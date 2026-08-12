There is a particular obscenity in the word humanitarian when it is spoken inside a torture camp.

I keep coming back to Yahav Lichner because this is not merely a scandal about one former IOF soldier finding his way into UNICEF.

It is a window.

And what it opens onto is much larger than one man.

It opens onto the architecture of permission.

Who gets to eat.

Who gets medicine.

Who crosses.

Who waits.

Who is inspected.

Who is detained.

Who is allowed enough water to remain alive another day.

Who gets to decide.

And what happens when the institutions calling themselves humanitarian become part of the machinery making those decisions.

Because genocide does not only kill.

Genocide administers.

THE MAN INSIDE THE MECHANISM

Yahav Lichner moved from the Israeli state apparatus into the United Nations.

He worked for the Israeli embassy in London.

He served as a senior adviser at the Israeli mission to the United Nations.

Then he entered UNFPA.

And while employed by UNFPA in 2014 and 2015, he repeatedly transmitted confidential UN information to Israeli diplomats.

Not gossip.

Not publicly available reports.

Drop Site News obtained hacked diplomatic emails showing Lichner sending Israeli officials internal UN documents, private meeting accounts, unpublished material and political intelligence, including documents expressly marked “UN STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL - NOT FOR FURTHER DISSEMINATION.”

One February 2015 message contained what Lichner himself described as a classified internal summary of meetings held by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Washington. Israeli diplomats subsequently discussed using the information to lobby members of Congress against UN scrutiny of “Israel.” In other exchanges, Lichner supplied unpublished correspondence from Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, internal information concerning UN investigations into Israeli violence in Gaza and the West Bank, and advance intelligence about deliberations concerning Palestinian deaths. (Drop Site News⁠)

And Samantha Power appears before we ever reach Sde Teiman.

The same archive shows Israeli ambassador Ron Prosor privately asking Power, then the United States ambassador to the UN, to intervene with UNFPA leadership in support of Lichner’s appointment. Prosor later gave Lichner the highest possible ratings in a confidential reference. Within weeks of joining UNFPA, Lichner was again supplying his former Israeli colleagues with confidential material from inside the UN. (Drop Site News⁠)

Hold that.

Not because this is a spy thriller.

Because of where Lichner went next.

By 2024, Lichner was serving as principal adviser to Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. Kaag’s mandate under Security Council Resolution 2720 was to facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments entering Gaza and establish the UN mechanism intended to accelerate those consignments. Lichner himself publicly described traveling to Washington to discuss humanitarian operations in Gaza and implementation of Resolution 2720. (Drop Site News⁠)

So put the sequence together.

Israeli state apparatus.

Israeli mission to the UN.

UNFPA.

Confidential UN information passed back to Israeli diplomats.

Israeli diplomatic lobbying assisting his ascent inside the UN.

Then placement inside the mechanism administering humanitarian access to Palestinians while “Israel” was deliberately starving them.

That is not simply infiltration.

It exposes the architecture.

Because a system capable of producing this career trajectory has a much larger problem than one employee.

THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT OUTSIDE THIS STORY

There is a habit in Western humanitarian discourse of imagining the United Nations as a witness standing outside the crime.

The blue flag arrives after the violence.

The aid worker enters after the bomb.

The institution documents.

Counts.

Negotiates.

Distributes.

Issues the statement.

And through that choreography the UN becomes narratively separate from the structure producing Palestinian dispossession.

But Palestine makes that fiction impossible to sustain.

The United Nations has been part of the political architecture through which Palestinian dispossession has been internationalized, partitioned, administered, documented, rationed and repeatedly converted from a question of Indigenous liberation and return into a problem of managing Palestinian suffering.

Palestinians are dispossessed.

The international system manages the displaced.

Palestinians are expelled.

The international system manages the refugee.

Palestinians are occupied.

The international system manages the occupied.

Palestinians are besieged.

The international system manages the aid.

The Zionist settler-colonial state creates the wound.

The humanitarian architecture measures its depth.

Then asks the colonizer for permission to apply the bandage.

This is not an institution standing outside Palestinian genocide and failing nobly to stop it.

This is complicity in the administration of Palestinian life under the authority of the genocidal state.

