They built the labyrinth with good intentions as the cornerstone and paperwork as the walls. Every corridor looks like help from a distance. Every door has a number, a case manager, a form in triplicate, a voice on the phone that says your call is important to us before the hold music swallows you whole.

This is not negligence. Negligence implies someone forgot. This is design.

Managed care did not stumble into its relationship with disabled people. It was constructed around a central premise that has never been spoken aloud in a boardroom but lives in every authorization code, every “non-covered benefit” clause, every carefully worded letter from an ombudsman explaining the precise coordinates of where their authority ends, which is always, always, exactly one inch from where you are bleeding.

The premise is this: that some bodies are worth the cost of saving and others are worth the cost of processing.

To be disabled inside a managed care system is to exist in a permanent present tense that the system refuses to acknowledge. Your infection is spreading now. The prescription is waiting now. The redness crossing the line your doctor drew four days ago does not wait for a hearing scheduled in three weeks. The bacteria have no interest in your case number. But the system is structured around a future that may never arrive, an appeal that may be upheld, a benefit that may eventually be authorized, a gap that may in time be filled.

They offer you the horizon and call it a plan.

The ombudsman’s office tells you that courier delivery is not a covered benefit and that caregiving support for household members can be inquired about through their individual health plans, as though the fact of your household, six people, six of them disabled, one of them you, did not itself constitute the emergency, as though the emergency were simply a logistics problem and not the direct and documented consequence of a system that removed your support infrastructure and left you to constitute its replacement with your own exhausted body and then penalized you for being unable to move.

This is how they do it. Not with a refusal. With a referral.

They trained us to believe that bureaucratic distance is neutrality. That the department which oversees the health plan is a separate matter from the health plan. That the hearing process, though pending, exists in a separate jurisdiction from the active authorization, though they issued it, though it obligates them, though a person is sitting in a hotel room with a spreading infection and a penicillin allergy and a prescription she cannot retrieve because the ECM providers they cycled her through like a rotating door of paper compliance never actually built the support that would have made retrieval possible.

The ombudsman explains their jurisdictional limits with the precision of someone who has explained them many times. They are not lying. The limits are real. The limits were also chosen. Someone, in some room, at some table, decided where oversight would end. They decided it would end here. One inch from where you are bleeding.

Jurisdiction is not geography. It is politics with a mailing address.

I think about the people who do not know about Section 1557. Who do not know that “non-covered benefit” and “civil rights violation” are not mutually exclusive categories. Who receive the ombudsman’s letter and feel the particular defeat of being told no by someone whose job title contains the word advocate. Who believe, because they were taught to believe, that these departments exist to protect them. That the state is a neutral arbiter. That managed care is care that has been managed toward their wellbeing.

The cruelty of managed care is not that it denies care, though it does. It is that it makes denial look like procedure. It makes abandonment look like policy. It takes the most vulnerable moment of a person’s life and surrounds it with language designed to make the person feel that if they could just navigate it correctly, if they could just find the right form, the right number, the right level of escalation, care would be waiting on the other side.

It would not. The maze has no exit. The maze is the product.

The infection is not a metaphor. The redness spreading across the skin for five days without treatment because every entity with the power to intervene has explained, clearly and at length, why that power ends exactly here, is not a metaphor.

But it is also a metaphor.

It is what managed care does to every disabled person who encounters it: identifies the precise point where the cost of helping exceeds the cost of explaining why help is unavailable, and builds a wall there, and staffs the wall with people who answer phones and open cases and forward information and have no authority to do the one thing that is needed.

They built this. With intention. With legislation. With shareholder reports.

And they named it care.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​