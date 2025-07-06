“Our anger is a rage that Westerners cannot understand. Our sadness can make the stones weep.” Susan Abulhawa, Mornings in Jenin

When does a genocide become real enough to name? For Palestinians, the answer has always been now – in the burning of homes, the shattering of families, the daily attrition of life under siege and illegal occupation. Yet too often, that reality is forced to wear a borrowed metaphor. In the wake of unspeakable genocidal massacres in Gaza, well-meaning commentators have reached for the Holocaust to convey the horror.

“This is not ‘just’ genocide… it’s a full-blown Holocaust,” May 2025

The intention may have been empathetic, an attempt to shock the conscience. But the effect is anything but elevating. It is erasure masquerading as emphasis. I write this as a genocide scholar and a non-Palestinian ally who refuses such erasures. My role is not to speak for Palestinians – it is to speak against the silencing of their truth. Holocaust analogies, however well-intentioned, silence that truth by replacing it with a more palatable story. This essay examines the cost of comparison: how invoking the Holocaust to describe Palestinian suffering undermines the very discourse of genocide it seeks to advance. In doing so, it calls for a radical narrative sovereignty – a refusal to translate Palestinian pain into the language of their oppressor’s history.

Author’s Note on Language and Erasure:

Part of genocide is erasure—of memory, voice, vocabulary, history. It doesn’t just kill bodies. It kills names, rewrites origins, and colonizes mourning.

Using “the Holocaust” to describe the genocide of Palestinians is not solidarity—it is active denial, active erasure, and a violent substitution of Palestinian truth with European memory. It conditions Palestinian suffering to be legible only when routed through the grief already sanctified by Western consensus.

If you are genuinely unlearning Zionist indoctrination or dismantling the Israeli frameworks you’ve inherited, this is not optional. You must break the linguistic habits of empire.

Use Palestinian language:

• Say ibāda jamāʿiyya (genocide) • Say Nakba (ongoing catastrophe) • Say muqāwama (resistance) • Say tanfiyya (expulsion, erasure)

Do not defend your defaults. Deconstruct them.

Naming genocide on its own terms is not just rhetorical accuracy—it’s an ethical imperative. Anything else is complicity dressed as confusion.

Narrative Colonization Through Comparison

They do not silence the oppressed by stuffing ears or gagging mouths.

“They silence you by quoting you in the wrong language.”

The Holocaust analogy exemplifies this insidious narrative colonization. It takes the lived genocide of Palestinians – ibāda jamāʿiyya, as survivors call it – and filters it through a European frame that is safer, more familiar, not theirs. This is a form of discursive displacement: the story of Palestine retold with Europe’s vocabulary, Europe’s tragedies, at the center. The result is a distortion that satisfies Western moral expectations while sidelining Palestinian reality.

Such comparisons overwrite Palestinian memory with someone else’s metaphor. Holocaust imagery looms so large in Western consciousness that it eclipses the Nakba and ongoing Nakba – the catastrophe of 1948 and its continuities. Colonized peoples are seldom erased in one swoop; erasure is incremental, intimate, often unspoken. One of the first things stolen is always language. If you control what something is called, you can control how people understand it. The Holocaust comparison, even when invoked to condemn Israel, ultimately controls the narrative by reframing Palestinian genocide as an echo of European history rather than a colonial crime in its own right. It is, in effect, a well-meaning theft of language and context.

Crucially, this weaponized translation comes at the expense of accuracy and agency. The Holocaust is not a legal term; genocide is. The Holocaust is a singular historical event; genocide is an ongoing crime defined in international law . By substituting a legally actionable term with a loaded metaphor, the comparison trades precision for pathos. It may feel emotionally resonant, but it is judicially void. In international courts and diplomatic halls, nobody can be indicted for “a Holocaust” – but they can and should be held to account for genocide. Calling Gaza a “Holocaust” thus shifts discourse away from legal frameworks that could save lives, into the realm of symbolic spectacle. It bypasses the very scaffolding that could hold Israel accountable, all in favor of an analogy that carries moral weight but no binding force.