And in 2024 the metaphor became grotesquely literal.

SDE TEIMAN

On July 29, 2024, “Israel” consolidated humanitarian coordination for Gaza into the Joint Coordination Board.

And put it at Sde Teiman.

Sde Teiman.

The Israeli military detention and torture facility.

Palestinians imprisoned there have described rape, beatings, electric shocks, forced feeding, prolonged restraint and severe abuse. At least 35 Palestinians were reported to have died at the facility or nearby hospitals by May 2024. (The Guardian⁠)

And inside the same military complex, the people administering humanitarian access to Gaza held their meetings.

The Joint Coordination Board coordinated logistics with the United Nations, the United States and international organizations.

Two USAID officials traveled to Sde Teiman every day for meetings with Israeli and UN representatives.

COGAT held daily meetings there with USAID and UN personnel. (The Guardian⁠)

Every day.

There is something almost unbearable about the administrative normalcy of that sentence.

People arrived.

Badges were checked.

Laptops opened.

Someone took minutes.

Someone said logistics.

Someone said clearance.

Someone said humanitarian corridor.

Someone said throughput.

Someone said coordination.

Somewhere inside the same carceral geography, Palestinians were being tortured.

There is no vocabulary bureaucratic enough to make those facts belong to different worlds.

They happened inside the same architecture.

SAMANTHA POWER KNEW THE BOARD

USAID was being run by Samantha Power.

Power had visited the Joint Coordination Board at its previous location, Site 61 at Hatzor airbase, only weeks before “Israel” transferred the operation to Sde Teiman. Her personnel continued participating after the move. (The Guardian⁠)

So no, Power disappears nowhere inside this story.

She does not have to be photographed walking through the gates of Sde Teiman for institutional responsibility to exist.

She ran the agency sending officials there every day.

And her connection to Lichner predates Gaza by a decade. Israeli diplomatic correspondence shows Prosor seeking her assistance in securing Lichner’s UNFPA appointment in 2014. (Drop Site News⁠)

That matters because complicity is almost never a solo act.

It travels through institutions.

Appointments.

Authorizations.

Clearances.

Budgets.

References.

Meeting calendars.

Memoranda.

People whose names never appear in the headline.

Distribution does not erase responsibility.

Distribution is how institutional responsibility works.

Lichner matters.

Power matters.

COGAT matters.

USAID matters.

The UN matters.

Sde Teiman matters.

But the architecture connecting them matters more.

BEFORE THE “AID SITES,” THERE WERE THE FLOUR LINES

And Sde Teiman is not the only place where the humanitarian and genocidal architectures became physically inseparable.

Go back to February 29, 2024.

Palestinians had gathered in Gaza City for flour.

Not weapons.

Not territory.

Flour.

Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and approximately 760 injured.

UN experts called it the flour massacre and stated plainly that “Israel” had been intentionally starving Palestinians and was now targeting people seeking humanitarian aid. (United Nations⁠)

This matters to the architecture of permission because the flour line itself had been manufactured.

First deprive the population of food.

Destroy local food production.

Restrict aid.

Make flour scarce.

Make survival dependent upon access to a controlled convoy.

Force thousands of hungry people toward the same place.

Then turn the place where hunger sends them into another site of killing.

The weapon is no longer only the absence of flour.

The weapon is the architecture built around access to flour.

Food becomes permission.

Permission becomes queue.

Queue becomes concentration point.

Concentration point becomes kill zone.

That is limoscide becoming spatial.

THEN THEY BUILT THE GAZA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION

In May 2025, the architecture became even more explicit.

The U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operating militarized food-distribution sites outside the established UN aid system.

Palestinians were starving.

So they went where food had been placed.

And they were killed there.

By June 24, 2025, the UN Human Rights Office reported that more than 410 Palestinians had been killed trying to reach GHF distribution points. At least another 93 had been killed while approaching the few remaining UN and humanitarian convoys. (United Nations⁠)

By July 31:

1,373 Palestinians had been killed while seeking food.

859 near GHF sites.

514 along food-convoy routes.

