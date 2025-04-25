On the morning of April 25, 2025, the FBI stormed the Milwaukee County Courthouse and arrested sitting Judge Hannah Dugan—dragging her from the very halls where she has presided over misdemeanor cases for years. The official charges? Obstruction and harboring a fugitive.

Let’s be clear: this is fascism in real time.

Judge Dugan is accused of “intentionally misdirecting” federal agents away from a man named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz—an undocumented Mexican national in her courtroom for misdemeanor battery charges. There were no violent felonies. No flight from justice. No evidence that he was resisting court proceedings. In fact, he was in court, obeying due process, with his attorney present.

But because Flores-Ruiz had previously been deported and re-entered the country, ICE and FBI agents decided April 18 was the day to ambush him—inside the courthouse. They came armed with an administrative immigration warrant, not a criminal one. The kind of “warrant” that doesn’t require judicial review and wouldn’t even stand up in a standard criminal courtroom.

When Judge Dugan learned ICE agents were waiting in the hallway to detain Flores-Ruiz after his hearing, she reportedly became “visibly angry.” According to the FBI affidavit, she questioned their authority, asked if they had a judicial warrant (they didn’t), and told them to speak with the Chief Judge. She allegedly expedited Flores-Ruiz’s hearing and escorted him—not alone, but with his attorney—out through the jury door, a back hallway generally reserved for deputies, jurors, and in-custody defendants.

For this, she is being charged with 2 felonies.

No criminal complaint was initially released. No warrant was presented at the time of arrest. The FBI director posted about it on social media using the language of propaganda: “illegal alien,” “perp,” “obstruction,” “public danger.” The post was deleted, and reposted 2 hours later.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi chimed in:

“No one is above the law.”

But who decides what the law protects when the state criminalizes sanctuary?

Weaponizing Immigration Enforcement

The arrest of Judge Dugan isn’t about law. It’s about power. The state is flexing its muscle—signaling that anyone, even a judge, who stands between ICE and their target, will be treated as an enemy of the state.

Let’s break that down:

Flores-Ruiz was in court , obeying due process, facing minor state-level charges.

ICE used his appearance as bait for an arrest.

Judge Dugan questioned their authority and their warrant—exercising judicial oversight.

Now she’s facing felony charges.

The term “fugitive” is being used deliberately to frame Flores-Ruiz as dangerous. But he wasn’t fleeing. He was showing up to court. The state reframed sanctuary as concealment. They reframed due process as obstruction. They reframed a courtroom as a hunting ground.

A Political Arrest Disguised as Justice

Let’s talk timing. The FBI complaint was signed April 24, and Dugan was arrested the very next morning, April 25, before even appearing on the bench. No time for defense. No notice. She was seized inside her own courthouse—not for harming anyone, not for corruption or bribery, but for allegedly refusing to hand over a man to ICE.

The feds didn’t need to do it this way. They chose to. This is about optics. It's about punishment. It's about making an example.

If they can jail a judge for defending due process, imagine what they’ll do to public defenders, social workers, journalists, or neighbors who choose to protect undocumented people from the state’s machinery of exile.

We Were Warned

This moment didn’t come out of nowhere.

The U.S. has been detaining immigrants without trial for decades.

ICE raids have swept up children, trauma survivors, caregivers.

Sanctuary cities were demonized and defunded.

Due process was whittled away in the name of “border security.”

Now, the fascist tide has crested into the judiciary.

And now, the state is criminalizing compassion.

We said it would escalate. We said the carceral state would not stop at the border. We said they’d come for the people trying to hold it accountable. And here we are: the FBI arresting a judge because she didn’t surrender her courtroom to ICE thugs with a clipboard and a badge.

This Is the Rubicon

Make no mistake: this isn’t about “protecting the public.” There is no danger in letting a misdemeanor defendant appear in court and leave with their lawyer. The danger, to the state, is the precedent of resistance.

Judge Hannah Dugan dared to treat an undocumented man as someone worthy of legal protection. That alone, in today’s fascist America, is an arrestable offense.

