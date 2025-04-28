"They thought they buried you, but what they did was bury a seed.” — Ernesto Cardenas

I. The Sword They Swing: Misogyny, Sexual Terror, and Zionist Cowardice

Misogyny isn’t just a dagger hidden in a velvet glove—it’s a flaming, venom-tipped, double-bladed sword, swung by cowards too small to cast a shadow without stepping on someone else’s neck.

It’s the ancient curse, slithering from the mouths of craven priests into the ears of kings, whispering the same brittle gospel:

"Tattoo fear across the hearts of women, or your throne will crumble to sand and regret."

It is not born from strength.

It is not born from conquest.

It is born from pathetic, shriveled fear—the kind that festers in the dark corners of hollow souls, muttering and wailing:

"If I cannot be a god, I shall make devils of all who dare outshine me."

Today, misogyny is not skulking in the shadows.

It is marching openly in the streets, drunk on blood, baying for humiliation.

It is stitched into the banners of Zionist mobs who now wield sexual violence not as a desperate last resort but as a frontline weapon—a ritual, a declaration, a celebration of domination.

They do not stumble into this brutality.

They choose it.

They exalt it.

Misogyny, racism, and nationalism are no longer separate poisons—they are fused into a single engine of terror, roaring down the streets of Brooklyn, of Tel Aviv, of London, of every city where dissent dares to breathe.

It is not an accident.

It is a blueprint.

It is a deliberate strategy to dehumanize, to degrade, to break bodies like brittle twigs under the jackboot of their crumbling supremacy.

Because they know:

They cannot inspire loyalty.

They cannot demand reverence.

They cannot win the future with truth or beauty or dignity.

They can only rule by fear—

and the alphabet of their fear is carved in rape threats, spat in slurs, whispered in promises of violation.

This is not the roar of a rising power.

It is the death rattle of cowards too afraid to admit that history is already leaving them behind.

It is not empire.

It is not destiny.

It is the flailing tantrum of brittle thrones collapsing into dust.

II. New York, 2025: Ritualized Terror in Crown Heights

Outside the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, New York, the mask came off.

No slogans about "peace."

No fragile PR campaigns about "shared humanity."

No victimhood to hide behind.

Only the machine, naked and shrieking.

The mob had gathered for the arrival of Itamar Ben-Gvir—the racist Israeli far-right minister whose career is built on the bones of Palestinians and the blood of anyone who dares to live free.

The streets churned with Orthodox Jewish men, whipped into frenzy, policing every scarf, every symbol, every breath.

A woman—face covered by a simple bandana resembling a Palestinian keffiyeh—became their target.

It didn't matter if she was there to protest.

It didn't matter why she was there at all.

Visibility was the crime.

Breath was the provocation.

Existence was the sin.

They descended on her like a pack, closing in tighter as an NYPD officer tried to lead her away.

The officer waved his flashlight uselessly, a thin beam of light swallowed by a mass of bodies pressed shoulder to shoulder, feeding off each other’s cruelty.

They kicked her.

They struck her.

They hurled a traffic cone into her head.

They screamed, spat, bared their teeth:

"Death to Arabs!"

"You want someone to bend you over and fucking rape you!"

"You are a waste of semen!"

"Failed abortion!"

Every blow was a message.

Every insult was a warning.

Every gesture was a public brand burned into the skin of anyone watching:

Visibility will be punished.

Solidarity will be punished.

Existence will be punished.

And then, through the rotting noise, one man leaned in—closer than mercy—and sneered into her face:

"Would you like to be raped?"

It wasn’t random.

It wasn’t chaotic.

It wasn’t rage out of control.

It was a ritual.

It was a performance.

It was theater crafted with kicks and curses and humiliation—a show staged not for justice but for domination.

The officer struggled to carve a path through them, flashing his light, shouting orders that evaporated into the hot breath of the mob.

But the mob pressed closer.

The mob knew it had permission.

The mob knew it was winning.

Earlier that night, the city had already bled.

Clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Orthodox counter-protesters had ripped through the streets, leading to six arrests.

Another woman—another keffiyeh, another body—was left bloodied, her head split open, needing urgent medical attention.