OHCHR reported that most of those killings were committed by the Israeli military. (United Nations⁠)

By September, WHO was reporting 2,339 deaths among people seeking aid near militarized distribution sites and convoy routes since May 27. (World Health Organization⁠)

Think about what that means.

A starving population is made dependent upon controlled distribution.

The distribution points are militarized.

Food is scarce enough that people must risk approaching them.

Then the approach itself becomes lethal.

Starve where you are.

Or walk toward food and risk being shot.

That is not humanitarian relief occurring beside genocide.

That is humanitarian access reorganized into the geography of genocide.

The food site itself becomes part of the coercive environment.

This is precisely why limoscide cannot be reduced to famine.

Famine sounds meteorological.

Something that arrived.

Something that happened.

Limoscide identifies authorship.

It asks who removed the food.

Who destroyed agriculture.

Who controlled the crossing.

Who stopped the truck.

Who created the hunger.

Who decided where relief would be placed.

Who surrounded it with guns.

Who made hunger drive people toward a kill zone.

LIMOSCIDE

Within Genospectra, I use limoscide to describe the weaponization of starvation as a modality of genocide.

Not a replacement for genocide.

A mechanism inside it.

Siege.

Destruction of food and water infrastructure.

Aid blockades.

Manufactured scarcity.

Caloric deprivation.

Manipulation of humanitarian channels.

The deliberate creation of conditions in which food exists somewhere but the targeted population is prevented from safely reaching it.

Starvation does not require the total absence of food.

It requires control over food.

The power to decide how much enters.

When it enters.

Where it goes.

Who receives it.

How long they wait.

Which road opens.

Which truck is inspected.

Which crossing closes.

Which child receives formula.

Which hospital receives therapeutic nutrition.

Who reaches the sack of flour before their body begins consuming itself.

The power to put food on one side of a checkpoint and hunger on the other.

The power to turn flour into permission.

And once food itself is governed through the authority of the genocidal state, humanitarian administration can become one of the technologies through which limoscide is carried out.

The aid truck does not automatically sit outside genocide.

The checkpoint does not become humanitarian because a UN official stands beside it.

The distribution point does not become humanitarian because somebody printed the word aid on the sign.

And the starving person does not become protected because there is technically food somewhere within walking distance of the rifle.

THE CHILD APPEARS EVERYWHERE INSIDE THIS ARCHITECTURE

And then there are the children.

Not as an emotional flourish.

Not because children are the only Palestinians whose lives matter.

Because destroying children is one of the clearest ways genocide attacks continuance.

In my Genospectra framework, paisicide names the deliberate destruction of children and the systems built to protect, nurture and carry them into the future.

The child is not merely another casualty category.

The child is futurity.

In July 2026, in my updated A War on Children, I wrote that every mechanism of death in Gaza converges upon the continuation of Palestinian life itself. The targeting systems, the bombs, starvation and medical collapse are different instruments aimed at the same future.

Then the UN Commission of Inquiry put its own institutional language around the same reality.

Its June 2026 report concluded that Israeli authorities and forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children and that this deliberate targeting forms a key element establishing genocidal intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a group. (United Nations⁠)

The Commission found children shot in vital organs with precision weapons.

Snipers.

Quadcopters.

Children shot in the head.

Children shot in the chest.

Children killed in residential buildings, schools and displacement camps.

And the Commission concluded that much of the harm inflicted upon Palestinian children was not incidental, but intended to destroy Palestinian existence in Gaza as a group. (United Nations⁠)

My July update documents the same wound patterns: medical practitioners across Gaza describing children arriving with single gunshot wounds to the head and upper body, including a sample in which 73 of 168 children killed by gunshot had been shot in the head and another 22 in the chest.

But paisicide does not stop at the sniper.

The child appears everywhere.

The child waiting for flour.

The child walking toward the aid truck.

The child starving in the tent.

The child whose mother is too malnourished to breastfeed.

The newborn inside the damaged hospital.

The child whose insulin cannot enter.

The child under the rubble.

The child whose school became a shelter and whose shelter became a target.

The child taken away in handcuffs.

The child inside the prison.

The child inside the torture camp.