Even on the moral plane, this rhetorical move reinforces a pernicious hierarchy of suffering. It suggests that Palestinian pain only counts when it mirrors Jewish trauma. The subtext is clear: a genocide in Palestine becomes real only if it can be likened to the genocide we already recognize – the one that is taught in Western classrooms and memorialized in museums. This is genocide hierarchy at work, a ranking of atrocity that privileges proximity to Western memory. In this hierarchy, European Jewish suffering is the gold standard, and others are validated only by comparison. Such a mindset not only diminishes Palestinian experiences; it also denies Palestinians the right to define their own extermination. To impose the Holocaust frame is to tell Palestinians that the vocabulary of their oppression is not enough – that their Nakba, their ibāda jamāʿiyya, must be translated into Western terms to be heard. This is not solidarity. It is epistemic theft.

Holocaust Memory vs. Palestinian Reality

Why do these analogies arise so readily, and why are they so harmful? Part of the answer lies in the politics of memory. The Holocaust looms large as a moral touchstone – often invoked as a “never again” yardstick. But Holocaust memory has also been weaponized to serve political ends, including the justification of Israeli colonization. A common Zionist narrative frames the establishment of Israel as a response to Nazi genocide, obscuring the fact that Zionist settler-colonialism was underway long before Hitler’s rise. Jewish settlers were colonizing Palestine in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, displacing indigenous people decades before World War II. Zionist leaders even engaged with Nazi Germany (e.g. the 1933 Haavara Agreement) to facilitate Jewish immigration to Palestine, aligning with the regime’s goal of removing Jews from Europe. In other words, the genocide against Palestinians is not a belated shadow of the Holocaust – it is rooted in a distinct and ongoing project of settler-colonialism that neither began with nor was fundamentally caused by Nazi atrocities. By conflating the two, Holocaust analogies collapse these critical distinctions in history and motive.

Moreover, Holocaust remembrance in Western institutions has been guarded by a discourse of exceptionalism. In genocide studies and public rhetoric, the Shoah is often treated as a singular, incomparable event – the ultimate evil against which all other crimes are measured. This has led to what scholars call Holocaust exceptionalism, a mindset in which any comparison to the Holocaust is seen as trivializing it. Thus, when activists or observers draw parallels – calling Gaza “an open-air ghetto” or noting echoes of fascism in Israeli policies – they are accused of “Holocaust denial in reverse.” The American press and politicians bristle at phrases like “Palestinian genocide,” claiming such language “diminishes the seriousness of the Holocaust.” Notice the asymmetry: no such caution was voiced when other atrocities (say, Russia’s or China’s) were compared to Nazi crimes – those analogies were readily accepted. It is only the Palestinian context that triggers immediate outrage at the analogy, as if protecting the sanctity of Holocaust memory outweighs naming an active genocide.

The tragic irony here is double-edged. On one side, Holocaust analogies do risk obscuring the unique specificities of both genocides – the European context of the Holocaust and the settler-colonial context of Palestine. But on the other side, policing these analogies has become a tactic to deflect attention from Israel’s crimes. The Israeli government and its allies routinely invoke Holocaust imagery for themselves while denouncing its use for Palestinians. Israeli officials describe their military operations as preventing “another Holocaust,” even as they inflict mass death on Gaza. Meanwhile, Palestinian voices are muzzled for uttering the word “genocide,” let alone making Nazi comparisons. This one-way appropriation weaponizes Holocaust memory against its very ethos. As genocide scholar Raz Segal notes, we must refuse to allow the Holocaust to be exploited to justify the annihilation of another people . Holocaust memory should be a warning, not a weapon – but analogies wielded carelessly or hypocritically turn it into the latter.

In sum, conflating the Holocaust with the Palestinian genocide is a lose-lose proposition. It neither honors the distinct suffering of European Jews nor does it illuminate the plight of Palestinians. Instead, it creates a narrative fog – a haze of emotion and historical baggage that obscures the concrete realities of Zionist violence. To truly communicate the horror in Gaza, one must center Palestine’s own context: decades of blockade, the Nakba and its ongoing legacy, apartheid policies, and settler-colonial expansion. Those are the appropriate reference points for understanding this genocide – not Europe’s ghosts.

Grief Without Geography, Pain Without Politics

Holocaust analogies also come packaged with a perilous style of storytelling. In the rush to make Palestinian suffering legible to Western audiences, many commentators adopt a vague, sanitized tone – focusing on heart-tugging images of victims while stripping away the political and geographic context. The result is grief without geography and pain without politics. We hear about “people dying” and “children burned alive,” but seldom who is killing them or why. This rhetorical vagueness mirrors propaganda: it produces sympathy for abstract victims but no clarity about perpetrators. It cloaks power dynamics in an “affective fog” – emotion divorced from accountability.

This narrative style relies heavily on the passive voice. Palestinian subjects appear only as nameless victims of an unnamed tragedy. Palestinians are rarely named directly. Zionism is never mentioned. Resistance is either downplayed or omitted entirely . For example, a writer may lament “families reduced to ash” or “hospitals turned to rubble” – evoking pity, yes, but also concealing agency. Who reduced those families to ash? Under what ideological banner were those hospitals bombed? Such statements, intentionally or not, let the colonial culprit fade into the background.

This matters because specificity is the enemy of impunity. A child killed by a bomb is a tragedy; a child killed by a bomb dropped by a settler-colonial state is an indictment. And a child who dies with a stone in hand or a keffiyeh on her shoulders – a child resisting – is a threat to the narrative. When commentators mourn Palestinian children yet omit that those children died fighting or fleeing oppression, they turn the victims into passive emblems, not full human beings. It strips away what made their deaths so unbearable: the fact that they knew what was happening, and many resisted until their last breath. By leaving out those crucial details of agency and context, the storyteller unwittingly shifts the moral focus. The horror is acknowledged, but its source is left vague; the suffering is highlighted, but its meaning – as part of a struggle against elimination – is lost.

This style of mourning is seductive because it seems apolitical and universally compassionate. But in practice, it is narrative violence. Not because it speaks falsehoods, but because it omits truths. It allows readers to cry for Palestinian children without confronting why they died and who is responsible. Such depoliticized grief is comforting to the Western conscience: one gets to empathize without having to indict a favored ally or dismantle a colonial ideology. It is mourning in a moral vacuum.

Respectability Politics as Gatekeeping

Why do even self-proclaimed allies fall into this pattern of euphemism and omission? One answer lies in respectability politics as gatekeeping. In Western media and political discourse, there is an unwritten rule: you may acknowledge Palestinian suffering, but only in respectable, non-confrontational terms. Outrage must be tempered into elegy. Accusations must be softened into laments. In short, Palestinians must present themselves as the perfect victims – pitiable but not defiant, grieving but never angry – to be granted a hearing.

This is evident in the language many human rights commentators use. They speak of “civilians caught in the crossfire,” urge “both sides to de-escalate,” and plead that “we must do better”. These phrases belong to what one might call the human rights industrial complex lexicon . They are deliberately anodyne. Gone are words like “massacre,” “resistance,” or “Zionism.” In their place: neutral, sterile terms that offend no one in power. This is not advocacy; it is appeasement . It transforms a call for justice into a polite request for moderation.

Such rhetorical caution is a direct inheritance of colonial scripts. Throughout history, the oppressed have been told they must be civil and calm to earn sympathy. “The colonized must first audition for their humanity,” as Genospectra notes. In the Palestinian context, this means grief is allowed only if it passes through a Western filter. Palestinian grief must be translated into the idiom of Western intelligibility . Palestinian rage must be quoted only when sanded down and sanitized, if at all . The moment a Palestinian speaks of armed resistance (muqāwama) or points to the ideology driving their oppression (Zionism), they are tuned out as “too extreme.” Thus even allies preemptively avoid such “controversial” terms to remain credible to a mainstream audience. They trade away clarity for acceptance.

The consequences of this are devastating. It creates a dichotomy of victims: the “good victim”and the “bad victim.” In the Western imagination, the good Palestinian victim is the one who appears quiet, dead, beautiful – the one who doesn’t challenge the viewer with inconvenient politics. They are mothers weeping over photos, children bandaged in hospital beds – heart-breaking, yes, but safely apolitical in their portrayal. The “bad victim” is the Palestinian who resists – the protester with a sling, the teenager with a Molotov, the resistance fighter refusing to abandon their land. That figure is either demonized or erased entirely from the narrative. By catering to respectability, writers reinforce the notion that Palestinians must earn their right to sympathy by remaining passive. If they fight back, they “forfeit” their claim to victimhood in Western eyes. This toxic logic is, in fact, the grammar of occupation itself: If you resist, you must first prove you deserve to exist. We must expose and reject this logic, not reproduce it in our writing.

The Consequences of Comparison

All of these threads – narrative colonization, vague mourning, respectability policing – intertwine when Holocaust analogies enter the chat. The Holocaust comparison often intensifies these problematic tendencies under the guise of righteous outrage. And the consequences are not merely semantic; they are concrete, shaping legal and political outcomes.

