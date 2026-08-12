Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Kay Valley's avatar
Kay Valley
1d

It is too sickening. Yet we must see. We must do all we can. I cannot believe your presence of mind yo write this horror as you and your family face your own horrors. And I stand here with no ability to help.

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Dieter's avatar
Dieter
15h

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for writing this. The world needs great human beings like you.

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