387 days homeless. 255 days since I asked for Transitional Rent. 52 days since it was approved. And at 5:01 this morning, I still have $0 toward tonight.

THURSDAY | AUGUST 13 | 5:01AM | $0 IN

Nothing has come in over the last two days of posting to prevent another last-minute, massive panic and scramble.

It is Thursday.

$148 secures both motel rooms for tonight.

Right now, I have $0 toward it.

Checkout is at 11:AM.

And I need people to understand how long this has been going on, because this is not a story about somebody failing to fill out the right form, make the right phone call, submit the right appeal, or ask the right institution for help.

I did all of that.

Over and over and over again.

This is what it looks like when every supposed safeguard exists on paper and a disabled family is still left to survive checkout by checkout.

387 DAYS

It has been 387 days since July 22, 2025, when our multigenerational disabled family of 6 became homeless.

Six disabled people.

Multiple generations.

Two ESA cats.

People with different medical needs, mobility needs, accessibility needs, care needs, and housing requirements.

And for more than a year, we have been living inside an endless sequence of motel rooms, forced moves, checkout deadlines, appeals, phone calls, forms, authorizations, denials, reversals, promises, and waiting.

Always waiting.

Except homelessness does not wait.

Checkout does not wait.

A body does not stop needing medicine because somebody has not returned an email.

A motel does not accept an administrative hearing decision as payment.

255 DAYS

It has been 255 days since I self-referred on December 1, 2025 for Transitional Rent.

That is the benefit that is supposed to be paying for this.

Not charity.

Not a favor.

Not an informal promise that somebody might eventually help.

A Medi-Cal benefit.

224 DAYS

It has been 224 days since January 1, 2026, when Transitional Rent became a mandatory benefit for Health Net to provide.

And yet community has continued paying the cost of keeping us alive and sheltered while the institutions responsible for providing that benefit pass us between systems, providers, departments, authorizations, and appeals.

161 DAYS

It has been 161 days since March 5, when my health insurance authorized Community HealthWorks to provide my contracted Housing Transition Navigation Services.

Housing Transition Navigation Services are not supposed to mean handing a homeless disabled person another list of things to do for themselves.

They are supposed to help make housing possible.

Yet here we are.

100 DAYS

It has been 100 days since the ALJ’s Director-approved decision on May 5.

A state administrative process happened.

Evidence was submitted.

A hearing was held.

A decision was issued.

An order exists.

And I am still paying for shelter through mutual aid.

82 DAYS

It has been 82 days since May 23, when my current provider submitted a half-assed, disability-discriminatory Transitional Rent authorization request that erased my entire family.

Not one family member.

My family.

The household roster lists every other person in my household as N/A.

Five disabled people erased from the household record.

Their disabilities erased.

Their accessibility needs erased.

Their support needs erased.

Their housing requirements erased.

My ESA cats and documentation were erased.

The provider marked my household composition as:

“Adult member with partner/spouse (no children).”

That is not my household.

And the contradiction is sitting on the same page.

Immediately below the section where my family disappears into a column of N/As, the provider wrote that I was paying for hotel rooms to accommodate all 6 household members.

Six people exist when explaining the hotel cost.

Then five of them vanish when the form asks who actually lives in the household.

They knew my family existed.

They wrote that my family existed.

And then they submitted an authorization form that administratively erased every one of them from the household roster anyway.

That means the form submitted for a disabled multigenerational household did not actually describe the disabled multigenerational household whose housing needs Health Net was supposed to evaluate.

Health Net denied the request because of Health Net’s own noncompliance.

73 DAYS

It has been 73 days since June 1, when DHCS accepted Health Net’s self-assessment of compliance despite Health Net’s continued noncompliance with the ALJ order.

Read that carefully.

Health Net assessed its own compliance.

DHCS accepted it.

And the benefit still had not reached us.

The order existed.

The noncompliance existed.

And the state accepted the plan’s representation of itself anyway.

70 DAYS

It has been 70 days since June 4, the supposed compliance deadline Health Net was given by a sitting judge, despite federal regulations requiring action sooner.

Another date passed.

Another deadline became meaningless.

