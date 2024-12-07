Haim Har Zahav, an Israeli journalist and army reservist, recently exposed a harrowing account of life and death in Gaza through a piece published in Ha’aretz. His testimony reveals the systematic dehumanization, destruction, and mass killing carried out by the Israeli military in what he describes as the “Netzarim Corridor.” These accounts, far from isolated incidents, point to a genocidal framework that erases not just lives but the existence of a people and their history.

The excerpts from Har Zahav’s piece are chilling, not merely for the actions described, but for what they reveal about the mindset underpinning them. Let’s break down his revelations in the context of genocide.

Dehumanization: The Foundation of Genocide

Har Zahav recounts an order from a senior commander:

“One of the senior commanders in the sector ordered to shoot a man who waved a white flag and raised his hands, when he was unarmed and very far from the IDF forces… he replied: ‘I don’t know what a white flag is, shoot to kill.’”

The deliberate dismissal of internationally recognized symbols of surrender is not a failure of military judgment; it is a calculated denial of the humanity of the people targeted. This dehumanization escalates further with the use of terms like “dirty” instead of “person” when describing Palestinians:

“During the conversation between the drone and the other elements in the sector, someone used the word ‘dirty’ instead of ‘person.’ This word… was enough to give permission for a tank in the sector to fire on the building.”

This is not mere semantics. Genocide begins with language. Referring to human beings as something other than human paves the way for their extermination. The casual use of “dirty” here is not an anomaly—it reflects a systematic process of dehumanization, where killing becomes normalized and justified.

Destruction as Erasure

Har Zahav details the systematic destruction of entire neighborhoods:

“In this ‘corridor,’ it is impossible to find an intact building that is more than half a meter high… Where there used to be neighborhoods and houses, there is now sea sand and dust.”

The obliteration of homes, schools, hospitals, and cultural spaces is not collateral damage; it is the deliberate erasure of a people’s existence. Destroying physical spaces and infrastructure aims to make life unlivable for survivors, breaking their will to resist and forcing them into exile. This process of “urbicide” is a hallmark of genocidal intent, targeting the very spaces that sustain communal identity and survival.

Har Zahav highlights this strategy further:

“The method is quite simple: raid a certain area, make sure it is empty of people (and if not, expel the residents) and set off explosives.”

This is genocide in its purest form—erasing not only lives but the very evidence of life itself, ensuring that no trace remains of the people, their history, or their future.

The Worth of Human Life: Systematic Devaluation

“A human life in the Gaza Strip is worth less than the lives of the thousands of stray dogs that roam it looking for food.”

This comparison is not hyperbole; it reflects the brutal hierarchy imposed by the Israeli military. While dogs are protected by orders not to shoot unless they pose an immediate threat, Palestinians are subject to extrajudicial execution for crossing undefined, arbitrary red lines. This devaluation of Palestinian lives echoes historical genocides where targeted groups were classified as less than human, their deaths justified by racist ideologies.

Killing Without Consequence

“Whoever wants to kill Arabs because they are Arabs will indeed kill Arabs, and no one will ask him questions, nor will he be interrogated, nor will he be punished.”

Har Zahav lays bare the impunity granted to soldiers, a key component of genocidal systems. When killing is encouraged or overlooked by authorities, it creates a permissive environment where atrocities become routine. The lack of accountability is not a failure of oversight—it is an intentional feature designed to perpetuate violence against a dehumanized population.

Manufacturing Terrorists: Posthumous Justifications

“The second the sniper bullets, or the grenade dropped from a drone, or the mortar shell fired from a distance hit them, they officially become terrorists and enter the statistics.”

This chilling line reveals how victims are retroactively labeled as threats to justify their killings. The systematic labeling of Palestinians as “terrorists” serves to legitimize their deaths in the eyes of the international community. This practice mirrors genocidal regimes throughout history, where victims were criminalized to erase any sympathy for their plight.

A Genocidal Framework

Genocide is not defined solely by the number of deaths; it is a process that includes the destruction of a people’s culture, identity, and existence. The actions described by Har Zahav align with the United Nations’ definition of genocide, which includes:

1. Killing members of the group – Palestinians are killed indiscriminately, often for crossing invisible red lines or being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

2. Causing serious bodily or mental harm – The destruction of homes, neighborhoods, and any semblance of normalcy leaves survivors in a constant state of trauma.

3. Deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction – The systematic destruction of infrastructure ensures that life in Gaza becomes unlivable.

4. Imposing measures to prevent births – While not explicitly addressed here, restrictions on resources like food, water, and healthcare have far-reaching effects on reproductive health.

To What End

The horror described in Har Zahav’s account is not a deviation from military protocol—it is the protocol. The systematic dehumanization, destruction, and killing of Palestinians are not isolated war crimes; they are part of a genocidal process aimed at erasing a people and their existence.

As the world watches, these atrocities are framed as “self-defense” or “counterterrorism,” further normalizing and enabling the erasure of Palestinian lives. The responsibility to name this as genocide is not just a moral imperative but a necessity to challenge the impunity that allows it to continue.

History will judge those who remained silent in the face of such horror. For now, we must confront the brutal reality: Gaza is not a battlefield; it is the site of an ongoing systematic genocide.

Link to archived article: https://archive.md/2024.12.05-072957/https://www.haaretz.co.il/opinions/2024-12-04/ty-article-opinion/.premium/00000193-9144-dfe8-a5db-fb6da88c0000