Under the Biden administration, Northern Gaza has been ethnically cleansed and reduced to rubble. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, and a land once full of life has been rendered uninhabitable. The West Bank is being annexed in broad daylight, with illegal settlements spreading like a cancer, uprooting Palestinian families, demolishing their homes, and erasing their existence. Over 300,000 Palestinians have been killed, each life extinguished by a genocidal campaign that the U.S. not only supports but actively funds and enables.

For over a year, Palestinians in Gaza have been deliberately denied access to food, clean water, medical care—basic essentials for survival. This is not a side effect of war; it is a calculated act of starvation and deprivation. Every hospital in Gaza has been bombed, targeted because they were the last refuge for the sick and dying. Doctors have performed surgeries without anesthesia. Premature babies have died as incubators lost power. And the world watches, complacent, as Israel annihilates every “red line” Biden pretended to have, exposing his hollow rhetoric.

This is genocide. A UN commission has confirmed it, but the facts have been undeniable from the start. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for war crimes committed with Biden’s weapons, but nothing stops the slaughter. Israel has killed thousands of civilians in Lebanon—deliberately. Palestinians have been detained without charge, tortured, raped, and even killed in detention camps. Elderly Palestinians, children, and even babies have been sniped in the head by occupation militants. Aid workers, journalists, and medics have been deliberately targeted and murdered. Dogs roam the streets of Gaza, eating the decaying corpses of those left in the open because the dead are denied dignity, denied burials, denied humanity.

And yet, the silence persists. If you’re still clinging to the excuse, “Trump will destroy Palestine,” as a justification for your inaction or your continued support of this administration, you are willfully ignoring the reality. Biden hasn’t just supported the genocide of Palestinians—he has facilitated it, armed it, funded it, and provided Israel the diplomatic cover it needs to continue unchecked.

What could possibly be more unforgivable than witnessing the most documented genocide in human history and choosing to look away? History will remember this silence. History will remember the indifference that allowed an entire people to be wiped out in front of the world’s eyes. This is complicity. This is shame. This is the cost of silence. And there will be no excuses, no justifications, no absolution.