For decades, liberal Zionists have peddled the illusion that “Israel is on the road to apartheid”—a looming threat, a future warning, but never a present reality. Meanwhile, the Zionist entity’s officials, soldiers, and settlers have entrenched the very structures that define apartheid and genocide under international law.

The latest round of editorials from Haaretz exemplifies this illusion. “Israel’s Latest Highway to Apartheid.” “On the Road to Israeli Apartheid.” “An Oath of Loyalty to Jewish Supremacy.” “Netanyahu Continues to Wage War Against Anyone Who Tries to Protect Israel’s Fragile Democracy.”

The cognitive dissonance is staggering. How can Israel be merely “on the road” to apartheid when every major human rights organization—Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem—has declared it an apartheid state? How can Jewish supremacy be enshrined in government policies and still coexist with the notion of a “fragile democracy”? How can democracy “cease to exist” when, for millions of Palestinians, it never existed at all?

Apartheid as a Permanent Structure, Not a Detour

Apartheid is not an accident, a deviation, or a misstep—it is the fundamental mechanism of Israel’s settler-colonial project. The Zionist entity was founded through genocide and mass expulsion of Palestinians (750,000 expelled in 1948 alone), and it has functioned through executions, segregation, land theft, and racial supremacy ever since. There has never been a moment in the Zionist entity’s history when it was not an apartheid regime; there is only the West’s refusal to acknowledge it.

The language of “approaching apartheid” serves a purpose: it allows liberal Zionists to feign concern while absolving themselves of complicity. If apartheid is always just on the horizon, then Israel can still be “saved.” The settler-colonial project can still be “reformed.” The solution is always a two-state mirage—dangling just out of reach, even as Israel expands its illegal settlements, demolishes Palestinian homes, and ethnically cleanses entire neighborhoods.

Jewish Supremacy is Not “ Democracy ” in Crisis—It’s the System Functioning as Designed

Liberal Zionists love to frame Israeli politics as a battle between an increasingly “extreme” right-wing and the supposed defenders of “democracy.” But what democracy is being defended? For whom?

In 2018, Israel passed the Nation-State Law, which formally enshrines Jewish supremacy in law, declaring that “ the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to the Jewish people. ” It demotes Arabic from an official language and encourages illegal Jewish settlements.

In 2021, Israeli police brutally cracked down on Palestinian resistance in Sheikh Jarrah and Al-Aqsa, while Israeli mobs lynched Palestinians in the streets.

In 2023, Israeli politicians openly called for the “flattening” of Gaza, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stating that Huwara (a Palestinian town) should be “wiped out.”

The entire structure of Israeli governance—from land laws to military checkpoints—is designed to enforce Jewish supremacy. There is no “fragile democracy” on the brink—because for Palestinians, democracy never existed to begin with. What liberal Zionists mourn is the death of the illusion of democracy—the pretense that Israel could be both an ethnostate and a liberal democracy at the same time.

Apartheid’s Endgame is Genocide

The refusal to recognize Israeli apartheid as a permanent genocidal structure has devastating consequences. As my own research outlines in Apartheid as a Subtype of Genocide: A Structural Analysis, apartheid is not just systemic oppression—it is an eliminatory process. Apartheid, by design, creates the conditions for genocide.

Israel’s current genocide in Gaza proves this beyond question:

Starvation as a Weapon

Deliberate Blockade: Israel has blocked all essential supplies—food, fuel, medicine—from entering Gaza. This isn’t neglect; it’s policy. UN agencies confirm that Israel is using starvation as a tool of war.

Settler Enforcement: Illegal Israeli settlers have physically stopped aid convoys from reaching Gaza, cheered on by state-backed impunity. This is settler-colonial cruelty in action.

Famine Imminent: Humanitarian organizations warn that famine is imminent.

Mass Killing & Infrastructure Destruction

126,000+ Palestinians have been directly killed as of January 2025 , including over 40% children. None of them were “combatants”—they were civilians, targeted through collective punishment and genocidal violence.

Hospitals Bombed: Healthcare infrastructure has been obliterated—doctors are performing surgeries without anesthesia, and patients are dying from treatable conditions due to lack of care.

Mass Graves Uncovered: Testimonies and satellite images confirm the existence of mass graves, some containing children and entire families.

Genocidal Intent in the Open

Dehumanizing Language: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Palestinians “human animals.” This isn’t a metaphor—it’s textbook genocidal framing.

Open Plans for Ethnic Cleansing: Israeli officials have explicitly discussed forcibly removing Gaza’s population into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. This is ethnic cleansing, plain and deliberate—not “security”.

Permanent Occupation Threatened: High-level Israeli leaders are now discussing permanent annexation of parts of Gaza—stripping Palestinians of even the illusion of self-determination.

Liberal Zionists clutch their pearls at Netanyahu, but genocide is not a deviation from Zionism. It is Zionism reaching its logical conclusion.

The Deceit of Liberal Zionism

Liberal Zionism has always existed to maintain Israel’s legitimacy on the world stage. It reassures the West that Israel is still a democracy—just one that “needs reform.” It tells Zionists who feel uneasy about massacres that they can still be “pro-Israel” while calling for a “moral army.” It perpetuates the biggest lie of all: that Zionist brutality is an aberration, rather than the system functioning exactly as it was designed to—through erasure, domination, and elimination.

There is no such thing as a democratic settler-colonial state. Apartheid doesn’t need to be “reformed”—it needs to be dismantled. That Zionism is not just a political ideology—it is a genocidal project.

There is no road to apartheid. We are living in it. There is no fragile democracy. Only an ethnostate waging an unrelenting war of erasure. The question isn’t whether Israel is “becoming” an apartheid state—it never stopped being one. The only question that remains is how long the world will keep pretending this genocide is anything less than what it is.

References