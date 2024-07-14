"The whole history of Palestine is a long series of Zionist efforts to drive out the indigenous population, to take over the land, to destroy or block out the Palestinian memory and history." Edward Said, The Question of Palestine

The recent bombing in Gaza has once again highlighted the devastating impact of military actions on civilian populations. The deployment of US-made bombs by Israeli forces has resulted in a catastrophic massacre, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza caused by Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians. Over 90 people have been killed and more than 300 injured, with numbers expected to rise as rescue operations continue. The attack targeted tents housing displaced Palestinians, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian crisis and the ongoing suffering of civilians.

This article delves into the specifics of the weaponry used, detailing the types of bombs, their manufacturers, and the financial beneficiaries profiting from these sales. It examines the human rights violations committed, analyzing the legal implications under international law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. These frameworks prohibit attacks on civilians and the use of disproportionate force. The article also explores the historical context of Palestinian resistance, which has been systematically vilified by Israel and the US to control the narrative and justify their actions. Furthermore, it scrutinizes Western media’s framing of these events, which often downplays the civilian casualties and shifts focus to alleged military targets, thus shaping public perception and manufacturing consent for the continued genocide and genocidal violence.

By providing a comprehensive analysis, this article aims to shed light on the complexities of the situation in Gaza, the international and humanitarian laws being violated, and the need for accountability and justice for the Palestinian people.

‘I saw children in pieces,’ said the survivor of the attack [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]

The Weapons and Their Makers

JDAM MK84 Bombs

Occupation forces deployed US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) MK84 bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds, in the al-Mawasi massacre. These bombs are part of the Mark 80 series, which includes some of the most powerful conventional bombs used by the military. The MK84 bomb, produced by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, is designed for maximum destruction, capable of penetrating up to 15 inches of metal or 11 feet of concrete, depending on the height from which it is dropped. When detonated, it causes lethal fragmentation over a radius of 400 yards(equivalent to 1,200 feet), making it highly effective at causing widespread damage and casualties.

The JDAM kit, which converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions, is manufactured by Boeing. This technology allows for accurate targeting in various weather conditions, significantly increasing the bomb's lethality and effectiveness. The cost of a JDAM kit ranges from $25,000 to $84,000 per unit, adding to the overall expense of each MK84 bomb, which itself costs approximately $16,000.

Financial Beneficiaries

The primary manufacturers, Boeing and General Dynamics, are significant players in the defense industry. Boeing, a major aerospace and defense corporation, not only produces commercial aircraft but also supplies advanced military technology, including the JDAM kits. General Dynamics, a leading aerospace and defense company, is responsible for the production of the MK84 bombs. These companies benefit immensely from the production and sale of these munitions, with financial gains driven by the continuous demand for precision-guided munitions in zones of military aggression.

Since the escalation of Israeli genocidal violence against Palestinians and Gaza in October, both companies have seen significant financial gains. For instance, Boeing's stock price has increased by approximately 12%, reflecting investor confidence in the company's ongoing military contracts and sales. General Dynamics has also reported a rise in its defense sector profits, with an estimated increase of $1.5 billion in revenue attributed to new orders and contracts related to the violence.

The financial implications extend beyond just the manufacturers. The defense industry in the United States is heavily integrated into the economy, with numerous subcontractors and suppliers involved in the production process. This creates a vast network of financial beneficiaries who profit from the ongoing violence and the sale of these advanced weapons. The financial gains from these sales are substantial, highlighting the economic interests tied to the continuation of military engagements.

Boeing’s Financial Gains:

Boeing’s stock price increased by approximately 12% from October 2023 to July 2024. This rise is attributed to ongoing military contracts and sales, particularly in light of the recent escalation in Gaza.

For instance, Boeing’s stock was trading at around $200 per share in October 2023 and rose to approximately $224 per share by July 2024.

Source: Reuters, MarketWatch

General Dynamics’ Financial Gains:

General Dynamics reported an estimated $1.5 billion increase in revenue attributed to new orders and contracts related to the conflict.

The stock price for General Dynamics rose from $230 in October 2023 to around $260 in July 2024, reflecting a significant boost in investor confidence.

Source: Reuters, MarketWatch

References to Financial Reports:

Political Connections

An important aspect to consider is the potential financial interests of American politicians in these defense companies. Several U.S. politicians hold stock in major defense contractors, including Boeing and General Dynamics. These financial connections raise questions about conflicts of interest and the influence of the defense industry on policy decisions. The intertwining of political and financial interests can lead to policies that favor continued military engagement and arms sales, often at the expense of ethical considerations and human rights.

