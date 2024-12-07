Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.'s avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.
Dec 7

The insane, depraved, vile, bloodthirsty evil that is nazisrael is almost incomprehensible. This is truly a pack of psychopaths, Story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
Dec 7

The events of the last 14 months INCLUDING OCTOBER 7 were all an operation orchestrated with singular intent as Israel's Final Solution. October 7th was made and allowed to happen, facilitated and amplified by Israel, channeling 75 years of Palestinian rage to their own ends. The world is ruled by satanic psychopaths. I feel dirty every day that I fail to put my own skin on the line toward the glorious day of their ultimate defeat and the restoration of human morality, post colonization's millenia-long descent into this hell. Bless your work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture