared "it is time to crush this evil forever," which is eliminationist rhetoric, not immigration policy language. The administration has already designated four groups as foreign terrorist organizations with rewards up to ten million dollars, and Rubio promised more designations to come.

The infrastructure of definition comes first. The population it applies to expands after.

We have watched this template get built in real time. The Palestine exception built the machinery: material support statutes stretched to cover speech, "terrorist sympathizer" as a category with no evidentiary floor, deportations for op-eds. Liberals accepted it because the targets were Palestinians and their defenders. The anti-trans legal architecture normalized the state defining whole categories of people as inherent threats to children and civilization. Now the same template, the same civilization versus darkness framing, gets pointed at "the far left and aligned groups," a category elastic enough to hold anyone who ever shared a fundraiser.

The vagueness is the function. People self-censor against a boundary they cannot locate.

The week they came for the money

The visa policy did not arrive alone. It arrived as one movement in a coordinated piece.

Six days earlier, on July 10, Spanish police arrested James "Fergie" Chambers in Ibiza on a US extradition request. Chambers is a communist and an heir who cut ties with his family fortune and spent it on Gaza relief, legal defense funds, and solidarity infrastructure. The sealed indictment, reviewed by The Grayzone, offers no evidence he donated money to any foreign terrorist organization. It states that he made transfers from US banks to banks in Tunisia. He lived in Tunisia. Moving your own money to the country you live in, recast as international money laundering with terrorist intent. He has been held without bail, denied contact with the outside world, jailed through a Spanish July with no fan, no books, no spare clothes, and now transferred to Madrid, one step closer to surrender. His detention marks the first time anyone has faced extradition to the US from Spain for supporting the Palestinian cause. His arrest came the same day the Washington Post reported Rubio had invited ministers from dozens of countries to the very summit where the visa policy would drop.

The Palestinian Youth Movement named the stakes plainly: Chambers faces federal charges carrying up to thirty years in prison, the administration has refused to provide evidence for its allegations, and the charges exist to establish a precedent, that the United States can and will pursue its war on Palestine solidarity beyond its own borders and target activists without providing evidence. Hold that phrase. Without providing evidence. More than one hundred thousand Palestinians maimed or martyred since October 2023, and the state's answer to the hundreds of thousands of people who spent three years trying to end that suffering is a sealed indictment and an extradition request. The movement being targeted is the one telling you exactly what is happening. Listen to it.

And the same week, it surfaced that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is investigating Neville Roy Singham, whose fortune has funded left organizing and internationalist media for a decade. The probe began as a foreign agent inquiry and expanded into taxes and paperwork. No charges have been filed. The investigation was leaked, first, to Fox News. The leak is the operation. The chilling effect does not wait for an indictment; the headline does the work, and every movement donor's lawyer reads the headline.

Put the three together. Chambers: solidarity funding recast as money laundering and material support. Singham: movement philanthropy recast as foreign agentry and tax fraud. The visa policy: "financing" and "logistical support" for the phantom capitalized group written directly into the exclusion criteria. Three different legal instruments, one strategy. They are not prosecuting violence, because there is no violence to prosecute in a wire transfer to a nonprofit or a Gaza relief fund. They are criminalizing the circulatory system. Movements run on money the way bodies run on blood, and this administration has figured out that you do not need to ban an idea if you can make funding it a federal crime, or even just make it look like one long enough that every donor whispers maybe not.

This is their solidarity: going after Palestinian supporters with money to make an example, so the rest of us self-police. Which of course means: get fucking louder.

I told you. In writing. With timestamps.

I am not reacting to this week. This week is confirming a record.

In April 2025 I published "They Start With the Foreigners," about the deportations of student activists, and wrote that behind every deportation notice is a dossier of dissent, that they are not removing threats, they are removing messengers, removing memory, making exile out of empathy. That the State does not fear violence, it fears clarity. The piece ends: they start with the foreigners, but they never stop there. Fifteen months later the State Department wrote "Far-Left Terrorist and other aligned groups" onto its letterhead and aimed the machinery inward, exactly on schedule.

In December 2025 I published "Genocide Is Not Modular," on the people who claim every liberation except Palestine, and wrote that the Palestinian genocide exposes the architecture, that is why it is denied. It reveals too much. It implicates too many. And that genocide denial anywhere is permission everywhere. The permission has now been cashed. Every liberal who accepted "terrorist sympathizer" as a category for Palestinians handed the state the stamp it is now pressing onto the entire left.