For instance, public records have shown that some members of Congress, or their immediate family members, have investments in defense contractors. These holdings can create incentives to support policies that benefit these companies, including the approval of military aid packages and arms sales to foreign nations. The financial benefits that politicians receive from these investments can contribute to a lack of accountability and oversight in the deployment of military force.

The use of these weapons in Gaza has not only resulted in significant loss of life and destruction but also underscores the role of economic interests in perpetuating violence. The profits generated from the sale of these munitions contribute to the ongoing cycle of violence, raising ethical concerns about the prioritization of financial gains over human lives and humanitarian considerations.

Specific Examples of U.S. Politicians with Financial Interests in Defense Companies

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has been reported to hold significant investments in defense companies, including Boeing.

Source: OpenSecrets

Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Senator Jim Inhofe, a prominent member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has reported holdings in defense contractors such as Raytheon Technologies and General Dynamics.

Source: The Washington Post

Lloyd Austin (U.S. Secretary of Defense)

Before becoming Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin was on the board of directors at Raytheon Technologies, a major defense contractor.

Source: CNBC

Potential Implications of Financial Connections on U.S. Foreign Policy and Military Aid Decisions

Influence on Policy Decisions: Politicians with financial stakes in defense companies may advocate for policies that benefit these companies, potentially prioritizing military solutions over diplomatic ones. This could lead to an increased likelihood of approving arms sales and military aid to foreign nations, such as Israel, regardless of the humanitarian implications. Conflict of Interest: The financial ties between lawmakers and defense contractors create conflicts of interest that may compromise the integrity of decision-making processes. Decisions on military aid and defense spending could be swayed by personal financial gain rather than national interest or ethical considerations. Perpetuation of Military Engagements: The defense industry benefits from ongoing conflicts, and politicians with investments in this sector may have incentives to support continued military engagements. This can lead to prolonged conflicts, with significant human and economic costs, as seen in the case of U.S. support for Israeli military actions. Lack of Oversight and Accountability: Financial interests in defense companies can lead to a lack of rigorous oversight and accountability in the deployment of military force. This may result in insufficient scrutiny of actions taken by allies, such as Israel, and a failure to hold them accountable for potential human rights violations.

The Resulting Massacre

The use of bombs in al-Mawasi, a region designated as a safe humanitarian zone, led to the deaths of over 90 people and injured more than 300. These numbers may rise as rescue efforts continue, with many severe injuries. The attack targeted tents housing displaced Palestinians, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The overwhelmed medical infrastructure is now facing even greater strain, with critical resources stretched thin.

A man carries a child at the site of an Israeli attack at a tent camp in al-Mawasi in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]

Photos and videos verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency showed Palestinians sifting through debris and remnants of tents, surrounded by makeshift shelters of displaced people.

A must read opinion piece on Al Jazeera by Ghada Ageel a Professor of political science from July 8, 2024: Gaza’s ‘safe zone’ of horror

International Reactions

Jordan: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on “displaced persons’ tents in Khan Younis,” an area previously classified as safe by Israel, resulting in dozens of Palestinian casualties. Spokesperson Sufyan al-Qudah urged the international community to act against Israel's violations of international law.

Egypt: Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s “ongoing violations against the rights of Palestinian citizens,” complicating efforts to achieve a ceasefire. The ministry stated, “We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli raids on the al-Mawasi area.”

Qatar: Doha, mediating ceasefire negotiations, called the “shocking and brutal massacre” at al-Mawasi “a new chapter in the ongoing series of crimes” by Israel against Palestinians. It warned that the attack would undermine peace efforts, expanding the cycle of violence and threatening international security.

Turkey: The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack part of Netanyahu’s effort to annihilate Palestinians. The ministry criticized Israel for opting for bloodshed and called on countries supporting Israel to end what it called "barbarism."

Iran: Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, labeled the attack the “latest crime” by the “child-killing Zionist regime.” He stated, “The Zionists brutally show no humane and moral red line towards Gaza’s defenseless residents.”

Palestinian Authority: Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority presidency, condemned the attack as part of the “genocidal war against our people,” blaming the US administration for supporting Israel's actions. He said, “Without blind and biased American support, this occupation would not have been able to continue its bloody crimes.”

Colombia: President Gustavo Petro decried the attack as “the greatest injustice” and a prelude to further global oppression.

Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for “activating international accountability mechanisms” against Israeli abuses. The ministry condemned the “genocidal massacres” against Palestinians, especially the targeting of displaced persons’ camps in Khan Younis.

UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories: Francesca Albanese condemned Israel’s likely violation of international law by striking a designated humanitarian zone. She expressed disgust at the tolerance of Israel’s impunity, enabling what she called a genocidal war.

Canada: “Canada is deeply concerned about the recent escalation in violence and the tragic loss of civilian lives in Gaza. We call for an immediate ceasefire and urge all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.” – Official statement from Global Affairs Canada.

United Kingdom: “The UK condemns the disproportionate use of force resulting in significant civilian casualties in Gaza. We call for an end to hostilities and immediate humanitarian access to those in need.” – Statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Germany: “Germany strongly condemns the recent attacks in Gaza that have resulted in the deaths of many civilians. We urge both sides to return to the negotiating table and work towards a peaceful resolution.” – Statement from the Federal Foreign Office.

France: “France deplores the escalation of violence in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe. We call for restraint, protection of civilians, and adherence to international law.” – Statement from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

United Nations: “The Secretary-General is alarmed by the ongoing violence in Gaza and the tragic loss of life. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasize the need for protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.” – Statement from the UN Secretary-General.

European Union: “The European Union strongly condemns the disproportionate attacks in Gaza that have led to severe civilian casualties. We urge both parties to cease all hostilities and prioritize humanitarian access to affected populations.” – Statement from the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

African Union: “The African Union is deeply disturbed by the recent violence in Gaza and the resultant humanitarian crisis. We call for an immediate end to the violence and urge the international community to intervene to protect civilians.” – Statement from the African Union Commission.

Russia: “Russia condemns the escalation of violence in Gaza and the heavy toll on civilian lives. We call for a de-escalation and respect for international humanitarian law.” – Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Australia: “Australia is appalled by the recent violence in Gaza and the resulting civilian casualties. We call for an immediate ceasefire and adherence to international law.” – Official statement from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

India: “India expresses deep concern over the escalating violence in Gaza and the heavy civilian toll. We urge restraint and immediate humanitarian access to those in need.” – Statement from the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

United States: The administration of US President Joe Biden has not yet responded to Saturday’s attack.

Responses from Regional Actors

Hamas: Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political chief, called for pressure on Israel to “end the aggression.” He criticized Netanyahu for obstructing ceasefire agreements and underscored Hamas’s responsible engagement with peace proposals.

Hezbollah: Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, stated that their attacks against Israeli targets were a duty to support Palestinians. He condemned the massacre at al-Mawasi and questioned the justification of targeting Hamas leaders amid widespread civilian casualties.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Abbas held Israel and the United States responsible for the al-Mawasi attack that killed at least 90 people. He condemned the massacre and accused the US of enabling Israel's actions. He also criticized Hamas, suggesting that their actions contributed to the continuation of the violence. Hamas rejected Abbas’s statement, arguing that it “wrongly equated the victim with the aggressor.”

On-the-Ground Impact

Men carry a casualty from a series of Israeli attacks in al-Mawasi, on July 13, 2024 [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]

Nasser Hospital's Dire Conditions: Injured individuals from the al-Mawasi attacks were taken to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which is severely understaffed and lacks critical supplies. Amy Kit-Mei Low from Nasser Hospital reported shortages of pain medications, medical monitors, intravenous cannula, and fuel for operating theatres. The hospital is struggling to cope with the patient influx.

Humanitarian Response: The World Health Organization and other agencies are trying to provide medical supplies, but the crisis remains overwhelming, with many patients in urgent need of extensive care.

Call for Accountability: Global figures and organizations, including the UN, have called for accountability and an end to the violence. Saudi Arabia emphasized the need for international accountability mechanisms against Israeli abuses.

The attack on al-Mawasi highlights the severe humanitarian impact on the Palestinian population and the failure of the international community to protect their rights.

Human Rights Violations

Israel’s attacks on al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone, breach international law according to several legal principles. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, told Al Jazeera that these actions violate core tenets of international humanitarian law.

Proportionality: Under international law, people in a safe area are protected. Even if there is a military target within a safe zone, the action must be proportional to the military advantage that is going to be achieved. Killing over 90 people to target one military figure is not proportional.

Distinction: International law requires Israel to distinguish between combatants and civilians. However, 70 percent of the victims in this conflict have been women and children, indicating a failure to adhere to this principle.

Precaution: Nearly 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza under the pretext of targeting military objectives. The reality shows a lack of restraint, with indiscriminate attacks causing massive civilian casualties.

Albanese expressed her disgust at the tolerance of Israel’s impunity, which she says is enabling a genocidal war. In March, she issued a report listing “reasonable grounds” to believe Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Evidence of War Crimes

Documentation: Photos and videos from the site, verified by various news agencies, show the devastation wrought by the bombing. The remnants of tents and shelters are clear indicators of the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli strike at a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area, July 13, 2024 [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]

Witness Accounts: Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes of destruction. Many recounted how the ground turned upside down on individuals, burying them alive. Rescue operations are ongoing, with many still feared trapped under the rubble.

Impact on Medical Infrastructure

The bombing has overwhelmed Gaza’s already fragile medical system. Hospitals, such as the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, are struggling to cope with the influx of severely injured patients. There are critical shortages of medical supplies, pain medications, and fuel for operating theatres, exacerbating the suffering of the wounded.

Testimony from Nasser Medical Complex: “We were overwhelmed with casualties. The hospital was already struggling with shortages, and this attack pushed us beyond our limits. We had to perform surgeries without sufficient anesthesia, and many patients were in excruciating pain. The sight of children with severe injuries was unbearable.” – Dr. Amy Kit-Mei Low, Nasser Medical Complex.

International Response: The World Health Organization and other humanitarian agencies are attempting to provide emergency medical supplies, but the scale of the crisis is vast. The UN and other international bodies have condemned the attacks and called for immediate humanitarian access to the affected areas.

Violations of International Law

Geneva Conventions: The deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure violates the Geneva Conventions, which protect non-combatants in conflict zones. The use of high-explosive ordnance in densely populated areas is particularly condemned.

Rome Statute: Israel’s actions may also violate the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which defines and condemns war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. The repeated targeting of civilian areas and the resulting mass casualties is seen as acts of genocide under international law.

Calls for Accountability

UN Special Rapporteur: Francesca Albanese has repeatedly highlighted the violations of international law by Israel. She has called for immediate action to hold those responsible accountable and to provide protection for Palestinian civilians.

International Advocacy: Various human rights organizations and international bodies are advocating for investigations into the war crimes committed. They are calling for sanctions and legal actions against those responsible for these atrocities.

Detailed Explanations of International Laws Being Violated

Geneva Conventions Article 3 (Geneva Convention IV): This article prohibits violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment, and torture of persons taking no active part in hostilities. Source: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Article 4 (Geneva Convention IV): This article defines the protections afforded to civilians in time of war, emphasizing the protection of non-combatants. Source: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Article 33 (Geneva Convention IV): This article prohibits collective punishment, pillage, and reprisals against protected persons and their property. Source: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Article 147 (Geneva Convention IV): This article defines grave breaches, including willful killing, torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments, and willfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health. Source: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Rome Statute Article 7 (Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court): This article outlines crimes against humanity, including murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation or forcible transfer of population, torture, and other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering or serious injury. Article 8 (Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court): This article defines war crimes, including intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities.

Statements from International Law Experts and Human Rights Organizations

Human Rights Watch: Human Rights Watch has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as violations of international humanitarian law, highlighting indiscriminate attacks that fail to distinguish between military targets and civilians.

Amnesty International: Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, citing evidence of disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks on densely populated civilian areas.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): The ICRC has repeatedly emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution in attacks, which are cornerstones of international humanitarian law.

Legal Experts: Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, has highlighted that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute violations of international humanitarian law and amount to genocide.

Under International Law and Its Implications

ICJ Mandated Orders

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made significant rulings on the situation in Gaza, indicating a belief that genocide is occurring or at high risk of occurring. These rulings are based on the ICJ’s authority to issue provisional measures to prevent irreparable harm (Article 41 of the Statute of the Court).

January 26, 2024: The ICJ issued binding orders for Israel to halt genocide in Gaza. These orders included: Preventing the killing, harm, and destruction of Palestinians in Gaza. “Stop military acts that may lead to genocide.” Punishing incitement to genocide. Allowing humanitarian assistance and basic services to reach Gazans. Preserving evidence of alleged genocide. Reference: https://www.icj-cij.org/sites/default/files/case-related/192/192-20240126-ord-01-00-en.pdf This order was issued in response to South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention.

March 28, 2024: The ICJ modified its provisional orders, requiring Israel to: Ensure the unhindered provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance. Provide food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene, and sanitation requirements. Supply medical care and supplies to Palestinians throughout Gaza. Increase the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintain them open for as long as necessary. Reference: https://www.icj-cij.org/sites/default/files/case-related/192/192-20240328-ord-01-00-en.pdf

May 24, 2024: The ICJ reaffirmed its previous measures and added: -“Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action , in the Rafah Governorate that may inflict conditions of life that could lead to the physical destruction of the Palestinian group in Gaza.” Israel must maintain the Rafah crossing open for the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance. Israel must ensure unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip for any UN investigations into allegations of genocide. Reference: https://www.icj-cij.org/sites/default/files/case-related/192/192-20240524-ord-01-00-en.pdf

These orders are legally binding and aimed at preventing genocide and protecting the Palestinian population.

International Legal Violations

Arms Trade Treaty: The United States’ provision of bombs used in attacks on civilians violates the Arms Trade Treaty. This treaty prohibits the transfer of arms that are likely to be used in the commission of war crimes. By supplying these weapons, the U.S. is complicit in the ensuing violence and potential war crimes.

Geneva Conventions: Israel's deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure breaches the Geneva Conventions, which are designed to protect non-combatants during conflict. The use of high-explosive ordnance in densely populated areas, such as al-Mawasi, is particularly condemned under these international laws.

Rome Statute: The actions of Israel may also contravene the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which defines and prosecutes war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. The systematic targeting of civilian areas and the mass casualties that result could be classified as acts of genocide under this statute.

ICJ Rulings: The ICJ’s rulings highlight the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the risk of genocide. These rulings are not mere recommendations but legally binding orders. They call for immediate measures to halt genocidal acts and to protect the Palestinian population from further harm.

The international community must act to enforce these laws and ensure accountability for the violations. The protection of human rights and adherence to international law are paramount in addressing the situation in Gaza and preventing further atrocities.

Media Framing

Western media coverage of the massacre in al-Mawasi has framed the attacks as targeted strikes against Hamas military leaders, downplaying the civilian casualties. Headlines frequently emphasize the intended military targets, thereby manufacturing consent for the use of such devastating weaponry on a displaced population. This framing serves to obscure the human cost, shifts the narrative away from the suffering of civilians, provides a sense of impunity to those committing these acts, and effectively denies the reality of genocide.

Example Headlines

1. "IDF Strike Targets Hamas Military Chief Muhammad Deif; Group Claims at Least 90 Killed" - Times of Israel

2. "Israel-Gaza Live Updates: Hamas Military Chief Target of Strike That Killed 90 People" - ABC News

3. "Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry Says 71 Dead at the Al-Mawasi Camp Strike" - Malay Mail

4. "Israel Targets Top Hamas Commander as Strikes Kill at Least 70 Palestinians" - CNN

5. "Hamas-Run Gaza Health Ministry Says 20 Dead in Camp Strike" - Barrons

6. "Israel Says Targeted Hamas Military Chief; Gaza Ministry Reports Dozens Dead" - Yahoo

7. "Who Is Mohammed Deif? The Hamas Commander Targeted in Israeli Strikes on Al-Mawasi" - The National News

8. "Hamas Claims 71 Killed in Israeli Strike in Gaza" - Indiablooms

9. "At Least 70 Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Strike Targeting Hamas Military Chief" - Albany Herald

These headlines illustrate how the focus is often placed on the military objectives rather than the impact on civilians. This selective framing shapes public perception, making it easier for audiences to accept the justification for the attacks while minimizing the visible human suffering.

Analysis of Media Framing

Western media outlets often use language and framing that align with political narratives supporting Israel. Terms like "targeted strikes" and "military objectives" are frequently employed to describe attacks that result in high civilian casualties. This language implies a level of precision and justification that may not reflect the reality on the ground.

Examples of Biased Reporting

Example Headlines and Excerpts:

“IDF Strike Targets Hamas Military Chief Muhammad Deif; Group Claims at Least 90 Killed” - Times of Israel This headline focuses on the military target (Hamas Military Chief) and downplays the civilian casualties by referring to them as “claims” by the group, suggesting a lack of verification. “Israel-Gaza Live Updates: Hamas Military Chief Target of Strike That Killed 90 People” - ABC News Similar to the first, this headline emphasizes the military objective and uses the passive voice “killed 90 people,” which can obscure who is responsible for the deaths. “Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry Says 71 Dead at the Al-Mawasi Camp Strike” - Malay Mail The emphasis on “Hamas-run” can imply bias or unreliability of the information, diminishing the perceived legitimacy of the reported casualties.

Analysis of These Examples:

Emphasis on Military Targets: The focus on the military targets in these headlines helps to justify the attacks as legitimate military operations, downplaying the impact on civilians.

Questioning Credibility: Phrases like “claims” and “Hamas-run” subtly cast doubt on the reliability of casualty figures provided by Palestinian sources.

Passive Voice: Using passive voice constructions (e.g., “killed 90 people”) removes direct responsibility from the attackers and can make the violence seem less deliberate.

Comparison with Non-Western Media Coverage

Western Media Coverage:

“Israel Targets Top Hamas Commander as Strikes Kill at Least 70 Palestinians” -CNN

Emphasis on military target (Hamas commander) with secondary mention of civilian casualties.

“Hamas-Run Gaza Health Ministry Says 20 Dead in Camp Strike” -Barrons

Highlights the affiliation of the health ministry to Hamas, potentially undermining the credibility of the reported deaths.

Non-Western Media Coverage:

“Dozens of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Camps” - Al Jazeera

Focuses on the impact on civilians, leading with the number of casualties rather than the military target.

“Israel’s Bombing of Gaza Camps Leaves Over 90 Dead, Mostly Civilians” - Middle East Eye

Highlights the civilian toll and provides context about the humanitarian impact, contrasting with the military-centric framing in Western media.

Disparities in Reporting:

Focus on Civilian Impact: Non-Western media often lead with the civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis, providing a more human-centric narrative.

Contextual Reporting: Non-Western sources are more likely to include background information about the ongoing siege, blockade, and historical grievances, which helps readers understand the broader context of the violence.

Direct Responsibility: Non-Western media tend to use active voice and direct language that clearly attributes responsibility for the attacks to the Israeli military.

Example Comparisons:

Western Media Example:

“Who Is Mohammed Deif? The Hamas Commander Targeted in Israeli Strikes on Al-Mawasi” - The National News

Focus on profiling the military leader targeted, downplaying the civilian deaths resulting from the strike.

Non-Western Media Example:

“Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza Camps, Killing Dozens of Displaced Palestinians” - Al Jazeera

Leads with the impact on civilians, providing details on the humanitarian situation and the lives affected by the airstrikes.

Minimizing Civilian Impact: By emphasizing the intended military targets, media reports often downplay the extent of civilian casualties. This minimizes the perceived severity of the attacks and the humanitarian crisis that follows. For instance, the headlines often focus on the targeting of Hamas leaders rather than the large number of civilian deaths, which shifts attention away from the tragic human cost.

Justifying Military Actions: The focus on Hamas leaders and military targets provides a rationale for the attacks, suggesting that they are necessary for security purposes. This framing helps to garner public support or at least mitigate backlash against the military actions. By presenting the strikes as precise operations aimed at eliminating threats, the media contributes to a narrative that justifies the use of disproportionate force.

Shifting the Narrative: The emphasis on military targets detracts from the broader context of the conflict and the suffering of the Palestinian people. It shifts the narrative away from the systemic issues and human rights violations occurring in Gaza. This narrative often ignores the long-standing issues of occupation, blockade, and the humanitarian crisis that exacerbates the suffering of the civilian population.

Providing Impunity: By focusing on the supposed legitimacy of military targets, the media effectively provides impunity to those committing these acts. This type of coverage makes it less likely that the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions. The portrayal of military actions as defensive measures rather than aggressive acts against civilians shields the aggressors from international scrutiny and legal repercussions.

Denying Genocide: This type of media coverage also plays a role in denying the reality of genocide. By framing the situation as a series of isolated military actions rather than a systematic campaign against a civilian population, the media helps to obscure the broader genocidal context of these attacks. The failure to highlight the systemic nature of the violence and its impact on the Palestinian population allows the narrative of genocide to be dismissed or downplayed.

Broader Impact on Public Perception

The media's framing of the conflict not only influences public perception but also impacts policy decisions and international responses. The portrayal of events can shape the opinions of policymakers and the general public, potentially leading to a lack of pressure on governments to intervene or hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Manufacturing Consent: The way media frames these events contributes to manufacturing consent for continued military actions. By presenting the violence as a necessary response to security threats, the media fosters a public acceptance of the use of force, regardless of the humanitarian consequences. This consent is crucial for the continued support of military aid and political backing for Israel.

Obscuring Human Rights Violations: The selective reporting and framing of events obscure the human rights violations committed against the Palestinian population. This lack of visibility and recognition hinders efforts to mobilize international support for the protection of human rights and the provision of humanitarian aid. It also undermines the efforts of organizations working to document and address these violations.

Undermining Accountability: The media’s narrative can undermine efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions. By downplaying the severity of the attacks and focusing on military justifications, the media creates a narrative that absolves the perpetrators of responsibility. This lack of accountability perpetuates the cycle of violence and contributes to ongoing human rights abuses.

Case Study: Misleading Claims and Disinformation

In the article "Western Media’s Parroting of Official Lies Is Paving the Way to Genocide in Gaza" by Jonathan Cook, it is highlighted how Western media has repeatedly failed to hold Israel accountable and has instead perpetuated misleading claims. For example, the claim that Hamas beheaded 40 babies during an attack was widely reported despite lacking credible evidence. This type of disinformation campaign serves to dehumanize Palestinians and justify Israeli military actions.

Greenlighting Genocide: Western politicians and media have given implicit approval for Israel's actions by failing to challenge or critically examine official narratives. Leaders like Keir Starmer in the UK have supported Israel's "right to defend itself" through measures that amount to collective punishment and genocidal acts, such as the siege on Gaza.

Disinformation Campaigns: The media’s willingness to uncritically spread unverified and inflammatory claims, such as the beheading of babies by Hamas, further inflames public sentiment and provides cover for military actions. These fabrications serve to vilify the Palestinian people and justify atrocities committed against them.

