The last twelve hours have been a lot. Not even in a good way.

There is a particular quality to the exhaustion that comes not from doing too much but from watching the machinery of harm operate on schedule while you stand in its path holding documentation. I know this exhaustion now the way I know my own name. Bone deep. Life aching. The kind of tired that lives below the place where you can still cry about it.

Today is May 8. The 72-hour compliance window under the California State Hearings Division remand order closes today. The order is not ambiguous. Managed care plans must carry out the decision within 72 hours. Health Net was ordered to evaluate my eligibility for Transitional Rent and issue a legally compliant Notice of Action, refer me to a provider confirmed to offer the benefit, and ensure a housing support plan is in place. The Director adopted the decision on May 5. The clock started. The clock has now run.

Health Net has made zero contact.

What I did receive today, on the exact day the 72-hour compliance window closed, was a call from my CHW Kay at Healthy Community Forum. She called to schedule an appointment. To search market rate housing. Market rate housing. After nearly nine months of me asking for Transitional Rent. After a judge issued an order. On the day that order expired. She called to offer me the one thing I have asked for repeatedly and the one thing that does nothing to address what the order requires.

Curiouser, because on April 27, Healthy Community Forum told me they were submitting a Transitional Rent authorization. Had a big theatrical todo with an in person meeting and everything! If they had submitted it and received a response, someone would have told me. The call today, offering market rate housing searches as though that is the service at issue, suggests they either know the authorization went nowhere or never submitted it at all. And gasp she didn’t know about the order, and when I informed her she basically gave me the equivalent of a pat on the head and a “good job.”

I filed another emergency request today. I have filed emergency requests before. They have been ignored before. I expect this one will be too.

And then there are the two appeals the State Hearings Division inactivated this week, both of them, SHN-XXXXX109 and SHN-XXXXX145, dismissed as duplicates of SHN-XXXXX234. They are not duplicates. One of them addresses the systematic destruction of my medical records including coordinated deletion of encounters, removal of providers of record, and the bulk export of 44 backdated shell documents. The state looked at documented evidence of spoliation and called it redundant. That is not an administrative error. That is a decision. And it is the kind of decision that, in any other context, would be called obstruction. Criminal charges in another multiverse I guess, nothing to see here folks! Move along!

Move along.

We need $1,407 by 11am tomorrow. As of Friday noon, $97 has come in.

I am still here. I am still filing. I am still writing. I am still asking. I am doing all of this from a motel room with my elderly mother on the other side of the building who cannot reach me in an emergency, with two of my children sleeping on the floor, with no food referrals, with no ECM provider since February 12, with five state fair hearings open and a sixth potentially buried under a procedural dismissal that treated evidence of crime as administrative redundancy.

This is what managed abandonment looks like from the inside. Not dramatic. Not even particularly loud. Just the steady, documented, unremarkable grinding of a system that has decided our lives are an acceptable loss.

If you can give, give. If you can share, share. Every dollar buys us more time. Every share reaches someone we cannot reach alone.

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