Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
5d

The US’s complete supplication to money not to humans is so brutal to its many ‘marginalised by design’ nationals - The way that help is just a further unmakeable step away is terrifying.

We’re lucky in the UK to still have the National Health Service but malign forces are licking their lips at the prospect of It being made private with their lobbying and the unrelenting pressure they bring to bear on our unprotected politicians.

I’m sorry your lives are being made so unbearable by the System.

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Dieter's avatar
Dieter
5d

Once again for your insight and wisdom about these matters.

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