Anti-Palestinian Bias in Western Media

In the article "Anti-Palestinian Bias in Western Media Is Off the Scale Since the War on Gaza" by Faisal Kutty, it is noted that since the escalation of violence on October 7, Western media have significantly increased their dissemination of anti-Arab hatred, pro-Israeli propaganda, and justifications for war crimes. Major Western media outlets have propagated dehumanizing narratives and Israeli disinformation, contributing to the incitement of genocide.

Bias in Reporting: The media often uses language that dehumanizes Palestinians while humanizing Israelis. For example, Israeli children are referred to as "children" or "hostages," while Palestinian children are labeled as "minors" or "inmates." This disparity in language creates a biased perception that devalues Palestinian lives.

Skewed Perspectives: Reports such as those by Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting and The Intercept have shown that major US newspapers have disproportionately emphasized Israeli deaths and employed emotive language for Israeli casualties while downplaying Palestinian suffering. This bias skews public understanding and aligns with governmental perspectives that support Israeli actions.

Media Manipulation: Western media's portrayal of events often aligns with state propaganda, reinforcing stereotypes and justifying military actions. For instance, the Wall Street Journal's coverage included misleading and inflammatory headlines that vilified Palestinian communities for advocating ceasefire, thus perpetuating negative stereotypes and justifying aggressive military responses.

Consequences of Bias: This biased media coverage fuels Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiments, leading to increased discrimination and violence. It also undermines trust in media institutions and exacerbates social divisions.

Dehumanization and Genocide Justification

In the article "Western Media Dehumanises Palestinians to Justify Israel's Genocide in Gaza" by Samar Saeed, it is argued that the media's portrayal of Palestinians as violent terrorists normalizes their dehumanization and legitimizes Israel’s crimes, such as the siege and genocide in Gaza. The media refuses to view the Palestinian struggle as anti-colonial, instead framing it through a lens of violence and terrorism.

Dehumanizing Narratives: The Western media often depicts Palestinian resistance as irrational and bloodthirsty, portraying Palestinians as "savages" whose primary goal is to kill Jewish civilians. This narrative justifies extreme military responses and obscures the legitimate grievances of Palestinians living under occupation.

Fabricated Claims: False information, such as the claim that Hamas beheaded 40 babies, has been widely circulated without verification, contributing to the demonization of Palestinians. This disinformation is part of a broader pattern of portraying Palestinians as inherently violent and barbaric.

Normalization of Violence: The media's failure to highlight the daily violence faced by Palestinians and its focus on depicting Israel as a victim further entrenches the narrative that justifies ongoing military aggression. The portrayal of Palestinians as aggressors overlooks the context of their resistance against a powerful colonial and military force.

Western Media Bias: Reports have shown that major Western media outlets disproportionately highlight Israeli suffering while minimizing Palestinian casualties. This bias supports the narrative that Palestinians are the aggressors and Israel is acting in self-defense, despite the asymmetric nature of the conflict.

Historical Context: The Palestinian resistance is rooted in a long history of anti-colonial struggle, akin to liberation movements in South Africa, Algeria, and Vietnam. The media's refusal to recognize this context strips the Palestinian struggle of its legitimacy and reduces it to mere acts of terrorism.

The way Western media frames the events in Gaza significantly influences public perception and understanding of the conflict. By focusing on military targets and downplaying civilian casualties, the media contributes to a narrative that justifies ongoing violence, provides impunity to perpetrators, and denies the reality of genocide. This biased coverage fuels Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiments, leading to increased discrimination and violence, and undermines trust in media institutions.

Balanced Reporting Needed: It is crucial for media outlets to adopt more balanced reporting that accurately reflects the impact on civilians and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Reporting should recognize the legitimate grievances and historical context of the Palestinian resistance, presenting it as an anti-colonial struggle for freedom and justice rather than mere acts of terrorism.

Addressing Disinformation: Media organizations must commit to verifying information before publication, especially when it comes to inflammatory and unverified claims. By doing so, they can prevent the spread of disinformation that dehumanizes Palestinians and justifies violence against them.

Highlighting Human Rights Violations: Media coverage should emphasize the human rights violations committed against the Palestinian population, ensuring that the voices and experiences of those affected by the conflict are heard. This includes highlighting the impact of military actions on civilians, the destruction of infrastructure, and the humanitarian crisis resulting from the blockade of Gaza.

Holding Perpetrators Accountable: The media has a responsibility to hold those committing war crimes and human rights violations accountable, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes critically examining the actions of both Israel and its allies, and ensuring that international laws and norms are upheld.

Promoting Understanding and Empathy: By providing a more nuanced and accurate portrayal of the conflict, the media can foster greater understanding and empathy among the public. This can contribute to a more informed and compassionate response to the crisis, and support efforts to find a just and lasting solution.