CHILDREN IN THE PRISON MACHINE

In June 2026, the UN Secretary-General reported that the United Nations had verified the detention of 981 Palestinian children during 2025 alone, 978 of them by Israeli armed and security forces.

Sixty-six children gave testimony describing physical violence and other mistreatment in Israeli detention.

The UN also verified conflict-related sexual violence, including sexual violence used as torture, against Palestinian children. One Palestinian boy died in Israeli detention, with autopsy findings raising concerns about prolonged malnutrition and inadequate medical care. (United Nations⁠)

The Commission of Inquiry went further.

Palestinian children, particularly adolescent boys, were arrested, tortured and mistreated in Israeli prisons and detention facilities.

They were removed from their families.

Held with adults.

Denied lawyers.

Denied parents.

Denied information about where they were being held.

Routinely subjected to torture and physical violence. (United Nations⁠)

This is paisicide too.

Because the prison is not somehow outside the attack on Palestinian childhood.

The cage is one of its instruments.

The child is bombed outside it.

Starved outside it.

Denied medicine outside it.

Then imprisoned and tortured inside it.

Different rooms.

Same architecture.

IATROCIDE: THE RIGHT TO HEAL BECOMES PERMISSION TOO

There is another modality running through all of this.

Iatrocide.

The systematic destruction of healthcare infrastructure, personnel, knowledge and access as a strategy of genocidal erasure.

Hospitals bombed.

Doctors killed.

Doctors detained.

Ambulances destroyed.

Medicine blocked.

Vaccines delayed.

Cancer treatment unavailable.

Dialysis interrupted.

Operating rooms without supplies.

Children undergoing procedures without adequate anesthesia.

A population wounded by the genocidal state and then denied the infrastructure necessary to survive the wounds.

By May 2025, WHO had recorded 697 attacks on healthcare in Gaza.

Ninety-four percent of Gaza’s hospitals had been damaged or destroyed.

Only 19 of 36 hospitals remained operational in any capacity, many providing only basic emergency care. WHO described the destruction as systematic, noting that hospitals were rehabilitated and resupplied only to be attacked or forced out of service again. (World Health Organization⁠)

This is not merely destruction of buildings.

Doctors themselves became targets of the carceral machinery.

UN Special Procedures documented information that more than 250 healthcare workers had been detained, with nearly 150 remaining in custody. Reports described physical, psychological and sexual violence, starvation and medical neglect in detention. Named medical workers who died in custody included Dr. Adnan Al Bursh, Dr. Iyad Al Rantisi, Dr. Ziad Al Dalou and Abu Hamdan Anaba. (Spcomm Reports⁠)

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, pediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was detained after Israeli forces raided and emptied the hospital in December 2024. UN experts later transmitted reports that he had been severely tortured while imprisoned. (Spcomm Reports⁠) He is still detained.

So ask the same questions again.

Who receives antibiotics?

Who receives chemotherapy?

Who receives dialysis?

Who receives anesthesia?

Whose ambulance crosses?

Which physician remains alive to operate?

Which hospital gets fuel?

Which incubator stays powered?

Which patient receives permission to evacuate?

Which wounded child survives long enough for treatment?

The same colonial authority that creates the wound controls access to the conditions required to heal it.

That is iatrocide.

THE MODALITIES STACK

This is why Genospectra does not treat these modalities as competing descriptions.

They stack.

They intersect.

They compound.

A Palestinian child survives the bomb.

Paisicide.

The hospital has been destroyed.

Iatrocide.

Medicine cannot enter.

Iatrocide.

Their family cannot find food.

Limoscide.

They become malnourished.

Limoscide.

They walk toward an aid distribution site because hunger has made staying home impossible.

Limoscide.

They are shot while trying to reach food.

Limoscide and paisicide.

They survive the bullet.

The hospital lacks blood, antibiotics, surgical supplies or fuel.

Iatrocide.

They are detained.

Paisicide.

They are tortured.

Paisicide.

Their body carries all of it forward.

This is not fragmentation.

This is simultaneity.

The modalities reveal how genocide moves through different systems at once.

In A War on Children, I wrote:

The genocide did not end when the bombing slowed. It changed its weapon.

And the genocide is ongoing.

The weapon keeps changing.

The structure does not.

