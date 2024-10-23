When Kamala loses—

they’ll look everywhere

but her reflection.

It’ll be the Leftists, won’t it?

The communists, the Arabs, the Muslims,

the Black men.

Anyone but the one standing dry

while the world burns.

They’ll say we demanded too much—

that justice was the weight that sank her,

that accountability was the poison

to her campaign.

Never her own hands—

the ones stained with the silence

of Gaza’s blood.

“Israel has a right to defend itself,”

they echo, louder, louder, louder—

the drumbeat of the powerful,

the unrelenting rhythm of erasure.

Palestinians dead, dying,

will die.

But the beat goes on.

Doesn’t it always?

“I’m speaking now,” she says—

but not for me,

not for her,

not for the child buried in rubble,

not for the mother whose arms hold only dust.

You speak, Kamala,

but only if it serves them.

Only if the words shield the lie,

keep the empire intact.

I’m screaming—

but no one hears.

I’m breaking—

but no one looks.

When you lose,

they won’t call your name.

They’ll call mine.

They’ll call ours.

The ones who stood for life,

for truth,

for a world that wasn’t built on bones.

The system will cradle you, won’t it?

Just as it always does.

The complicity erased,

like so many lives.

But what of the ones who won’t rise again?

What of the lives swallowed by your silence,

by your “right to defend,”

by the bombs you refuse to name?

When you lose, Kamala,

it won’t be your fault.

But it will be your legacy.

-Story Ember leGaïe

October 23, 2024