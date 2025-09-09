Note: This is not an isolated act. Israel has long used assassination as governance—drone strikes on resistance leaders in Gaza, killings of Palestinian intellectuals and organizers abroad, even targeted murders of foreign leaders who supported Palestine. Each strike is justified as “security.” Each strike is genocide by design. The U.S., underwriting and greenlighting these killings, turns assassination into policy. The latest executions during negotiations are not an aberration—they are the logical extension of a colonial regime that survives by murdering dialogue itself.

When the U.S. greenlit Israel’s assassination of Hamas leadership during negotiations, it sent a message to the world far louder than any “peace process” ever could: to negotiate with the United States (and its rabid client in Tel Aviv) is as dangerous as war.

This is not just murder—it is the deliberate collapse of diplomacy as a possibility. Even the so-called “barbarian tribes” of antiquity had codes. Envoys were untouchable. To kill them was dishonorable, loathsome, a curse against the gods. The reason was simple: once you kill an emissary, every future conflict becomes total. No one negotiates with someone who treats dialogue as a death sentence.

Israel and the U.S. have now placed themselves beneath even this baseline of civilization. Barbarian warlords understood something Washington and Tel Aviv pretend not to: assassinating during talks is not just cruel, it is self-destructive. It signals that every interaction with you must be fought to the death.

This is more than the violation of custom. It is the codification of assassination as a tool of genocide. Genospectra names this: targeted killings as part of the Nexus of exterminatory violence, where diplomacy becomes theater for execution. It’s not simply the murder of individuals—it’s the murder of political possibility, of negotiated futures, of survival through dialogue.

A Lineage of Assassinations

Israel’s violence against negotiators, leaders, and intellectuals has precedent:

Ghassan Kanafani (1972, Beirut): Writer, political thinker, and spokesperson for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Murdered by car bomb, along with his young niece. His crime was not combat, but words—the ability to articulate Palestinian struggle.

Mahmoud al-Mabhouh (2010, Dubai): Senior Hamas figure, assassinated in a hotel room by Mossad agents using stolen passports. The killing sparked global outrage, not least because it exposed Israel’s willingness to shred international law with impunity.

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin (2004, Gaza): Founder of Hamas, assassinated by a missile strike as he left a mosque in his wheelchair after morning prayers. A blatant act of execution against a disabled elder.

These are not isolated “operations.” They form a pattern: Israel turns assassination into policy, collapsing the space for negotiation, dialogue, or even survival outside its exterminatory logic.

The U.S. again pays the price for Israel’s sake. Not just in blood and treasure, but in credibility. Every movement, every people, every resistance group watching learns the same lesson: to sit at the table with empire is to risk annihilation.

Diplomacy is dead because the empire strangled it. What’s left is only the raw truth of genocide.

Marginalia Subversiva refuses to sanitize. We name what is happening: targeted assassinations, carried out during negotiations, are not a security measure. They are the mechanics of extermination dressed up as statecraft. Genocide is not only in the bombs, but in the knife to the throat of dialogue itself.