This cover is not accountability. It’s absolution.

“Why Israel Must Hold Itself to Account”

says the Economist, over the rubble of Gaza.

Two Palestinians walk through the graveyard of their people,

and Western media still imagines genocide will audit itself.

This is the fantasy of empire:

that a settler colony drenched in blood will wake up one day and say, “enough.”

Israel has never held itself to account. It never will.

Because settler-colonialism doesn’t do reflection—it does erasure.

It doesn’t do justice—it does justifications.

It doesn’t mourn the dead—it desecrates them.

What would “holding itself to account” even mean?

Returning every inch of stolen land?

Unarming its genocidal military?

Dismantling apartheid laws?

Releasing 10,000+ abducted Palestinians?

Acknowledging that Zionism is not safety but supremacy?

It will never do that.

It was never designed to.

This cover—like so many before it—tries to transform annihilation into a teachable moment.

But Gaza is not a lesson.

Gaza is a massacre.

A starvation map.

A cinder of childhood.

A genocide engineered in full daylight—with U.S. weapons, U.N. silence, and media laundering.

And still, they print:

“Why Israel must…”

No.

Israel must be stopped.

It won’t stop with Palestinians.

It will keep gorging on children, mosques, hospitals, elders, journalists, lovers, convoys, aid seekers—

until the world slams the door shut.

This is not about one state. This is about genocidal architecture.

And The Economist, like the rest of them, wants you to believe the problem is introspection.

Let me offer a correction:

There will be no normal for those who made Gaza a grave.

There will be no return to “peace” built on Palestinian bones.

There will be no whitewashed reckoning.

There will be resistance. There will be remembrance.

And there will be a world after Zionism.

Not because it found its conscience—

but because we tore down the machine that devours.