And in April 2026 I published "The Genocide Has No Borders," and wrote that a genocide does not stop being a genocide because its mechanisms shift from bombs to bureaucracy, from bulldozers to bank freezes. That Palestinians in the diaspora have their accounts frozen, their visas revoked, that they are jailed, deported, surveilled by governments operating in coordination with "Israel" and its intelligence apparatus. Three months later: a solidarity funder in a Spanish cell over bank transfers, a grand jury pulling bank records, a visa policy with "financing" written into it. Bulldozers to bank freezes. I did not predict this because I am clairvoyant (but wouldn’t that be a massive burden, no thank you!). I predicted it because the architecture was already visible to anyone willing to name it, and naming it is the whole job.

So when I tell you what comes next, understand that I am reading the same blueprints out loud.

The algorithm is the junior partner

While the state works the top of the pipe, the platforms work the bottom, and I can show you, because it is happening to my own account in numbers.

Researchers this year documented what mutual aid organizers already knew from their reach stats: shadowbanning as probabilistic throttling, mass-report brigades triggering automated enforcement, and what one study names Feed-to-Street Ripples, meaning stalled fundraising when posts are throttled. Human Rights Watch reviewed over a thousand censorship cases across more than sixty countries and confirmed systematic suppression of Palestinian content on Meta's platforms. GoFundMe has blocked donations to Palestinian families over technicalities. PayPal has reportedly blocked donations whose descriptions contained the word Gaza. The word Gaza in a payment memo now functions like contraband.

This is limoscide's digital enforcement layer: starving people of aid by starving the aid of reach.

And here is the part the discourse keeps getting wrong. I keep seeing posts claiming everyone has abandoned mutual aid for Palestinians, that the solidarity dried up, that people stopped caring. But if abandonment were the story, domestic mutual aid would not be getting strangled too. It is. The suppression is not a Palestine problem or a Gaza problem. It is a solidarity problem. It is a direct attack on the practice of communities keeping each other alive outside the state's permission.

I run a small Threads account. Three thousand followers, Gaza City my top city, Palestine nearly five percent of my audience, which means a meaningful slice of my readers are living inside the exact siege of visibility I am describing. My commentary posts can reach two thousand three hundred people. My mutual aid posts have never once cracked seven hundred. Same account. Same followers. The difference is a payment link and a dollar amount.

It gets sharper. On June 18, three mutual aid posts about our family's displacement day reached six hundred forty one, five hundred eighty six, and five hundred fifty views. On July 13 and 14, structurally identical posts, same urgency, same format, same followers, reached one hundred fifty seven and one hundred sixty eight. A seventy percent collapse in reach for the same content type in under four weeks, the same four weeks this legal machinery rolled out.

And the post that buries the algorithm's alibi: on June 20 I wrote about Rateb, a child in Gaza who lost his mother, his brother, his home, and his leg, and who built his own prosthetic from sewage pipe. Forty likes and five comments on three hundred fifty eight views. The highest engagement rate of anything I posted all quarter, triple the rate of my top-performing post. If distribution followed engagement, as the platforms claim, that post should have flown. It stalled. It was suppressed not because people did not respond but because of what it was about: a named Palestinian child, a genocide, "Israel" in quotation marks where it belongs.

The classifiers do not distinguish between a Khan Younis evacuation fund and a Sacramento motel fund. They pattern-match on the grammar of desperation. Urgent language, payment links, repeated asks, words like displaced and emergency. The same signals that mean this person needs help now read to the machine as spam, scam, or violative content. So the algorithm punishes precisely the people who can least afford throttled reach, at precisely the moment their need peaks. Poverty gets moderated like a policy violation.

Gaza to California is one geography

Genocide is never geographically isolated. It never was. The modalities travel: the paperwork that erases a family here rhymes with the blockade that starves a family there, and fascism has a hand in all of it, and the hand is called the USA. The same government funding and arming the extermination in Gaza is building the phantom category at home. The same platforms burying a Gaza evacuation fund are burying a Sacramento motel fund. The pipe is one pipe. The throttle is one throttle. When they narrow it in Khan Yunis, do not imagine the pressure stays there.

So let me say the quiet part at full volume: at the pace this machinery is assembling, it is only a matter of time before someone gets raided over a mutual aid post. Over a Venmo memo. Over "facilitating the convergence" of neighbors who kept each other housed. When it happens, the indictment will be vague, the leak will be loud, and the liberals will find a reason it was reasonable, the way they did for the Palestinians, the way they did for trans people, the way they are doing right now for the left.

They want the lesson to be fear. Take the other lesson. Every throttled post that still finds its people, every fund that fills anyway, every receipt kept and every name spoken is proof the circulatory system is bigger than their tourniquet. Community is not the backup plan. It is the reason we are still here.

Document everything. Fund each other anyway. Get louder.

They started with the foreigners. They never stop there. The genocide has no borders, and neither does the resistance to it.

Get louder.

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