Another day in which the system could say it was processing something while my family still had to figure out where we would sleep.

52 DAYS

It has been 52 days since June 22, when Health Net’s own medical director overturned the denial and approved my Transitional Rent.

This part matters.

The benefit is not merely pending.

The denial was overturned.

The Transitional Rent was approved.

That approval has now existed for 52 days.

And I am still crowdfunding motel rooms.

49 DAYS

It has been 49 days since June 25, when the mandated 72 hours to effectuate that reversal ran out.

Seventy-two hours.

That was the clock that was supposed to matter.

Instead, the clock that governs my life remains checkout time.

42 DAYS

It has been 42 days since July 2, when the Associate Director of my current Housing Transition Navigation Services provider informed me of the reversal.

By then, the reversal itself was already more than a week old.

The benefit had been approved.

The family remained homeless.

Nothing had reached us.

14 DAYS

It has been 14 days since July 30, when DHCS denied my request for rehearing after I submitted 18 points the decision failed to address, while responding to a point I never asked them to rehear.

I built the record.

I identified the omissions.

I submitted the issues.

And still, I am here.

6 DAYS

It has been 6 days since August 7, when I contacted my ECM and asked them to pick up four needed prescriptions.

Zero response.

Not a denial.

Not an explanation.

Not a plan.

Nothing.

Medication access becomes another thing folded into homelessness, another supposedly small task made enormous when a disabled person has no transportation, no stable housing, and no functioning support system.

3 DAYS

It has been 3 days since Monday, August 10, when Disability Rights California told me I would hear back after returning my call.

I am waiting.

Again.

And after all of this, I am still here at five in the morning trying to keep two motel doors open with mutual aid.

THE PAPERWORK EXISTS. THE SHELTER DOES NOT.

There is an approved benefit.

There is a state hearing decision.

There are contracted providers.

There are regulations.

There are authorizations.

There are appeals.

There are hundreds of pages documenting what has happened to us.

What there is not is the housing support those systems are obligated to provide.

Instead, there is still a multigenerational disabled family of 6.

Two cats.

Two motel rooms.

$148.

And another checkout morning coming.

I did everything they tell people to do.

I followed their procedures.

I filed.

I appealed.

I documented.

I built the record.

I called.

I emailed.

I sent records.

I answered questions.

I corrected their errors.

I kept pushing.

I am still pushing.

But none of that puts $148 on the motel counter this morning.

That is the obscenity of administrative abandonment.

A person can have a right on paper and still be denied the material thing that right is supposed to provide.

A benefit can be approved and still never reach the person.

An institution can document a disabled family and still erase that family inside its own paperwork.

A deadline can pass and apparently mean nothing to the institution that missed it.

But the motel deadline remains absolute.

Checkout still comes.

COMMUNITY HAS BEEN EFFECTUATING THE BENEFIT

Community has been the thing keeping us sheltered while every institution with an obligation to act takes more time.

Every motel night somebody helps pay for is a night that Health Net’s approved benefit should already have covered.

Every frantic morning mutual aid keeps us inside is another morning strangers, friends, readers, disabled people, poor people, queer people, Black people, organizers, and people with very little themselves are being forced to fill the hole left by institutions with actual legal and contractual obligations.

More time for them means another checkout for us.

Another scramble.

Another night purchased one room at a time.

Another morning measuring survival in dollars and minutes while an approved housing benefit sits on paper.

At 5:01 this morning:

$148 secures both rooms for tonight.

$980 secures seven nights.

Seven nights does not solve this.

Seven nights does not undo 387 days of homelessness.

It does not erase the administrative record.

It does not make the failures acceptable.

What seven nights gives us is time.

Time for Disability Rights California to respond.

Time for the appeals already in motion.

Time for the legal work already underway.

Time for something that exists on paper to finally become something we can actually live inside.

Time before I am sitting here at 5 in the morning doing this all over again.

I need community to show up.

Please give if you can.

Please share if you cannot.

Put us somewhere I cannot reach by myself.

You do not need to rescue us.

Just carry one small piece.

C | storylegaie

V | subversiva

P | paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

S | square.link/u/35h59ZAD

C | chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva