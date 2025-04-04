When South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice for genocide, the world watched something rare happen:

a Global South nation using international law not to excuse empire, but to challenge it.

Now, a new wave of backlash has begun—and it’s not coming from courts.

It’s coming from carefully planted headlines.

A man named Justin Lewis, affiliated with a little-known UK-based group called Casisa, has sent a letter to the U.S. ambassador nominee in South Africa. In it, he accuses South Africa of having prior knowledge of the October 7th attack and suggests the genocide case is actually a Hamas strategy. He compares South Africa’s actions to helping someone burn their house down and then filing for insurance.

Let’s be very clear:

This is an allegation made by one man with no presented evidence, no official role in government or intelligence, and a long-standing political bias. And yet this is the “story” being floated to justify calls for sanctions against a country that dared to speak the word “genocide” in the Hague.

This isn’t justice. This is propaganda.

It’s a strategic move:

Distract from the ICJ proceedings.

Discredit South Africa as a legal actor.

Shift the narrative away from Gaza and toward vague geopolitical conspiracy.

When imperial powers can’t argue with evidence, they resort to attacking the credibility of anyone who dares to use the law against them.

Don’t be fooled.

This is the price of telling the truth in public.

Footnote 1: Who is Justin Lewis?

Justin Lewis is a UK-based legal figure associated with Casisa, a judicial “rights group” with no recognized status in international law. He is reportedly under investigation for alleged financial misconduct involving South African banks and UK tax havens. An IOL comment notes that he served in South Africa’s apartheid-era Navy during the 1980s—aligning him historically with anti-liberation politics. Despite the serious nature of his accusations, he has presented no evidence, and no major media outlet or official body has substantiated his claims.

Footnote 2: Who is Eyal Yakoby?

Eyal Yakoby is a known online genocide propagandist who has built a following by spreading highly curated and often debunked content aimed at dehumanizing Palestinians. He regularly posts unverifiable atrocity claims and frames them as fact, often within hours of unfolding events. His role is not investigative or journalistic, but promotional—serving as a digital arm of Israeli state-aligned messaging. Yakoby has played a significant role in shaping viral anti-Palestinian narratives, and his content frequently bypasses verification to appeal to emotion and stoke Islamophobic and anti-Arab sentiment.