

I cannot stomach the applause. Not for Mehdi Hasan. Not for his latest spectacle. Not for a man who has made a career out of narrating atrocity as if that alone is enough.

Some of you are sharing clips from his new “debate” with fascists—circulating it like it's brave, like it's meaningful, like Mehdi sitting across from white supremacists and delivering clipped soundbites is somehow resistance. But it’s not. It’s theater. And worse than that—it’s violence dressed as discourse.

[Marginalia: In fascist regimes, spectacle is a tool of stabilization. As Guy Debord theorized in “The Society of the Spectacle,” mass media becomes a mechanism through which real social relations are replaced with image. Hasan’s debates reframe fascism as a communicative dilemma rather than an existential threat—replicating the very function fascism needs to reproduce itself within liberal democracy.]

Because this man, this brand, this media darling, spent years dehumanizing Palestinians. He called them terrorists. He echoed Zionist propaganda. He demanded every mention of resistance come wrapped in condemnation, every Palestinian voice filtered through legal disclaimers and professional distance.

[Marginalia: This reflects the coloniality of language. Walter Mignolo reminds us that epistemic violence is enacted when the oppressed are only legible through the frameworks of the oppressor. Hasan’s insistence on sanitized, conditional “legitimacy” for Palestinian resistance upholds the colonial standard of intelligibility.]

While Gaza was being erased in real time, Mehdi Hasan was busy framing genocide as a legal gray area. Not as a horror. Not as a crime. But as something up for interpretation—something to be parsed and debated while bodies piled up under rubble.

[Marginalia: Marxist theory recognizes this as ideological state apparatus at work—Althusser’s notion that institutions like media reproduce dominant ideologies under the guise of objectivity. Framing genocide as “debatable” displaces urgency with legal abstraction.]

He gave platforms to the exterminationists. He sat across from Eylon Levy, a man who openly advocated for the destruction of Palestinians, and he sold tickets to that encounter like it was a sport. People paid to watch genocide be sanitized, intellectualized, made palatable. That wasn’t journalism. That was commodified death. And now, he’s doing it again.

[Marginalia: This is necrocapitalism—Achille Mbembe’s term for the political economy of death. Turning genocide into profit through branded discourse reflects capitalism’s ability to extract value even from atrocity.]

He’s shifted gears—not values. The formula remains: grief becomes spectacle, spectacle becomes platform, and platform becomes monetized content. He moved from laundering genocide into monetizing fascism, packaging it all as "dialogue" while sidestepping accountability. This isn’t a principled stand. It’s a pivot—one designed to protect his relevance, not the lives of those targeted by the very forces he claims to critique.

[Marginalia: In psychology, this is moral disengagement—Albert Bandura’s framework for how individuals rationalize complicity. When atrocity becomes content, empathy is abstracted into performance, severed from material consequence.]

Mehdi didn’t shift left. He shifted lanes. From profiting off the erasure of Palestine to managing dissent within the bounds of liberal respectability. From platforming genocidaires to debating white nationalists under soft lights and studio applause. He’s not challenging power. He’s wearing its mask.

[Marginalia: Decolonial theorist Frantz Fanon warned of the colonized intellectual who seeks inclusion within colonial systems rather than abolition of them. Hasan’s strategy mirrors that role: performing critique while reinforcing the legitimacy of the very apparatuses he claims to interrogate.]

And some of you cheer.

This is not courage. This is not solidarity. This is not journalism. This is the managed choreography of empire, rehearsed and sold back to you as conscience.

[Marginalia: Fascism thrives not only through repression but through recuperation—pulling its opposition into safe, state-sanctioned performance. This is counterinsurgency through aesthetics.]

If it feels familiar, it should.

Do you remember Caesar Flickerman? The show host in The Hunger Games—always smiling, always perfectly timed. He interviewed tributes before their deaths, asked them how they felt, kept the cameras rolling while the slaughter unfolded. He didn’t wield the knife, but he made sure the blade looked beautiful. He performed sympathy while never interrupting the spectacle. He made it watchable.

That’s Mehdi Hasan.

He didn’t stop the genocide. He sold tickets to it.

He didn’t defy the machine. He narrated it.

He didn’t name Zionism. He debated it.

This is what sympathy without action looks like.

What outrage without risk becomes.

What coverage without confrontation ultimately is.

Mehdi Hasan doesn’t need to cry on camera.

He’s already selling the hoodies.

The antifascist struggle doesn’t need narrators.

It needs disruption.

Palestine doesn’t need advocates who intellectualize their extermination.

It needs truth-tellers willing to lose everything.

Mehdi won’t lose anything. That’s the point.

So stop applauding the grift.

It costs lives.