THE CHECKPOINT CAN WEAR A BLUE VEST

This is the part liberal humanitarianism does not know what to do with.

Because humanitarian discourse wants aid to remain morally self-cleansing.

Aid equals good.

Therefore the institution delivering aid must exist outside the machinery producing the need.

But what if it does not?

What if the humanitarian mechanism accepts the colonizer’s authority to determine whether food may enter?

What if it accepts the colonizer’s authority to determine which medicines may enter?

What if it accepts the colonizer’s authority to decide which road opens?

What if the coordination meeting happens inside the colonizer’s torture camp?

What if the UN employee administering Gaza aid previously worked inside that colonizing state’s diplomatic machinery and had already transmitted confidential UN information back to it?

What if the humanitarian system does not dismantle the checkpoint?

What if it helps manage the queue?

A checkpoint does not stop being a checkpoint because a civilian holds the clipboard.

A cage does not become care because an institution documents who is inside it.

A ration does not become liberation because it bears a humanitarian logo.

A torture camp does not become neutral because the meeting agenda says aid.

The architecture matters more than the branding.

PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE DID NOT BEGIN IN OCTOBER 2023

And October 2023 cannot remain the beginning of every sentence.

Palestinian genocide did not begin on October 7.

It did not begin with the siege of Gaza.

It did not begin in 1967.

It did not begin with the Nakba.

The genocide begins with Zionism’s settler-colonial project itself.

With the colonial imagination that looked at an inhabited Indigenous homeland and imagined it transformed into a settler state.

With the plans.

With organized settlement.

With demographic engineering.

With land acquisition as territorial strategy.

With the first aliyahs.

With a political project whose realization required Indigenous Palestinian land without Indigenous Palestinian sovereignty over it.

I have written elsewhere that the genocide was conceived in nineteenth-century European colonial imagination and set into motion with the First Aliyah in the 1880s, when organized Zionist settlement became the advance architecture of Indigenous elimination.

The Nakba did not invent that logic.

The Nakba was its catastrophic acceleration.

Occupation became another architecture.

Apartheid became another.

Military detention became another.

Illegal settlement expansion became another.

Home demolition became another.

Siege became another.

Family separation became another.

The destruction of agriculture became another.

Iatrocide became another.

Limoscide became another.

Paisicide became another.

The mechanisms shift.

The project remains legible.

Land.

Memory.

Family.

Return.

Birth.

Language.

Childhood.

Continuance.

The Palestinian future itself.

That is why the history cannot be chopped into politically convenient eras.

1880s.

1948.

1949.

1950.

1951.

1952.

1953.

1954.

And keep going.

Because genocide does not disappear in the years that acquire no commemorative shorthand.

There was no pause between the First Aliyah and the Nakba.

No pause after the Nakba.

No empty corridor between 1948 and 1967.

No clean break between occupation and apartheid, between apartheid and siege, between siege and exterminatory bombardment.

The calendar changed.

The machinery remained.

Sometimes it expelled.

Sometimes it confiscated.

Sometimes it imprisoned.

Sometimes it demolished.

Sometimes it starved.

Sometimes it bombed.

Sometimes it made return impossible and called the theft complete.

The modalities changed because the conditions changed.

The genocidal project did not.

Every year belongs to the continuum.

The wound is continuous because the structure producing it is continuous.

WHO GETS TO LIVE

This brings us back to permission.

Who controls the food?

Who controls the water?

Who controls the medicine?

Who controls the border?

Who controls the permit?

Who controls the crossing?

Who controls the fuel?

Who decides which truck enters?

Who decides which road opens?

Who determines whether a hospital receives supplies before its generator stops?

Who decides whether a cancer patient leaves Gaza?

Who decides whether a newborn receives formula?

Who decides whether a child approaching flour is allowed to reach it alive?

Who makes survival conditional?

Who manufactures scarcity?

Who administers that scarcity after it has been manufactured?

Who turns Palestinian liberation into humanitarian management?

Who converts an Indigenous people’s right to remain on their land into an endless series of applications for permission to survive there?

That is the indictment.

The genocide is in the bomb.

And the ration.

And the permit.

And the crossing.

And the prison.

