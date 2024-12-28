The very idea that “stop committing genocide” is considered a radical demand speaks volumes about the moral and structural decay of our global systems. When something as fundamental as the right to live without the threat of mass extermination is framed as unattainable or extreme, we must confront the truth: systemic power structures—rooted in imperialism and violence—will resist even the most basic calls for justice if they threaten entrenched dominance.

Movements advocating for abolition, decolonization, or anti-genocide work do not merely seek reform; they demand a fundamental shift in how power operates. These movements are inherently disruptive to systems that profit from oppression. Whether it’s the dismantling of the prison-industrial complex or the ceasing of genocidal violence, such calls confront a ruling class deeply invested in its own survival—no matter the human cost.

This refusal to engage with demands for justice isn’t a failure of communication or activism; it’s the deliberate function of systems built to sustain themselves at the expense of humanity. Liberal frameworks, often touted as pathways to equity, only serve to protect the veneer of morality while allowing imperial violence to continue unchallenged. These frameworks pacify dissent, offer surface-level reforms, and silence the urgency of transformative change.

But we can’t afford to settle for reforms that preserve the status quo. We need a paradigm shift—a system that prioritizes humanity over exploitation, justice over dominance, and life over capital. This means dismantling the structures that normalize atrocities, including those disguised as governance or security. It means rejecting the false equivalence of “both sides” arguments that excuse genocide, occupation, and systemic violence.

If “stop committing genocide” is considered too radical, then it’s time to reimagine what is possible—and necessary. Justice requires more than lip service or performative action. It demands that we stand uncompromisingly against systems built to oppress, dehumanize, and destroy.

This is not a lofty horizon; it’s a moral imperative. And it starts by naming these atrocities for what they are and refusing to accept anything less than the total dismantling of the systems that uphold them. Anything short of this is complicity.