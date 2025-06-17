June 17, 2025 | Occupied Palestine, Tehran, Washington D.C.

The world is hurtling toward a nuclear abyss, driven by the reckless ambitions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. For five days, Israel—backed by American airpower, surveillance, and diplomatic cover—has waged an undeclared war on Iran, justified by a tapestry of lies, exaggerations, and flagrant violations of international law.

This is not a war of self-defense.

It is a brazen imperial campaign to crush Iran’s sovereignty, dismantle regional resistance, and secure U.S.-Israeli hegemony across West Asia.

The question is no longer if this conflict will escalate—

It is how far these leaders are willing to pull the trigger.

Propaganda as War Drum: Netanyahu’s Missile Fabrication

On June 15, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on Hebrew Channel 14, delivering a chilling prophecy:

“Iran planned to produce 300 missiles monthly and 22,000 in six years, which equals two nuclear bombs. I directed the elimination of Iran’s missile and nuclear threat.”

This claim is not grounded in science. It’s calculated propaganda—an attempt to reframe Iran’s industrial capacity as an existential danger to justify preemptive aggression.

The figure of 22,000 missiles appears wildly inflated. Even Netanyahu’s own adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, estimated Iran’s arsenal at “thousands,” suggesting a realistic range of 1,500–2,000 post-conflict.

And the math?

Equating missile quantity with nuclear weapons is political theater—a rhetorical sleight of hand meant to rally domestic and international support for war. It’s not a threat assessment. It’s a sales pitch.

Netanyahu’s narrative collapses under credible intelligence.

In March 2025, then–Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before Congress that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons.

Trump’s response?

“I don’t care what she said.”

A stunning rebuke of his own intelligence chief—broadcast to the world.

This moment, widely reported, exposed a deeper fracture within the GOP and MAGA camps. It revealed a leadership structure more loyal to war hawk theater than to evidence-based policy.

As Senator Lindsey Graham later declared on Fox News:

“The sun of Iranian nuclear ambitions is about to set.”

The rhetoric of annihilation grows louder, drowning out intelligence, reason, and diplomacy.

This is how empires prime the world for war.

German Complicity: Endorsing War Crimes

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has emerged as a vocal apologist for Israeli aggression. Speaking at the G7 summit on June 17, 2025, he declared:

“Israel is doing the dirty work for all of us.”

This is not diplomatic ambiguity. It is a full-throated endorsement of war crimes.

Merz’s words align Germany with a campaign that includes targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities—a blatant violation of Article 56 of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits attacks on installations containing dangerous forces unless they are actively used for military purposes.

By parroting the language of settler-colonial “necessity,” Merz ties German foreign policy to a doctrine of preemption first deployed in Israel’s 1967 war—now resurrected to justify the attempted destruction of a sovereign state.

And the evidence of war crimes is mounting.

On June 17, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported:

“Based on continued analysis of high-resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz.”

This confirms what many already knew: Israel deliberately targeted civilian nuclear infrastructure, escalating the conflict’s legal and ethical stakes.

Merz’s refusal to condemn these actions—paired with his previous promise to shield Netanyahu from ICC arrest warrants issued on November 21, 2024, for war crimes in Gaza—cements Germany’s role in this imperial assault.

This is not neutrality.

It is complicity.

Manufacturing Consent: The Media’s Complicity

The American media—led by CNN and The New York Times—has played a pivotal role in laundering the justifications for this war.

On June 17, 2025, CNN cited U.S. intelligence stating that:

“Iran was not actively seeking to acquire nuclear weapons”

and was “three years away from the capability to produce nuclear weapons.”

Yet, in the same breath, CNN reported that:

“American intelligence estimates indicate that Israeli strikes so far have only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by months.”

The contradiction is glaring.

If there’s no weapons program, what exactly is being delayed?

These dueling narratives reveal the war’s true objective: not to eliminate a nuclear threat, but to sabotage Iran’s civilian nuclear development while advancing broader geopolitical and imperial goals.

Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, warned that:

“If a [U.S.] attack occurs, Iran may begin planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz to surround U.S. ships,”

and that Iran has “prepared missiles to strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if Washington joins the war.”

These warnings, though factual, are buried beneath headlines that amplify Israeli and American talking points, often devoid of historical or legal context.