And the system did what it always does.

It shrugged.

Six arrests.

No consequences.

No mayoral speeches about tolerance.

No candlelit vigils.

No columns of outrage filling the New York Times.

The silence of the city’s leaders thundered louder than any siren, louder than the mob's howling.

Because silence, too, is part of the ritual.

Because silence, too, is a kind of violence.

And they knew it.

And they celebrated it.

III. The Language of Terror: Rape as the New Slogan

There is no ambiguity.

There is no nuance.

Only naked threats—sexual, genocidal, ecstatic in their cruelty.

Collected Statements from Zionist Protesters and Mobs:

"Bye, we're going to kill you, we're going to kill you all." — American Zionist at a pro-Palestine demonstration in New York, unleashing racist slurs and death threats at female protesters.

"I'm going to rape you and I'm going to rape your mother!" — New York.

"You need to be cooked in the oven. You need to get raped." — NYC.

"I'll rape your mother!" — Israeli police officer to an anti-Netanyahu protester.

"I'm gonna rape all you Arabs." — San Francisco.

"We hope you get raped!" — London.

"You should be raped! You should be raped right now!" — Zionist mob in NYC.

"We will rape your daughter, we will rape your wife." — Israeli soldiers to Palestinian detainees.

"Go back to Gaza!" (followed by rape threats) — Barnard College graduation, New York; Zionist parents jeering at Palestinian and Arab-American students.

"I'd be happy to sit in jail with you... you know Sde Teiman? Rape in the name of God, as they say..." — Zionist settler Shem Tov Luski.

"If I can't kill you, I hope someone rapes you." — Columbia campus.

"Muslim scum, we hope you all get raped!" — London.

"I'd rape every Arab bitch if I could." — Israeli settler posts on social media.

"Arabs should be raped out of existence." — Israeli extremist groups on Telegram and WhatsApp.

These are not slips of the tongue.

They are policy by other means.

They are not random hate crimes.

They are military tactics, ritualized and repeated until they seep into the social fabric itself.

Historical Roots: Sexual Terror as Zionist Tradition

This rape culture didn’t materialize overnight.

Since the Nakba in 1948, Zionist militias have used rape as a deliberate tactic of ethnic cleansing.

Veterans of the ethnic cleansing campaigns described captured Palestinian girls returning to their villages "half-dead, like a rag."

These crimes were never prosecuted.

They were buried.

They were normalized.

The tradition continued into so-called "peacetime."

In 2016, a known Zionist rape apologist was invited to speak at CUNY Hunter College.

Not only was the event allowed—the university administration prepared security to protect him from protesters.

They chose to protect the rapist's microphone, not the victims' dignity.

Sexual terror has never been an accident.

It has been a foundational tradition, growing with the state itself.

State-Sanctioned Rape: Today’s Reality

The pattern is not historical alone—it is alive and celebrated today.

Israeli Rabbi Meir Mazuz , a close ally of Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, publicly blessed soldiers who gang-raped a Palestinian prisoner abducted from Gaza into the Sde Teiman camp.

Josh Paul , a longtime U.S. State Department official, revealed credible evidence of Israeli troops raping a 13-year-old Palestinian boy . When a humanitarian charity documented the testimony, Israeli forces stormed the offices and declared the group terrorists .

Netanyahu himself, speaking before the Israeli parliament, defended the soldiers caught on CCTV committing rape, claiming the footage was "fabricated"—despite independent verification.

Meanwhile, Israeli agents manufactured the October 7 "mass rape" hoax—planting baseless claims in major media outlets like the New York Times and BBC—while real sexual violence committed by Israeli forces went ignored.

The "civil commission" created to push these fake mass rape stories has been exposed inside Israel itself as a fraudulent grift operation.

But the damage was done: the lie became a global pretext for genocide.

While Zionist organizations staged blood-stained trousers and grotesque "rape reenactments" at American college campuses,

Israeli settlers from border towns—relocated to Tel Aviv hotels after October 7—were arrested for raping Jewish Israeli children inside those very hotels.

The real rapes were smothered under the manufactured propaganda spectacle.

Even Holocaust memorials were desecrated to stage this theater.

They lied in the name of the dead to justify creating more dead.

Sexual terror is not new.

It is not spontaneous.

It is a weaponized, rehearsed, state-backed tradition.

Sexual Terror is Their Chosen Language

This is not extremism at the margins.

It is not an aberration.

It is not "just settlers" or "just soldiers."

Sexual terror has become the frontline weapon—

the anthem of Zionist mobs,

the ritual chant of Israeli police,

the unofficial doctrine of the Israeli state.

When they scream rape threats at Palestinian women,

when they boast about raping detainees,

when they manufacture rape lies to cover real genocidal crimes,

they are not betraying Zionism.

They are fulfilling it.

This is Zionism without the mask.

This is the empire they are building.

This is the language they speak when they think no one is listening—

and now the world is beginning to hear.

IV. Israel: The State Where Rape Becomes Law

Inside Israel’s borders, the brutality is no longer hidden.

It is codified.

It is celebrated.

It is normalized.

After the gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner by Israeli reservists at the Sde Teiman military detention camp, the streets of Tel Aviv did not fill with demands for accountability.

They filled with chants supporting the rapists.

Protesters openly rallied for the "soldiers' right" to rape prisoners, waving flags, singing national anthems, and declaring that Palestinians "deserved it."

Israeli media outlets like Haaretz and +972 Magazine documented these grotesque public displays.

This is not the corruption of a system.

This is the system.

At Sde Teiman: Torture as Standard Procedure

At detention centers like Sde Teiman, Palestinian men, women, and even children describe a landscape of horror:

Systematic sexual assault during interrogations (Middle East Eye, 2024).

Forced nudity , rape threats , sexualized beatings .

Group stripping and threats to rape girls in front of prisoners.

One survivor testified:

"They stripped us naked in groups. Soldiers laughed. They threatened to rape the girls in front of us if we didn't talk. They said this was 'God's justice.'"

(Middle East Eye, December 2024)

Human rights groups like B’Tselem, Al-Haq, and international legal monitors have documented overwhelming patterns of sexualized torture for decades.

The horror is industrial.

The horror is national policy.

The Same Language Inside Israel: Rape Threats Against Dissent

Meanwhile, within Israel’s own borders:

At anti-Netanyahu protests between 2023–2024,

Israeli police officers—the supposed protectors of civil rights—threatened dissenters with rape.

Caught on video:

"I'll rape your mother."

— Israeli officer to a female protester (Haaretz, 2024).

The slogans used to terrorize Palestinians at military checkpoints are now weaponized against Israeli citizens resisting Netanyahu’s authoritarianism.

The army.

The settlers.

The mobs.

The police.

All chanting the same language.

All wielding the same sword.

From Detention Centers to Settler Colonies: Sexual Terror as National Strategy

Sexual violence is institutionalized across Israeli society:

Palestinian men raped and sexually abused in detention (Middle East Eye, B’Tselem reports).

Palestinian women threatened with rape to coerce false confessions (Addameer, 2024).

Children as young as 13 sexually assaulted , with whistleblowers suppressed.

Israeli settlers openly boasting online about raping Palestinian women.

Zionist extremist groups chanting for Palestinians to be "raped out of existence."

Sde Teiman is not an isolated horror.

It is simply the one they can no longer fully hide.

Sexual Terror: Zionism Stripped to Its Skeleton

Sexual violence is not a flaw.

It is not an accident.

It is not the tragedy of "war gone too far."

It is the skeleton beneath the skin of Zionism itself.

A colonizer ideology rooted in racial supremacy.

A settler state sustained by dehumanization.

A military and political machine that understands rape as a weapon to fracture the will to resist.

Rape is operationalized.

Rape is strategic.

Rape is the blueprint for domination.

As the system rots from within, it only grows more naked in its hunger.

They scream their threats on the streets.

They bless them in their parliaments.

They sanctify them in their temples.

They sell them in their propaganda.

Because they know:

Sexual terror is the last language of a dying regime struggling to survive a world where Palestinians are still breathing, still resisting, still refusing to disappear.

V. Misogyny, Racism, Nationalism: The Braided Rope of Violence

The rape threats hurled by Zionist mobs are not isolated expressions of misogyny.

They are not random emotional outbursts.

They are the visible frayed ends of a long, deliberate rope, braided from misogyny, racism, nationalism, and colonialism—twisted together over decades to lash at any body that refuses to kneel.

Women are threatened with rape because they symbolize rebellion.

The woman who stands upright in a keffiyeh, who marches in a protest, who dares to breathe defiance into public space, is a double threat: a body politic and a body uncontrollable.

In Zionist doctrine—as in all colonial doctrines—women’s bodies are treated as battlegrounds, their violation understood as the violation of an entire people’s dignity and future.

Palestinians are targeted because they exist.

Because their very breath is a refutation of Zionist fantasy: the myth of an "empty land," the myth of divine entitlement.

Every Palestinian alive, every child born under siege or in exile, is a rupture in the settler-colonial dream—and must therefore be terrorized, humiliated, erased.

Queer bodies are targeted because they defy hierarchies.

Because queerness, in its refusal to fit into rigid patriarchal orders, threatens the militarized, hyper-masculine structures upon which settler states rely.

Queer Palestinian activists, queer Jewish anti-Zionists, trans protestors—all are seen as pollutants to the ethno-nationalist purity Zionism seeks to enforce.

Black and Muslim bodies are targeted because they rupture the fantasy of Jewish supremacy.

Because Blackness and Islam exist as living reminders that Zionism is not simply an ethnic project—it is a colonial project modeled on white European supremacist ideologies.

In Israel, Ethiopian Jews are sterilized against their will; African refugees are caged like criminals; Muslim citizens face routine violence, police harassment, and second-class status.

These violences are not accidents.

They are not isolated "mistakes" or the work of "extremists."

This is the machine, humming and grinding exactly as it was built:

Fear to keep the oppressed atomized, isolated, too terrorized to organize.

Humiliation to erode dignity, to poison resistance at its roots.

Dehumanization to justify violence not just as necessary, but as righteous.

Historical Foundations: Violence by Design

From the earliest days of the Zionist colonial project, these patterns were visible:

In the 1948 Nakba , rape was used systematically to drive Palestinians from their villages, to brand the very act of survival as shameful.

Survivors recall Zionist militias raping girls and women and parading them before the eyes of their communities—psychological warfare in its rawest form.

In the "Development Towns" of the 1950s and 1960s , Mizrahi Jews from Arab countries were herded into impoverished ghettos by Ashkenazi Zionist authorities—subjected to sterilizations, medical experimentation, and state-engineered poverty.

Their Arabness was treated as a contamination.

In the treatment of Ethiopian Jews , forcibly sterilized under covert state programs well into the 2000s, exposed by whistleblowers and briefly admitted by Israeli government agencies.

Black bodies, even Jewish ones, remained outside the fantasy of Jewish-European whiteness Zionism sought to project.

In the racist campaigns against African asylum seekers , branded as "infiltrators" and "cancers," caged in desert detention centers without trial.

In the Gaza Strip , where every few years the Israeli military unleashes "mowing the lawn" operations—mass slaughter justified with language so dehumanizing that it barely hides the genocidal glee underneath.

In the routine strip-searching, sexual assault, and rape threats faced by Palestinian detainees—men, women, children—year after year, with full state backing and total impunity.

Misogyny, racism, nationalism, colonialism:

not separate systems, but one machine, one engine, one hunger.

This is not deviation from Zionism.

This is Zionism, operating exactly as designed.

The settlers in the hills, the mobs in the cities, the soldiers at the checkpoints, the judges in the courts, the politicians on the Knesset floor—all pulling the same braided rope tight around Palestinian necks, Black necks, queer necks, defiant necks.

It is a machine that feeds on degradation.

A machine that grinds humanity into dust and calls the ash "security."

And the screams of the raped, the tortured, the disappeared—they are not side effects.

They are the music of that machine, its hymn, its anthem.

VI. The Final Scream of a Dying Machine

They threaten rape because they have already lost.

They tear scarves off teenage girls.

They shove traffic cones into the faces of protesters.

They spit rape threats at children walking to class.

They dream of ovens and broken bodies because they cannot bear the sight of a future they do not control.

They cannot defeat Palestinian dignity.

They cannot bomb the memory of the land from the hearts of its people.

They cannot cage a generation that has already seen through every lie and every mask.

They cannot erase the moral collapse of Zionism, now rotting in real time before the world’s eyes—its myths crumbling, its atrocities live-streamed, its propaganda sounding hollower with every fresh grave it digs.

They cannot silence the rising generation.

The children of Gaza, the students at Columbia, the activists in Crown Heights, the voices from South Africa to Chile to Oakland—

they chant louder now, not because they are naïve, but because they are survivors standing atop the rubble of every failed empire that came before.

And so, the Zionist machine, finding itself unable to inspire awe or loyalty, turns to its final language:

Screams.

Spit.

Threats.

Rape fantasies.

Genocidal tantrums.

They do not shout because they are victorious.

They shout because they are afraid.

They do not fantasize about ovens and exterminations because they are strong.

They fantasize because they are weak.

Because they know they have already lost the one thing they can never regain: the moral claim to existence.

History is not listening to them with reverence.

History is archiving their shrieks the way it archived the last gasps of every dying empire:

the Crusaders who butchered their way to oblivion,

the conquistadors who burned libraries they could not understand,

the architects of apartheid who built walls only to watch them collapse from within.

Their threats are not the sounds of victors.

Their slogans are not the anthems of the righteous.

Their every chant, their every assault, their every whispered promise of rape is the death rattle of brittle thrones turning to dust.

And they know it.

And we know it.

And the world is beginning to know it too.

VII. We Will Outlive Them

History will not sing songs of the men who screamed "rape" into the faces of children wearing keffiyehs.

It will not glorify the police officers who threatened to rape unarmed protesters defending the dignity of the forgotten.

It will not carve marble monuments to the settlers who boasted of "rape in the name of God," their breath thick with stolen blood.

History does not honor cowards.

It archives them in footnotes of shame.

It will remember them not as warriors, but as butchers—

not as builders, but as vandals—

not as leaders, but as broken men who could only rule through terror, who could only raise themselves by breaking the backs of the defenseless.

And history will remember, too, the resistance:

the bloodied,

the hunted,

the unbowed—

those who stood upright even when the heavens cracked and the stones themselves wept.

We were not made from the bones of conquerors.

We were made from the breath of the unbroken.

From olive roots clawing through siege.

From saltwater that would not surrender to thirst.

From songs sung under curfews and sieges, still louder than bombs.

Every weapon they raise against us devours them from the inside.

Every threat they spit sharpens our rage into something they can neither predict nor survive.

Their bullets and rape threats, their bombs and lies, their propaganda and starvation sieges—

they do not erase our names.

They inscribe them deeper into the stones, into the soil, into the blood-memory of the earth itself.

For every village they burn, ten songs are written.

For every child they strike, a thousand fists rise.

For every slur they scream, another generation sharpens its teeth.

Their weapons are grave-diggers.

And the graves they dig are not for us.

We are the children of the dispossessed

who planted fig trees in poisoned soil.

We are the bloodline that carried memory across borders,

that smuggled hope inside broken bread,

that sang lullabies in languages they tried to forbid.

They scream into the night because they know the sun is already rising without them.

Because no matter how many times they spit "rape" and "death" into the sky,

no matter how many camps they build, how many walls they raise,

no matter how many mass graves they carve into stolen earth—

We will outlive them.

We are already outliving them.

Every breath we take in defiance is a monument.

Every word we speak in witness is a hammer blow to their brittle thrones.

We are the future they cannot kill.

And in the end, when the ash settles,

and the flags of terror are torn to dust,

it will not be their names carved into the stone.

It will be ours.

VIII. To the Girls, the Theys, the Gays

Every act of sexual violence they unleash against us sparks its own undoing.

Every threat they hiss, every bruise they brand, every scar they carve

becomes a crack in their own crumbling monuments.

Because violence births resistance.

Because humiliation plants seeds they cannot see growing.

A thousand trans women BLOOM,

their bodies a rebellion against every prison built for them.

They sharpen their eyeliner like war paint.

They stride through the smoke of burning lies, unashamed, unbeaten.

A thousand little girls find their voices,

louder than the boots, louder than the sirens,

voices that split the sky open like an old wound that refuses to scar shut.

They do not whisper anymore.

They sing.

A thousand Palestinians refuse to vanish,

names carried like torches across ruined villages, across seas, across border walls.

Children born under siege

still memorize the scent of jasmine and the sound of riverbeds.

Old men exiled for seventy years still teach toddlers the names of every tree, every stone, every key.

A thousand Theys carve their place into the world,

shaping themselves in the gaps language abandoned.

They exist beyond their killers' comprehension,

sovereign, stubborn, sacred, alive.

No border can hold them. No dictionary can define them.

A thousand survivors of domestic violence find their courage,

not stitched into banners, not shouted into battle cries,

but hidden in the quiet, unkillable will to keep breathing.

In a world that sharpened every silence into a blade against them,

they survive anyway.

A thousand survivors of sexual violence drag their light back from the wreckage,

torn from nights that swallowed their names and courtrooms that spat in their faces.

Light stitched with shaking hands and broken bones,

light hammered out of mornings that demanded they smile while bleeding.

Their light blinds the liars who called them ruined.

Their light sets fire to the dark.

A thousand of our missing Indigenous sisters stand unseen but unbroken,

their footsteps woven into riverbeds, highways, and empty fields.

Their names are carried by the wind,

their faces reflected in every stubborn flower that blooms where blood once fell.

They are stitched into the constellations their killers tried to erase.

The stars refuse to forget.

The earth carries their memory as an honor.

A thousand Black women rise with the morning tides,

holding cities, songs, and histories in their hands.

They are the architects of every future built from broken soil.

When they speak, they speak with the reverberation of a thousand ancestors.

And when they dance — loudly, joyously — the world learns how to dance again.

A thousand Elders guard the embers of forgotten fires,

carrying songs no empire could erase,

stitching the past into our palms with every story,

whispering: Remember, remember, remember.

They are the roots beneath the uprising.

They are the breath that taught us how to roar.

A thousand gays learn to love themselves,

even when every sermon, every bullet, every barricade told them they shouldn’t.

Even when the world built no altars for their names,

even when love tasted like exile before it ever tasted like home.

They build homes inside their own bodies,

love blooming wild where shame was once planted.

We are the aftershock of every massacre they tried to bury.

We are the children of every mother they could not silence.

We are the impossible, blooming teeth-first through the cracks of empire.

They strike our bodies—and we build a thousand more.

They choke our songs—and we raise anthems from the rubble.

They rape and burn and terrorize—and still we rise, bloody and grinning,

out of every grave they thought was the end.

You can kill the flower, but you cannot kill the seed.

You can burn the city, but you cannot unlearn the dream.

You can rape the body, but you cannot erase our power.

We are not the victims they wanted.

We are the monsters they made by trying to break us—

monsters who remember, who rebuild, who roar louder with every wound.

And every time they strike,

every time they scream,

every time they lay hands on what they cannot control—

they birthed a future that will bury them.

We are the heartbeat they seek in the dark,

the pulse they mistake for the spark of their own,

till they find their echoes are brittle and stark,

a mimic of whispers from marrow and bone.

We are the breath that no thief can ensnare,

the flame that defies both the storm and the sea,

the future’s fierce murmur, a prayer through the air,

in a tongue they were never intended to know.

We are the silence that thunders below,

the stillness that shatters their crafted control,

the seed of the stars and the root of the woe,

the voice that will speak when they’ve bartered their soul.

Acknowledgements

This work stands on the bones of those the empire tried to erase.

For the bloodied, the disappeared, the broken who were never truly broken.

For the ones who sang under the boots, who carried keys across oceans, who made gardens out of graves.

For every survivor whose light was called impossible.

For every sister, brother, they, who rose when rising was an act of war.

For the names too many to list, too fierce to forget.

This work is their breath.

This work is their refusal.

This work is their unfinished song.