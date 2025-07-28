Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Jodi Yaccino
2d

I agree 💯. I subscribed to him for less than a week and was turned off by his insincerity and constant requests for money. There is something so slimy about him. People who try to monetize the suffering of the Palestinians turn my stomach.

Ron Stockton
1d

I wondered about his direction, thanks for this clarifying essay. Why would anyone debate fascists or Zionists except to make money? Surely he knows there is nothing to debate. This is not about which brand of car is best, there are not two sides to this. Unfortunately, many people think of him as progressive. It appears he’s just another Tucker Carlson.

