“For a colonized people, the most essential value, because it is the most concrete, is first and foremost the land: the land which will bring them bread and, above all, dignity.” Franz Fanon

Modern Day Knights: Guardians Against Imperialism

The Axis of Resistance—comprising nations, movements, and militias united by their defiance of U.S. imperialism and Zionist colonialism—stands as a living embodiment of modern-day resistance against global hegemony. These forces, including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, and their allied movements like Hezbollah, have been unyielding in their commitment to sovereignty, justice, and the dignity of oppressed peoples. For decades, they have not only endured but also pushed back against the relentless onslaught of imperial domination, destabilization, and outright genocide.

What makes the Axis of Resistance unique is its unwavering dedication to self-determination in a world increasingly subjugated by neo-colonialism. Despite economic blockades, sanctions that strangle entire populations, and targeted assassinations of their leaders, these movements remain steadfast. They operate not just as military entities but as cultural and ideological forces, reshaping what resistance means in an era dominated by narratives crafted by imperialist propaganda.

Yet, in just the last five years, the full brutality of imperialist violence has reached staggering proportions. In Gaza, the death toll of over 40,000 Palestinians and the deliberate bombing of schools, hospitals, and refugee camps expose the genocidal ambitions of Israel’s occupation regime. In Syria, U.S.-backed proxy wars and Israeli airstrikes have decimated infrastructure and left millions displaced, while sanctions starve the population. Lebanon faces suffocating economic warfare, and Yemen remains buried under the weight of a forgotten genocide. These atrocities, carried out with impunity and often with Western complicity, lay bare the lengths to which empire will go to crush resistance and maintain global dominance.

The Axis of Resistance is not merely a thorn in the side of the U.S. and Israel—it is a bulwark against imperialism’s unchecked violence. Its very existence challenges the notion that the global order must be defined by subjugation, exploitation, and endless war. These nations and movements are not only fighting for their survival but also for the survival of a vision where sovereignty, dignity, and justice prevail over the machinery of death wielded by imperial powers.

Gaza: A Genocide in Real Time

Over the past five years, Gaza has become synonymous with unrelenting brutality. Israel has systematically turned the besieged enclave into a mass grave, with over 40,000 Palestinians killed, including thousands of children. This carnage is not collateral damage; it is deliberate. The so-called “most moral army in the world” has bombed schools where children seek refuge, hospitals treating the wounded, and refugee camps housing the displaced. Entire neighborhoods have been obliterated in indiscriminate airstrikes, leaving behind little more than rubble and grief. The constant bombardment is paired with a cruel blockade that deprives Gaza’s 2.1 million residents of food, water, electricity, and medical supplies, creating a humanitarian catastrophe by design.

This is not “self-defense.” It is systematic extermination. Israel’s actions in Gaza fit every definition of genocide—intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. The blockade, now in its 17th year, ensures that even those who survive the bombs face starvation, untreated illnesses, and despair. Food insecurity affects nearly the entire population, while hospitals are unable to perform surgeries due to lack of electricity and supplies. Israel has weaponized hunger, disease, and trauma, making survival itself an act of resistance.

The United States has bankrolled this genocide at every turn. Pumping billions of dollars into military aid, the U.S. ensures that Israel’s arsenal is continuously replenished. When Israel runs out of bombs to drop on children, the U.S. rushes to restock. American-made missiles are used to level homes, incinerate entire families, and destroy Gaza’s already crumbling infrastructure. The genocide in Gaza is not just enabled but actively funded by the U.S., making it complicit in every death, every war crime, and every stolen future.

Yet the violence extends beyond physical annihilation. Israel’s propaganda machine, amplified by Western media, dehumanizes Palestinians, framing their struggle for survival as terrorism. This narrative shields Israel from accountability, allowing it to carry out genocide with impunity. Gaza’s resistance is not an act of aggression—it is the last line of defense against a settler-colonial project that seeks to erase an entire people. What is unfolding in Gaza is not just a tragedy; it is a moral indictment of the global order, where Western powers champion human rights while enabling one of the most flagrant genocides of our time.

Lebanon: From Bombs to Blockades

Israel’s aggression against Lebanon is not just a violation of ceasefire agreements—it’s an unrelenting war of attrition designed to dismantle Hezbollah, destabilize the country, and undermine its sovereignty. Airstrikes routinely target villages, homes, and critical infrastructure, leaving a trail of destruction that disproportionately affects civilians. Entire neighborhoods are leveled, and essential services like electricity and clean water are deliberately crippled. These strikes are not isolated incidents; they are part of a calculated campaign to weaken Lebanon and maintain regional dominance.

