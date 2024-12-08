Marginalia Subversiva

Hachemi Hadjoudj
Dec 8

A tragic fall which undoubtedly sounds the death knell for the Palestinian cause, and consecrates the victory of Israel and its hegemonic plans of conquest, domination and the realization of Greater Israel, the final objective (perhaps?) of the Zionist dystopia...

