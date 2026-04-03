🎥: Sovereign Media

There is a sound that empires fear more than gunfire. It is the sound of a people deciding, collectively and without apology, that they will make their own shoes.

Ibrahim Traoré stood before Burkina Faso on the first anniversary of a revolution the Western press has already tried to bury, and he said the word that France has spent sixty years trying to erase from the Sahelian tongue. Sovereignty. Not as abstraction. Not as diplomatic courtesy extended and retracted at the pleasure of foreign ministries. Sovereignty as leather cut and stitched by Burkinabè hands. Sovereignty as the rifle forged in the same soil it defends.

This is what they cannot forgive. Not the coup. Coups they can manage. They have managed dozens, funded dozens, orchestrated the ones that served them and condemned the ones that did not. What they cannot manage is a revolution that refuses to need them. What keeps the old colonial order awake is not the soldier who seizes power but the leader who then says to his people, find the cobbler.

Because the cobbler is the end of empire.

The imported shoe is not merely a shoe. It is a chain made comfortable. It is the logic of dependency rendered ordinary, worn against the skin until the wearer forgets that someone, somewhere, profits from every step they take on their own land. Traoré named this. He stood in the heat of Ouagadougou and named the shoe as a site of struggle, and in doing so he followed a line that runs straight and unbroken from Sankara, from Cabral, from Fanon, from every revolutionary who understood that liberation is not a speech act but a material transformation.

They offered him foreign soldiers. Armies from elsewhere, trained in doctrines written in languages that taste of occupation. He said no. Not out of arrogance but out of the only logic that has ever sustained a revolution beyond its first year. A people who cannot defend themselves will always be defended on someone else’s terms, and those terms always come with interest.

Now the manifesto. A document not yet released but already more dangerous than any weapon in the Sahelian arsenal, because a manifesto is a revolution deciding to outlive its founders. It is the framework that survives the assassination, the sanctions, the manufactured famine, the CNN segment that calls self-determination authoritarianism. It is the revolution saying, we are not a moment. We are a structure. We intend to remain.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger. The Alliance of Sahel States. Three nations that looked at the map drawn for them in Berlin in 1884 and chose, at last and without permission, to draw their own.

Traoré called his people a flame. He asked them to be the light that reaches other African minds. But fire does not ask permission to spread. It only requires that the conditions be right. And across the continent, in every nation still paying colonial debt to the country that colonized it, still hosting military bases it never invited, still exporting raw materials and importing finished products at prices set in Paris, the conditions are right.

The cobbler is bending to his work. The revolution is lacing its own boots. And the old world, the one built on extraction and dependence and the quiet daily violence of someone else owning your shoes, that world can smell the smoke.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​