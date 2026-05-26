Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
15h

How was nobody charged? There must have been images of children dressing or worse. This is just a gross invasion of privacy.

I think every single family affected ought to have received a million bucks per child spied on and whoever ok'd this should have gone to jail.

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
16h

No criminal intent - indeed! I can't help but wonder if the computers that the school gave to children were gifts of Microsoft or some other corporation. If so, it's likely that corporation has, and has sold, information from those photograph and intrusions. Remember the big deal between Obama and Gates where Microsoft was going to put computers in thousands of classrooms? A marketing scam and, perhaps, a spying scam.

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