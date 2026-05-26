This happened in 2010.

A school district in Pennsylvania installed remote-activation monitoring software called LANrev on thousands of student laptops. Administrators could, and did, secretly activate webcams and take screenshots at any time, capturing images of students in their private spaces without their knowledge, without parental consent, without any disclosure whatsoever. The FBI recovered 56,000 photographs. The whole thing unraveled not because someone blew the whistle, but because a vice principal used a covertly captured photo of a teenager holding Mike and Ike candies to accuse him of drug use. The surveillance didn’t fail morally. It failed tactically. It made itself visible.

The Robbins family sued. The district settled for $610,000 and shut the program down. No administrator was charged. The official determination: no criminal intent.

Fifty-six thousand photographs of children in their homes. No criminal intent.

That was 2010. It has only gotten worse.

I need us to sit with that before we move forward, because there is a tendency, when confronted with stories like this, to treat them as aberrations. As cautionary tales about bad actors in otherwise sound institutions. They are not. This is the institution operating exactly as designed, with surveillance as infrastructure and children as its most available subjects.

We have to make dismantling surveillance a priority in our resistance against fascism. That much should be beyond argument at this point. But I need people to understand something that gets lost even in our most radical frameworks: we have to include our children. The world’s children are our children. And we have not been treating them that way.

Foucault described the panopticon as a mechanism of power that doesn’t require constant watching, only the constant possibility of being watched, the internalization of the guard. What the Lower Merion School District built was not a metaphor. It was a literal panopticon installed inside teenagers’ bedrooms. And the lesson it taught those children, in their bodies, before they had language for what was being done to them, is the lesson every surveillance apparatus teaches: you are not safe, you are not private, and no one is accountable for what is done to you.

That lesson lands differently on a child than on an adult. Not because children are more fragile, but because children have no recourse.

Children occupy a position of total legal and social dependency that has no real parallel in any other class. They cannot vote. They cannot leave abusive households without navigating adult-controlled institutions that may return them to the harm. They cannot consent to or refuse most things done to their bodies. They cannot enter contracts, cannot access resources independently, cannot organize politically in any conventional sense. Every other oppressed class retains at least some formal legal personhood. Children are, in the most technical sense, property, held under the authority of parents and the state with very few enforceable protections and almost no autonomous rights.

When a school district photographs children in their bedrooms 56,000 times, the legal system says: no criminal intent. Imagine that same logic applied to adults. The reason it doesn’t apply is because adults have personhood that the law is, at minimum, compelled to perform protecting. Children’s violation is categorically easier to absorb and excuse. That is not an accident of jurisprudence. It reflects a political consensus so old and so normalized we have stopped recognizing it as a choice.

I want to make a theoretical claim here, one I think our movements have been too cautious to make plainly: children are the most oppressed class in the world.

Not in spite of intersectionality. Because of it.

A child is never only a child. A Black child in poverty is living under childhood’s terms of total dependency while also facing anti-Blackness, class violence, and whatever else the current order has prepared for them. But the intersectionality point doesn’t weaken the claim. It deepens it. Because what it reveals is that childhood is the condition of entry into every other axis of oppression. It is not one vector among many. It is the vector through which all the others first make contact with a human being.

Oppression works most efficiently when it arrives before the self has formed the tools to resist it. Childhood is precisely that window. White supremacy, patriarchy, capitalism, settler colonialism, ableism: none of them are content to wait until a person is an adult and then try to convince them. They install themselves in childhood, through family, through school, through religion, through the body’s earliest lessons about who gets to touch it and when and why. They rely on childhood’s captivity to do their deepest work.

This means children don’t simply experience more oppressions than other classes. They experience all of them in their most unmediated, foundational form, while simultaneously having the least recourse, the least recognized personhood, and the least political voice of any group in history.

If we are serious about liberation, we have to include children as political subjects. Not as innocents to be protected by benevolent adults, which is its own paternalism, a gentler version of the same logic that says the colonized need civilizing and the poor need managing. But as people whose autonomy, privacy, dignity, and self-determination are actively suppressed by the current order and whose liberation is not a downstream concern.

Here is what makes this theoretically urgent rather than just descriptively true: if childhood is where every other oppression is installed, then no liberation project that leaves the structure of childhood intact can complete itself. You can dismantle white supremacist policy and still have white supremacist ideology reproduced in every classroom and every family where children are conditioned to obey, to not question, to accept surveillance as care and discipline as love. The reproduction of domination lives in childhood. Which means children’s liberation is not a subcategory of the broader project.

It is its precondition.

The political implications of that are ones most radical movements have not fully faced. Every movement is run by adults. Adultism, the structural subordination of children as a class, is the one oppression that every adult has a structural incentive not to fully examine, because we all participated in it as children, and most of us were shaped by it so early that its logic feels like common sense rather than ideology.

But the Pennsylvania families who sent their children to school with a laptop and got back 56,000 photographs taken inside their homes know something about what that logic costs. And the children who were in those photographs, who grew up knowing they had been watched in their beds, in their most private moments, with no consequence for anyone who did it, they know something about what it means to be legally unprotected in a system that calls itself free.

We are building a resistance. Let’s build one that actually includes everyone.

That means the children too.

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