Then came Axios, dropping the mask entirely.

On June 17, it reported:

“Discussions of regime change in Iran have become increasingly open within Israeli leadership, despite it not being an officially declared war objective.”

Netanyahu’s own public musings about assassinating Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—including an appearance on an opposition Iranian TV program—lay bare this unspoken objective.

And yet, the media remains complicit.

By failing to challenge these narratives, by normalizing illegal assassination plots and military aggression, mainstream outlets are not passive observers.

They are active participants in the manufacturing of consent for war crimes.

A Transnational War: From Gaza to Tehran

Netanyahu’s logic is as cynical as it is revealing. On June 17, 2025, he declared:

“The moment we strike Iran in the leg, it will have an impact on Hamas.”

This isn’t strategic nuance—it’s admission.

A confession that what’s unfolding is not a series of isolated conflicts, but a single, coordinated war aimed at dismantling the Axis of Resistance—a transnational network of state and non-state actors standing in defiance of U.S.-Israeli hegemony.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar echoed this doctrine at the UN Security Council:

“This was the last opportunity to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, after diplomatic efforts proved ineffective.”

But the actions betray the rhetoric.

The targets in Iran—fuel depots, apartment blocks, civilian neighborhoods—mirror the tactics honed through Israel’s 20-month assault on Gaza, where hospitals, mosques, refugee camps, bakeries, and schools were turned to ash.

Israel’s official line, repeated again by its foreign minister—

“Civilians, innocent civilians, are not a target”—

rings grotesquely hollow.

The world has seen the bodies.

As of June 17, over 224 civilians have been killed in Iran, and 24 in Israel—many in retaliatory strikes.

The numbers tell the story. So does the silence of rubble.

This isn’t about neutralizing a nuclear threat.

It’s about extinguishing anti-colonial resistance across the region—from Palestine to Iran, from Gaza to Tehran—in a coordinated U.S.-Zionist offensive against any state or movement that refuses to bow to empire.

Trump’s Empire Games: Nuclear Brinkmanship

Trump’s rhetoric has turned apocalyptic, signaling a dangerous escalation.

On June 17, 2025, he posted on Truth Social, demanding Iran’s

“UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

and boasting that the United States has

“complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

He claimed U.S. intelligence had located the hiding place of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, calling him

“an easy target”—

though he added,

“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

This wasn’t veiled threat. It was a declaration of intent.

CNN, citing two sources, reported that

“the U.S. military is preparing for Trump’s approval to refuel Israeli aircraft during attacks on Iran,”

with over 30 American aerial refueling aircraft already deployed to the Middle East.

Such a move would mark a shift from logistical support to direct military intervention, dramatically escalating the war.

Meanwhile, the White House is visibly unraveling.

Key figures—envoy Steve Witkoff, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Vice President J.D. Vance—have reportedly been dispatched to the Pentagon, as reported by U.S. media on June 17.

Israeli media, emboldened by these developments, claimed:

“The United States is likely to declare war on Iran tonight,”

with plans to bombard

“thousands of regime targets, including launch platforms, weapons systems, government symbols, and nuclear facilities.”

The U.S. State Department attempted damage control, stating:

“President Trump seeks diplomatic solutions through negotiations, and nothing has changed in his position.”

But French President Emmanuel Macron broke the illusion:

“Trump may have changed his mind about Iran since yesterday, but I believe he is pressuring it.

The biggest mistake today is attempting to change the regime in Iran through military means.”

And while the war drums grow louder, the people are not onboard.

A Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft poll, conducted June 13–16, 2025, found:

53% of Republican supporters oppose war with Iran

63% support diplomatic negotiations

CBS reported that bipartisan lawmakers are now moving to limit Trump’s authority to launch unilateral strikes, affirming that:

“Congress alone has the authority to declare war under the Constitution.”

The disconnect is glaring.

This is not the people’s war.

It is not a war for democracy, safety, or peace.

It is a war for empire—fueled by U.S. and Israeli elites determined to punish Iran’s defiance, enforce unipolar control, and eliminate resistance by any means necessary.

Yemen’s Defiance: A Regional Powder Keg

Yemen’s Ansar Allah has issued a stark and unmistakable warning—one that dramatically raises the stakes of this escalating war.

On June 17, 2025, Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, declared:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has the full right to strike the interests of any country that attacks it or participates with the Zionist enemy entity in its aggressions.

