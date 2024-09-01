On August 30, a disturbing Instagram post by Ido Zahar, a soldier from Israel’s 432nd Tzabar Battalion, came to light. The post featured a photograph of Zahar with a young girl in Gaza, with no family members visible in the image. Shortly after the post was discovered, it was deleted, and Zahar’s account was turned private. This prompted investigative journalist Younis Tirawi to delve further into the incident, seeking to uncover the truth about the young girl in the photo.

1. The Identity of the Missing Girl

Despite extensive efforts, Tirawi was unable to independently verify the identity of the girl in Ido Zahar’s post. However, relying on the testimony of another soldier and details provided by Zahar, she was identified as Doha Talat, an 8-year-old girl taken by the Israeli military near the Rafah crossing in late July. Tirawi reached out to the Israeli military for comment and to inquire about what happened to Doha. The military responded that they are “checking into the incident.”

When Tirawi attempted to contact Ido Zahar for an interview, he was adamant that the story should not be published. “No story. No face. No nothing. Please delete this completely from everywhere,” he told Tirawi, raising further concerns about the situation.

2. Missing Children and Discrepancies in Official Narratives

Reports from Gaza have indicated that hundreds of children have gone missing since the conflict intensified on October 7th. On December 31, Israel’s military radio broadcasted an interview with Shahar Mendelson, a friend of the late Israeli military Captain Harel Itah. Mendelson claimed that Itah had a “good heart” and once “rescued a crying baby in Gaza and brought her back to Israel.” However, this interview was later deleted by Israel’s military radio.

Further coverage of this issue appeared in Israel’s largest newspaper, Yediot Ahronot. The Palestinian foreign ministry called for an immediate investigation, suggesting that such incidents might constitute serious war crimes. However, a military spokesman quickly dismissed these allegations, stating that claims about an Israeli soldier abducting a baby girl were “unfounded.”

Despite these denials, a report by Save the Children, titled “The Missing Children of Gaza,” estimated that up to 21,000 children were missing in Gaza as of June 2024, due to the ongoing war. This included approximately 17,000 children who were believed to be unaccompanied and separated from their families, and around 4,000 children likely trapped under rubble, with an unknown number buried in mass graves. As Younis Tirawi noted, these numbers are likely higher now due to the continued conflict, and the chaos on the ground has made it nearly impossible to collect and verify updated information. Additionally, many children have been forcibly disappeared, including those detained and forcibly transferred out of Gaza, with their whereabouts unknown to their families amidst reports of ill-treatment and torture.

3. Testimony from an Anonymous Soldier

Younis Tirawi managed to contact another soldier from the 432nd Battalion who requested anonymity. The soldier, identified as “I,” recounted his participation in an operation near the Rafah crossing in late July. According to “I,” the Israeli military was conducting house raids when an elderly man and a young girl, identified as 8-year-old Doha Talat, emerged from one of the houses with their hands raised.

“I” claimed that the elderly man, supposedly of his own volition, offered to show the soldiers tunnel shafts in the area. The soldier stated that he separated the girl from her elderly relative for “safety reasons,” fearing the tunnels might be booby-trapped. However, this reasoning appears flawed, as the elderly man supposedly volunteered to reveal tunnel locations, putting himself in danger.

The soldier’s testimony revealed additional inconsistencies. The elderly man, who initially offered to show tunnel shafts, instead led the soldiers to sewer shafts. Following this, the man was accused by Shin Bet of being affiliated with Hamas and relaying information on Israeli military operations—an accusation that seems contradictory, considering the man initially volunteered to assist the soldiers.

The soldier “I” explained that the elderly man was taken into custody but declined to provide further details about his identity or whereabouts. “I” admitted he was not present during the latter part of the incident, as he was assigned to watch over Doha. After a period, the girl was handed over to other soldiers, and “I” does not know where she was taken.

4. The Urgency of Finding Doha Talat

This incident raises serious concerns about the safety and whereabouts of 8-year-old Doha Talat. The disappearance of Palestinian children, particularly those like Doha who have been forcibly separated from their families, demands immediate attention from the international community.

It is in the public interest to know what happened to Doha Talat and to ensure her safety. Younis Tirawi continues to investigate this case and will update the public as more details become available. Relevant authorities are urged to provide information about Doha’s whereabouts based on the details provided in this report.

Conclusion

This case is part of a broader pattern of Palestinian children disappearing under the Israeli military’s watch. Last January, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that the Israeli army has abducted Palestinian children and transferred them out of the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to ensure the safe return of all victims.

The disappearance of Doha Talat is a stark reminder of the ongoing atrocities committed against Palestinians, particularly the most vulnerable. The international community must hold those responsible accountable and work tirelessly to locate and protect these missing children.

Originally published and reported on 8/31/24 by Younis Tirawi

Link to Original Report