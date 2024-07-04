The 4th of July, while often celebrated as a joyous and patriotic holiday, has a complex and problematic history that reinforces nationalistic and fascist ideology. Here are some aspects that support this perspective:

Roots in colonialism and genocide: The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, marking the beginning of the United States' violent separation from Native American lands and the enslavement of Africans.

Glorification of American exceptionalism: The holiday perpetuates the idea that the United States is inherently superior to other nations, fostering a toxic form of nationalism.

Erasure of indigenous histories: The celebration ignores the experiences and struggles of Native American communities, who faced displacement, violence, and marginalization.

Nationalist symbolism: The American flag, fireworks, and patriotic anthems serve as powerful symbols that reinforce nationalistic fervor.

Historical ties to fascism: The United States has a history of fascist and authoritarian movements, which have often co-opted patriotic symbols and language.

Contemporary connections to far-right ideologies: Some far-right groups and individuals have appropriated 4th of July symbolism and rhetoric to promote white supremacist and nationalist agendas.

Suppression of dissent: The holiday can be used to silence criticism of American policies and actions, labeling dissenting voices as "unpatriotic."

Celebration of military power: The 4th of July often features military displays and tributes, reinforcing a culture of militarism and aggression.

As we witness the Supreme Court's recent decisions, which have handed major victories to the Trump administration and the conservative movement, and the unwavering US support for Israel's actions in Palestine, it becomes increasingly clear that the 4th of July celebration is not just a harmless display of patriotism, but a perpetuation of harmful ideologies. Let us acknowledge the complex and problematic history of this holiday and work towards a future where freedom, justice, and equality are truly upheld for all.

But also, fuck fascism.