Legally, misnaming genocide as “Holocaust” undermines active efforts to hold perpetrators accountable. In 2023–2024, Palestinians and allied states invoked the Genocide Convention to demand action against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was petitioned; by early 2024, it indicated provisional measures ordering Israel to prevent genocidal acts. These are significant steps rooted in the precise legal language of genocide. But if the discourse shifts to calling Gaza a “Holocaust,” that precision is lost. As noted, Holocaust has no codified legal meaning. It’s a moral metaphor, not a statute. Thus, each repetition of the analogy subtly dilutes the legal threshold that Israel is breaching. It muddies the clarity of the Genocide Convention’s applicability. In effect, it lets lawyers and officials off the hook; they can dodge the g-word (“genocide”) and all its obligations by engaging in debates over historical parallels instead of facing the reality on the ground. The cost of this evasion is measured in lives. As genocide scholars often say: you cannot prevent a genocide you refuse to name.

Politically, Holocaust analogies can alienate potential allies and play into cynical propaganda. Right-wing Israeli and American figures exploit these comparisons to shift into a defensive posture: “How dare you compare us to Nazis!” The outrage becomes the story, deflecting focus from Palestinians to the feelings of Israel’s supporters. Meanwhile, liberal centrists – who might have been moved by plain facts of suffering – grow uneasy at rhetoric they deem “hyperbolic.” The conversation derails into a debate about historical comparisons, while bombs continue to fall. In the end, Palestinians are no safer or heard – just more intensely scrutinized for how they speak their truth.

Culturally, the overreliance on Holocaust metaphors reinforces Palestinians’ erasure from their own narrative. It conditions the public to see Gaza not through Palestinian eyes, but through second-hand memory. Instead of learning about the Nakba, the average reader is more familiar with Warsaw or Auschwitz and views Gaza through that lens. This perpetuates a form of memory colonialism, where European histories dominate the framing of non-European suffering. As a result, the Palestinian story is persistently de-centered. Even in solidarity, their experience is made illustrative of something else, rather than regarded in its full, autonomous reality.

Finally, there is a moral harm in these comparisons: they inadvertently trivialize both atrocities. Each genocide has its own horror, its own context. The Nazi genocide sought to exterminate an entire people across a continent in the name of racial purity. The Zionist settler genocide seeks to erase an indigenous people from their land under the guise of national destiny. Both are monstrous; both rhyme in methods and cruelty; yet they are not identical. To collapse one into the other is to sand away the edges that demand understanding. It is possible – indeed necessary – to condemn Israel’s crimes in Palestine as genocide without calling it a Holocaust. By doing so, we honor the specificity of each history: the Holocaust remains a unique rupture in European history, and the Nakba-plus-ongoing-genocide is a unique (if deeply connected) rupture in Palestinian history. We do not need to borrow genocide from Europe to prove that Palestinians are being annihilated. To insist on doing so is to imply Palestinian suffering is not evident on its own terms – a grievous insult atop immeasurable injury.

In practical terms, what has the cost of comparison been? It has been lost time and lost focus. While commentators wring their hands over whether Gaza is “like the Warsaw Ghetto” or “worse than WWII,” the siege tightens. Over 128,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, entire neighborhoods flattened, generations extinguished before our eyes. Yet major Western Holocaust museums and genocide prevention institutes issued no statements unequivocally condemning the Gaza genocide as of mid-2025. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, for instance, managed once a vague call for “peace” that equated Israeli and Palestinian civilian deaths – a cruel symmetry that favors the status quo. These institutions, ostensibly guardians of “never again,” have fallen silent or neutral precisely because of Holocaust politics. They have entrenched the notion that nothing must ever be likened to the Holocaust – to the point that they will watch another genocide unfold in real time and refuse to say the word. That silence is structural complicity. It is an epistemic weapon wielded against Palestinians, one forged in the fire of Holocaust exclusivity. Thus, the cost of comparison is also the cost of not comparing when it truly counts – a tortured paradox where analogy replaces action and neither the past nor the present victims are served.

Narrative Sovereignty: Centering Palestinian Voices

If not Holocaust analogies, then what? If we strip away the borrowed imagery and the cautious eulogies, what language can adequately convey the Palestinian genocide? The answer is simple: Palestinian language itself. The terms Palestinians use to describe their oppression and resistance are not mere words; they are vessels of history, law, and lived truth . To center these terms is to restore narrative sovereignty – the right of an oppressed people to define their own reality . It is an act of decolonial epistemic refusal, rejecting the idea that Palestinian suffering must be filtered through foreign frames to be valid.

Consider the key concepts that Palestinians have articulated over generations of struggle:

• Nakba (نكبة) – “Catastrophe”. This refers to the 1948 mass expulsion and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Zionist militias, when over 750,000 people were uprooted and more than 500 villages destroyed . But Nakba is not just a historical date – it is a structure, a rupture that never ended . Every bombing of Gaza, every land theft in the West Bank, every refugee still denied the right of return is the Nakba continuing. To say Nakba is to insist that the origin of today’s violence lies in colonial dispossession, not in some abstract “conflict” . It asserts continuity and responsibility. Nakba places Palestine at the center of its own story, whereas Holocaust analogies would drown 1948 in the shadow of 1945. • Muqāwama (مقاومة) – “Resistance”. Far more than armed struggle, muqāwama means the full spectrum of refusal to accept erasure . It is the guerrilla fighter in the Gaza tunnels, but also the child in Jabaliya who defiantly flies a kite amid ruins. It is preserving culture under siege: dancing dabke in a refugee camp, writing poems by candlelight during a blackout . In Western media, muqāwama is crudely translated to “terrorism” or reduced to factional labels like “Hamas”, erasing the legitimacy and diversity of Palestinian resistance . By centering the word muqāwama, we affirm that resistance is a right and a duty of the oppressed – not a crime or an embarrassment. We reject the colonial grammar that says if Palestinians fight back, they lose their claim to sympathy . Muqāwama restores dignity to the narrative, portraying Palestinians not just as victims, but as agents of their own destiny. • Ibāda Jamāʿiyya (إبادة جماعية) – “Collective annihilation”, the Arabic term for genocide. This is not a metaphorical or exaggerated word; it is the precise term Palestinians use for what is being done to them. While diplomats hem and haw about whether “genocide” is occurring, Palestinians already know – they pronounce ibāda jamāʿiyya from the rubble of their homes. Mothers scream it in morgues. Doctors whisper it between surgeries in bombed hospitals. To center this term is to assert that Palestinian perspectives on genocide are as valid as any legal scholar’s. It demolishes the pernicious idea that genocide only “counts” when some international body says so. Ibāda jamāʿiyya means the people living the genocide define it. No analogy is needed; the crime is named by its victims in their own tongue. We must echo that word unapologetically, for it carries both the weight of legal condemnation and the weight of witness. • Tanfiyya (تنفِية) – “Expulsion”, or more deeply, erasure of presence and lineage. Tanfiyya is not a household term in English, but it encapsulates the particular evil of settler colonialism: the attempt to permanently sever a people from their land and history. It is more than forced migration; it is being un-named from maps, un-recognized in law, un-invited from memory. Israel practices tanfiyya when it bulldozes cemeteries, renames villages, and plants European pine forests over the ruins of Palestinian homes. It is, as one writer put it, “the genocide of return” – the systematic obliteration of any possibility for Palestinians to reclaim their stolen land. To speak of tanfiyya is to indict the entire Zionist project, from 1948 to now. Little wonder Western commentators prefer softer terms like “relocation” or “migration.” But we must call it tanfiyya, for that word holds the memory of every village emptied and every olive grove burned in the name of a Jewish state. It refuses to let the crime be whitewashed as mere “security concerns.”

These terms – Nakba, muqāwama, ibāda jamāʿiyya, tanfiyya – are not just vocabulary. They are a framework of understanding that centers Palestinian existence. To use them is to follow the lead of those who endure the genocide, rather than forcing them to follow ours. It is a way of shifting the epistemic power: instead of Palestinians having to analogize their genocide to the Holocaust (a story legible to the West), the world is asked to learn the Palestinian lexicon of survival and oppression. This is what true solidarity demands. It demands we listen to how Palestinians describe their pain and struggle, and adopt those terms in our advocacy. It demands we break the habit of translation-as-muzzle – the impulse to swap out their charged words for tamer ones that won’t ruffle colonial sensibilities. Every time a news outlet says “clashes” instead of “massacres,” or “evacuation” instead of “ethnic cleansing,” it performs this violence of translation. We must counter it by loudly repeating the original words. Genocide, not “conflict.” Massacre, not “military operation.” Resistance, not “terror.” Palestine, not just some abstract “war-torn land.” Naming things in the terms of the oppressed is not semantics – “Words are battlegrounds,” and choosing the right word is an act of resistance .

When Palestinians say Nakba, muqāwama, ibāda jamāʿiyya, tanfiyya, they are asserting their narrative against all attempts to erase it. Our task, as allies and ethical witnesses, is to amplify those words, untranslated. The stories of genocide must not be filtered to comfort the colonizer’s conscience. They must erupt, raw and authentic, from the tongues of those who suffer it. In doing so, we honor not only Palestinian narrative sovereignty but also the memory of all genocides – including the Holocaust – by treating each on its own terms, with its own name.

The Refusal to Translate, The Refusal to Forget

Ultimately, rejecting Holocaust analogies in Palestinian genocide discourse is about more than avoiding a flawed comparison. It is about refusing to center the colonizer’s perspective in a story of colonization. It is about ensuring that the weight of Palestinian trauma is not measured by how it echoes European trauma, but by how it reflects Palestine’s lived experience and history. It is a commitment to what scholar Walter Mignolo calls epistemic disobedience – the act of thinking and speaking outside the frameworks empire imposes. For a non-Palestinian like myself, it means using my platform to name the theft that keeps Palestinian grief from being heard, rather than inadvertently abetting that theft . It means being unabashed in saying genocide when genocide is happening, and in the same breath saying Zionism as the ideology driving it. It means, above all, to stop auditioning Palestinian humanity to an audience that only respects echoes of its own stories.

The Holocaust was a singular horror and must be remembered – but its memory should prompt us to recognize genocide in all its forms, not just when it’s convenient or familiar. To truly say “never again” with integrity, we must apply it to everyone, Palestinians included. That means not getting lost in analogy and abstraction when people are being slaughtered in real time. It means learning from the Holocaust, not borrowing its prestige to make a point. The lesson of the Holocaust – or any genocide – is not a call to metaphor; it is a call to action. If the world had responded faster and more forcefully to early signs in 1940s Europe, millions might have been saved. Today, Gaza is giving us that chance to act. Clarity of language is the first step toward action. As the saying goes, you cannot fight what you will not name.

So let us name it, without crutches or caveats: this is genocide. It is ibāda jamāʿiyya. It is a crime against humanity unfolding under the euphemistic cover of “counter-terrorism” and with the tacit blessing of world powers. By refusing to dilute that truth with borrowed analogies, we honor the dead by accurately naming how and why they died. We honor the living by demanding justice on their terms, not by pleading their case in the idiom of their oppressors.

In the end, freeing Palestinian genocide discourse from Holocaust analogies is an act of decolonization – of the mind, of memory, of language. It recenters the focus where it belongs: on Palestine, on the voices of its people, on the specificity of their suffering and resistance. It does not ask their trauma to perform or translate itself to be worthy of attention. It asserts, unequivocally, that Palestine is enough.

To those who still feel the Holocaust provides the strongest moral outrage, I would say: the Palestinian catastrophe has its own searing moral clarity, if you only listen. Listen to the mothers of Gaza who cradle their babies’ bodies and call out to the world with the word genocide. Listen to the refugees of 1948, whose grandchildren are now being massacred in the same camps their ancestors fled to. Listen to the poets and writers and survivors who insist on naming their reality without analogy. Their words burn with truth. Do not smother that fire with comparisons that make you more comfortable. Let it burn, let it illuminate.

The cost of comparison has been high. But the cost of not listening to Palestinian voices would be far higher – measured in erased histories, ignored warnings, and endless suffering. We can no longer afford that. The task now is to center the narrative where it belongs. The task is to refuse the wrong language and embrace the right one – to let those who endure this genocide define it, guide our response to it, and ultimately, lead us to its end.

In the spirit of abolitionist solidarity and anti-colonial truth-telling, let us pay whatever price clarity demands. Let us shake off the last vestiges of narrative appeasement. No more borrowed Holocausts; no more metaphors that muzzle. Genocide will be named for what it is, and Palestine will be free. Anything less is a betrayal wrapped in analogy, a eulogy spoken in the wrong tongue. We owe the living – and the dead – so much more.