The time has passed when you could strike and flee without being struck back.”

Mohammed Nasser Al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of Ansar Allah’s Political Bureau, reinforced the warning:

“We affirm to everyone that in the event of any aggression against an Arab or Islamic state, there will be an inevitable Yemeni response.

We will intervene to support Iran against Zionist aggressions, as we supported our brothers in Gaza.”

This is not symbolic rhetoric.

It is a strategic declaration of readiness—one that underscores the regional nature of the conflict.

Unlike Iraq in 2003 or Libya in 2011, Iran is not isolated.

Its allies—especially Yemen’s Ansar Allah—are not only ideologically aligned but militarily positioned to retaliate.

Ansar Allah’s control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a global shipping chokepoint, gives it the power to disrupt international trade and spike global energy prices.

Simultaneously, Iran has reportedly prepared to mine the Strait of Hormuz and launch missile strikes against U.S. bases across the region, as documented by The New York Times.

This is no longer a bilateral war.

It is an emerging regional confrontation, drawing a clear line between Western imperial aggression and a growing bloc of defiant, multipolar resistance.

And that resistance isn’t begging for diplomacy—it is preparing for survival.

The solidarity between Iran, Yemen, and other forces in the region transforms this war into a frontline battle against unipolar domination—exposing both the impotence of international law and the existential necessity of armed resistance for nations facing extermination.

A War of Empire: Violations and Complicity

What we are witnessing is not a conflict between equals.

It is not a war for peace, stability, or survival.

It is a war of empire—defined by systemic violations, pretextual violence, and unapologetic impunity.

Illegal use of military force : Israel’s strikes on Iran violate the UN Charter’s prohibition on unilateral attacks, absent an immediate and verifiable act of self-defense.

Violation of international treaties : Bombing nuclear facilities—especially civilian ones like Natanz—breaches Article 56 of the Geneva Conventions and undermines the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Pretextual attacks on civilian infrastructure : Israeli strikes on fuel depots, apartment buildings, and residential zones in Iran have killed hundreds—mirroring the scorched-earth campaign waged in Gaza.

Push for regime change : Netanyahu’s calls for the Iranian people to “stand up,” paired with Trump’s threats against Khamenei, signal an unambiguous desire for internal collapse, not strategic deterrence.

Media complicity : CNN, The New York Times, and other outlets launder propaganda into headlines, amplifying state talking points while burying the destruction of civilian life.

U.S. constitutional violations: Trump’s military mobilizations, aerial refueling coordination, and threats of war bypass congressional authorization—risking an illegal, unauthorized U.S. war.

Senator Lindsey Graham made the logic of empire explicit when he said:

“The Iranian regime is extremist and will wipe Israel off the map if given the opportunity—then will target us.”

“President Trump is about to put an end to the threat posed by Iran.”

This isn’t caution.

It’s imperial delusion.

A justification for obliteration.

And it’s not happening in a vacuum.

This is a war crime in motion, facilitated by a nexus of settler-colonial militarism, corporate media, and imperial state power.

The role of the press is particularly insidious—reframing aggression as self-defense, ignoring international law, and muting the human toll.

As of June 17, 2025:

224 civilians are confirmed dead in Iran

24 in Israel

And thousands injured across both nations

Yet the headlines keep speaking of deterrence.

This is how genocide is made palatable to the public—one euphemism, one omission, one buried death toll at a time.

The Call to Resist

This is nuclear brinkmanship by settler-colonial powers—

state terror draped in the American flag and the Star of David.

It is a Jewish supremacy and white supremacy conglomeration with a press badge.

A campaign to preserve Western hegemony at the expense of millions of lives.

If we do not resist—loudly, globally, and now—

we will be dragged into a war that serves no people

and protects no future.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is not optional;

it is overdue.

On November 21, 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza.

And still—Germany’s Merz pledges to shield them,

proving again that impunity is the currency of empire.

The architects of this catastrophe—Netanyahu, Trump, Vance, Sa’ar, Graham—

and their media collaborators—CNN, The New York Times—

must face accountability, not applause.

We remember their names.

And the world is watching.

The choice is ours:

Complicity in empire’s march toward nuclear catastrophe—

or resistance

for a world free of war, domination, and genocidal rule.