Brazen territorial encroachments by Israel, particularly in southern Lebanon, amount to blatant acts of war. Under the guise of “self-defense,” Israel uses its military might to terrorize border communities, displace families, and provoke conflict. These actions are not just violations of international law—they are deliberate efforts to sow chaos and break the spirit of a nation already struggling under immense pressure.

The United States, as Israel’s chief backer, plays a central role in Lebanon’s suffering. Crippling U.S.-led sanctions have decimated Lebanon’s economy, plunging the nation into one of the worst financial crises in modern history. The sanctions have destroyed livelihoods, wiped out savings, and made basic necessities like fuel and medicine unaffordable for most Lebanese. This economic warfare compounds the physical destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes, ensuring that Lebanon remains trapped in a cycle of dependency and despair.

Adding insult to injury, the U.S. continues to arm and fund Israel’s military, enabling it to carry out these acts of aggression with impunity. The weapons used to bomb Lebanese villages and terrorize civilians are often American-made, making the U.S. complicit in every strike and every death. At the same time, the U.S. props up regional proxies to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty further, turning the country into a battleground for its imperial ambitions.

Despite these relentless attacks, Lebanon remains defiant. Hezbollah, as part of the Axis of Resistance, has become a symbol of resilience, refusing to bow to Israeli aggression or U.S. imperialism. Lebanon’s struggle is not just a fight for its own survival—it is a stand against the global machinery of oppression that seeks to dominate the region. But the question remains: how much longer will the world allow Lebanon to bear the brunt of these atrocities in silence?

Syria: A Proxy War of Terror

Syria has been ravaged by a brutal proxy war fueled by U.S. and Israeli imperial ambitions. Under the guise of promoting “freedom” and “democracy,” the U.S. funneled billions of dollars in weapons, training, and logistics to so-called “opposition groups.” Many of these groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra (Al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch) and ISIS, unleashed terror on the Syrian people. These groups were not organic uprisings; they were strategic pawns used to fracture Syria, topple its government, and ensure that Damascus could no longer act as a bastion of resistance against U.S. and Israeli dominance in the region.

Israel’s role in this devastation is equally damning. Under the pretext of “self-defense,” Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes on Syrian infrastructure, targeting military bases, civilian neighborhoods, and even airports. These attacks not only kill civilians but also provide direct support to jihadist groups on the ground, shielding them from Syrian and allied forces. Simultaneously, Israeli hospitals have treated wounded fighters from groups like Jabhat al-Nusra, reinforcing their capabilities to continue waging war.

The U.S. occupation of Syria’s oil-rich northeast is another layer of this calculated destruction. Under the banner of “anti-ISIS operations,” U.S. forces have seized control of 80% of Syria’s oil fields, looting resources that should sustain Syria’s rebuilding efforts. This theft is compounded by a regime of crippling sanctions, which block essential imports like medicine and machinery, ensuring that ordinary Syrians bear the brunt of economic hardship.

Sanctions, airstrikes, and resource looting are tools of a broader imperial strategy: to keep Syria weak, divided, and unable to challenge U.S. and Israeli hegemony in the region. Yet Syria remains defiant, its people and government enduring against all odds in the face of one of the most ruthless proxy wars of the 21st century. The question is not whether Syria will survive but whether the world will continue to allow these imperial crimes to unfold unchecked.

Yemen: A Forgotten Genocide

Yemen stands as the epicenter of one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in modern history—a genocide orchestrated and sustained by the U.S., UK, and Saudi Arabia. With full backing from these imperial powers, Saudi Arabia has waged a brutal war on Yemen, causing over 400,000 deaths—many of them children—from bombs, famine, and disease. This devastation is no accident; it is a calculated assault, made possible by U.S. and Israeli-backed intelligence, arms sales, and logistical support.

Adding to Yemen’s suffering is the recent escalation in response to its bold and effective resistance tactics. After Yemen upheld its ICJ obligations to stop the genocide in Gaza by targeting Israel’s supply routes and imposing a blockade against ships heading to Israel, the U.S. and UK retaliated with intensified bombardments. These attacks are not only punitive but strategic, aiming to crush Yemen’s resistance movements and neutralize its support for Palestine.

This is imperialism in its rawest form—an unrelenting campaign to starve, bomb, and silence a nation daring to defy Zionist and Western hegemony. Yemen’s bold defiance against occupation and genocide has made it a target, but it has also positioned it as a crucial player in the Axis of Resistance. Despite the genocidal violence it faces, Yemen continues to resist, proving that even the most brutal empires cannot extinguish the will of a people fighting for justice.

