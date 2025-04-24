Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
10m

And now, it’s worse: you call it out for what it is, you get hauled off to some tropical dungeon in chains. And you never see your family, your home or even daylight ever again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture