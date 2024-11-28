Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.'s avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.
Nov 29

Very, very well said, Story. Outstanding. The continuing silence is scandalous. These are insane and dystopian times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture