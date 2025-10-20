“At the level of individuals, violence is a cleansing force. It frees the native from his inferiority complex and from his despair and inaction; it makes him fearless and restores his self-respect.” Frantz Fanon

Oh, the Louvre’s “crown jewels” got jacked? Those glittering relics of French settler-colonial theft, diamonds dredged from African blood, sapphires looted from Sri Lankan earth, emeralds Napoleon “gifted” mid-massacre. Reclaimers rolled in with angle grinders, lifted eight pieces of imperial bling in under seven minutes, and peeled off on mopeds like anti-colonial avengers in a heist flick. Louvre guards fumbling, French elites weeping over “incalculable loss”, as if the real incalculable loss isn’t Palestine and Sudan under genocide, Black lives crushed by white-supremacist policing, or Indigenous and Congolese lands gutted by capitalist extraction.

“Decolonization is always a violent phenomenon.” Frantz Fanon

Imagine: Empress Eugénie’s tiara, once crowning a genocidal and supremest regime that ravaged the Global South, now slipping into the black market. Maybe it funds mutual aid for survivors of empire’s wreckage? Poetic justice. Though let’s be honest, the rot runs deep enough that even revolutionaries steal for survival, not liberation. Still, watching this colonial vault crack? Chef’s kiss. Solidarity with every hand that reclaims what empire hoards. Museums aren’t neutral, they’re mausoleums for plunder.

“Museums are devices for extending events across time: in this case extending, repeating and intensifying the violence.” Dan Hicks

Abolish them. Return what was stolen. Reparations now.

(And yeah, they left Eugénie’s crown behind in pieces, too heavy and fragile with the weight of white supremacy hmm?)