Iran: Economic Terrorism

Iran, the linchpin of the Axis of Resistance, endures relentless attacks from the United States and Israel, making it a prime target in their imperialist agenda. The U.S. wields sanctions like weapons of mass destruction, targeting Iran’s economy in ways that directly harm its civilian population. These sanctions go far beyond mere political pressure—they cut off access to essential goods like medicine and food, leading to widespread suffering and unnecessary deaths. This is not diplomacy; it’s economic terrorism.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its covert and overt aggression against Iran, thinly veiled under the guise of “defense.” Israeli cyberattacks have targeted critical infrastructure, disrupting lives and sowing chaos. Assassinations of Iranian scientists, particularly in the nuclear field, are carried out with impunity, aimed at crippling Iran’s scientific and technological progress. Acts of sabotage, from explosions at key facilities to attacks on oil tankers, are blatant provocations designed to destabilize the country.

Together, these actions form a concerted effort to weaken Iran’s role in the Axis of Resistance. But despite these relentless assaults, Iran remains resolute, continuing to support movements across the region resisting imperialist and Zionist domination. Its resilience is a testament to the strength of a nation determined to uphold its sovereignty and the liberation of oppressed peoples everywhere. While the U.S. and Israel deploy every tool in their arsenal to isolate and crush Iran, they fail to recognize that their acts of aggression only solidify Iran’s position as a pillar of resistance against their hegemony.

Iraq: Resisting Despite Devastation

Iraq, scarred by the U.S.-led invasion that killed over a million Iraqis and obliterated cities like Fallujah through chemical weapons and indiscriminate bombings, has risen to become a steadfast member of the Axis of Resistance. The invasion, justified by lies about “weapons of mass destruction,” left behind puppet governments, economic exploitation, and an enduring U.S. military presence, but it failed to extinguish Iraq’s will to resist.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of resistance movements, have emerged as a powerful force in Iraq’s fight against imperialism. These groups have been instrumental in countering ISIS—a creation fueled by U.S. and Israeli support to destabilize the region—and in defending Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria from Zionist and imperialist aggression.

Even the assassinations of key leaders like General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in 2020, blatant acts of U.S. terrorism, have only strengthened Iraq’s resolve. These killings were intended to fracture the Axis of Resistance but instead galvanized Iraq’s determination to challenge imperialist hegemony.

Today, Iraq stands as a crucial link in the Axis of Resistance, demonstrating unwavering resilience despite decades of war, occupation, and exploitation. Its commitment to opposing imperialist and Zionist domination ensures that the struggle for sovereignty and justice in the region remains unbroken.

The Broader Picture: Imperialism and Zionism in Tandem

None of these atrocities occur in isolation. The United States and Israel function as twin engines of imperialism, operating in lockstep to maintain global dominance. The U.S. wields overwhelming military and economic power on a global scale, while Israel serves as its regional enforcer, ensuring compliance across West Asia through unrelenting aggression and destabilization. Together, their shared goal is unmistakable: to crush any movement, nation, or people who dare to resist their domination. Their methods are meticulously calculated—economic sanctions that starve entire populations, bombs that obliterate homes and hospitals, and relentless propaganda campaigns that dehumanize those who fight back.

The Axis of Resistance—comprising Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, and their allies—stands as the most steadfast bulwark against this global machinery of death. These nations and movements, united in their defiance, refuse to bow to imperialist and Zionist juggernauts despite decades of genocidal violence, political sabotage, and international betrayal. Their resistance is not just an act of survival; it is a deliberate and collective struggle for sovereignty, dignity, and justice for all oppressed peoples.

Yet, history has shown that empires inevitably overreach. The United States and Israel have unleashed a level of violence and destabilization so vast that it is creating cracks in their global narrative of “freedom” and “democracy.” The Axis of Resistance has endured the brunt of genocidal campaigns, economic warfare, and targeted assassinations. Despite this, it has adapted and grown stronger, proving that imperial domination is neither permanent nor unshakable. This survival is a testament to the unbreakable will of the oppressed, who continue to resist even as they face relentless propaganda, betrayal by so-called “liberals” and “progressives,” and the complicity of international institutions.

The struggle waged by the Axis of Resistance is existential—not just for their survival, but for the survival of all peoples fighting against imperialism and colonization. It underscores the collective stakes of liberation, reminding us that sovereignty and dignity are non-negotiable rights.

The broader question, however, remains: how much longer will the world stand by, complicit in silence, as imperial powers massacre, exploit, and annihilate under the fraudulent guise of freedom and democracy? How long will humanity tolerate this machinery of death before it demands justice, accountability, and an end to the unbridled reign of imperial violence?