And the hospital stripped of medicine.

And the child’s empty stomach.

And the flour sack behind armed men.

And the distribution site.

And the aid mechanism.

And the meeting room at Sde Teiman.

Palestinians are being starved in Gaza.

Palestinians are being raped, tortured, starved, medically abused and killed inside Israeli detention.

Palestinian children are being imprisoned and tortured.

Palestinian doctors are being imprisoned and tortured.

Hospitals are being systematically destroyed.

People trying to reach flour are being slaughtered.

People trying to reach food-distribution sites are being slaughtered.

And representatives of institutions supposedly responsible for preserving Palestinian life were sitting inside an Israeli torture facility negotiating humanitarian access with the apparatus carrying out the genocide.

Do not call that proximity.

Do not call it entanglement.

Do not call it humanitarian failure.

Call the structure by its name.

Complicity.

The UN is not standing outside this machinery looking in.

USAID was not standing outside it.

Humanitarian administration is occurring through relationships with the Zionist settler-colonial apparatus determining the conditions under which Palestinians can eat, heal, move, shelter, remain with their children and remain alive.

And that is what The Architecture of Permission means.

It is not simply the denial of aid.

It is the colonial administration of the entire metabolism of Palestinian life.

Food.

Water.

Medicine.

Birth.

Childhood.

Healing.

Movement.

Shelter.

Captivity.

Continuance.

Who may have them.

How much.

For how long.

Under whose authority.

Limoscide exposes the control of nourishment.

Iatrocide exposes the control and destruction of healing.

Paisicide exposes the attack on childhood and futurity.

Together they reveal different chambers of the same genocide.

The answer is not better permission.

The answer is not a kinder checkpoint.

The answer is not a more efficient system for asking the genocidal state whether Palestinians may eat.

The answer is dismantling the entire structure that gives the colonizer the power to grant or withhold the conditions of Palestinian life in the first place.

Because Palestinians should never be required to obtain permission from the settler-colonial Zionist project committing genocide against them for the food, water, medicine, shelter, movement and conditions necessary to remain alive.

And this is present tense.

The genocide has not ended.

The machinery is not historical.

The bombs continue.

The starvation continues.

The imprisonment continues.

The torture continues.

The destruction of healthcare continues.

The dispossession continues.

The control of movement continues.

The assault on Palestinian childhood continues.

The destruction of Palestinian continuance continues.

Not after genocide.

Not in the aftermath.

Inside an ongoing genocide.

Right now.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING

Murtaza Hussain, “For Your Eyes Only: Israel’s Mole Inside the United Nations,” Drop Site News, August 4, 2026. (Drop Site News⁠)

Jonathan Guyer, “US officials attend Gaza aid meetings on site of Israeli prison accused of ‘horrific’ torture,” The Guardian, October 14, 2024. (The Guardian⁠)

UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, “The essence of childhood has been destroyed: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October 2023,” June 2026. (United Nations⁠)

United Nations Secretary-General, Children and Armed Conflict, June 2026. (United Nations⁠)

UN Human Rights Office reporting on Palestinians killed while seeking food at GHF sites and convoy routes, June to July 2025. (United Nations⁠)

World Health Organization reporting on the systematic destruction of healthcare in Gaza. (World Health Organization⁠)

Story Ember leGaïe, A War on Children: The Deliberate Targeting of Palestinian Children, 2023 to 2026, updated July 2026.

If my work has reached you, challenged you, given you language, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.

I’m Story leGaie, genocide scholar, writer, artist, and abolitionist behind Marginalia Subversiva and Genospectra. My work documents genocide, colonial violence, erasure, resistance, and survivorship, building language for forms of violence that are too often fragmented, obscured, or made deliberately difficult to name.

I am doing this work from inside survival.

I am writing and researching while experiencing homelessness, caring for my disabled family, and navigating the bureaucratic systems of abandonment and precarity that shape so much of what I study. I am not documenting survivorship from a safe distance, I am documenting it while surviving.

This work requires time, research, and following the paper trails power would rather leave buried. Every contribution buys time to think beyond the next immediate emergency, keeping this scholarship accessible rather than locked behind institutional paywalls.

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