The portrayal of Palestinians in Western media has long been skewed towards a narrative that dehumanizes them and justifies violence against them. It is essential for media outlets to correct this bias and present a more balanced and truthful account of the conflict, recognizing the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom and justice.

Historical Context of Palestinian Resistance and Its Vilification

The historical context of Palestinian resistance is essential to understand the ongoing conflict and the framing of Palestinian actions by Western media and political discourse. The Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation and colonialism is part of a broader anti-colonial movement that has been ongoing for over a century. However, this resistance has often been vilified and misrepresented, undermining the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause.

The Roots of Palestinian Resistance

The Palestinian resistance movement has its roots in the early 20th century, as Palestinians began to resist the Zionist movement and British colonial rule. The 1948 Nakba, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes, marked a significant turning point. The establishment of the state of Israel on Palestinian land intensified the struggle, leading to ongoing resistance against occupation and settlement expansion.

The Nakba: The Nakba ("catastrophe" in Arabic) refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Approximately 750,000 Palestinians were forced to flee, and many of their villages were destroyed. This event created a large Palestinian refugee population and fueled the resistance movement.

The 1967 Six-Day War: Israel's victory in the 1967 Six-Day War resulted in the occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. The occupation led to further displacement and oppression of Palestinians, intensifying their struggle for self-determination and statehood.

Early 20th Century:

Balfour Declaration (1917): The British government’s statement supporting the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. This was seen as a betrayal by the Palestinian Arabs who made up the majority population.

Source: Khalidi, Walid. “Before Their Diaspora: A Photographic History of the Palestinians, 1876-1948.”

1920s-30s: Rise of Palestinian Nationalism: Palestinian resistance began to organize in response to increasing Jewish immigration and land purchases facilitated by the British Mandate.

Key Figures:

Haj Amin al-Husseini: Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and a central figure in Palestinian nationalism.

Source: Khalidi, Rashid. “The Iron Cage: The Story of the Palestinian Struggle for Statehood.”

The Nakba (1948):

The 1948 Arab-Israeli War: Resulted in the creation of the state of Israel and the displacement of approximately 750,000 Palestinians, an event known as the Nakba (“catastrophe”).

Key Figure:

Yasser Arafat: Later emerged as a prominent leader of the Palestinian national movement and co-founded Fatah in the 1950s.

Source: Abu-Lughod, Lila. “Nakba: Palestine, 1948, and the Claims of Memory.”

Formation of the PLO (1964):

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO): Established to centralize various resistance groups and represent Palestinian interests. Yasser Arafat became its chairman in 1969.

Key Figure:

Yasser Arafat: Played a crucial role in shaping the PLO’s strategies and international diplomacy.

Source: Sayigh, Yezid. “Armed Struggle and the Search for State: The Palestinian National Movement, 1949-1993.”

The Six-Day War (1967):

Impact of the Six-Day War: Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem intensified Palestinian resistance. This period saw an increase in armed resistance and the establishment of refugee camps.

Source: Khalidi, Rashid. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017.”

First Intifada (1987-1993):

First Intifada: A grassroots uprising against Israeli occupation, marked by widespread civil disobedience, protests, and boycotts.

Key Figure:

Marwan Barghouti: A leader during the First Intifada, later a prominent figure in the Palestinian Authority.

Source: Tamari, Salim. “Year of the Locust: A Soldier’s Diary and the Erasure of Palestine’s Ottoman Past.”

Oslo Accords (1993):

Oslo Accords: A series of agreements between Israel and the PLO aimed at achieving a peace treaty based on UN Resolutions 242 and 338, and the creation of a Palestinian state.

Source: Said, Edward. “Peace and Its Discontents: Essays on Palestine in the Middle East Peace Process.”

Second Intifada (2000-2005):

Second Intifada: Triggered by Ariel Sharon’s visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this period saw increased violence and the construction of the Israeli West Bank barrier.

Key Figures:

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin: Founder of Hamas, a key organization in the Palestinian resistance.

Source: Abunimah, Ali. “One Country: A Bold Proposal to End the Israeli-Palestinian Impasse.”

Recent Developments:

Gaza Blockade and Conflicts: Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt, leading to repeated conflicts and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Key Figure:

Ismail Haniyeh: Senior political leader of Hamas.

Source: Roy, Sara M. “Gaza: A Ghetto That Is Not Going Away.”

Academic Articles and Expert Analyses:

“The Palestinians: From Peasants to Revolutionaries” by Rosemary Sayigh

This book offers a comprehensive look at the transformation of Palestinian society and resistance.

“The Question of Palestine” by Edward Said

A seminal work providing an in-depth analysis of the Palestinian struggle.

“Origins of the Palestinian Refugee Problem” by Walid Khalidi

An article that delves into the causes and consequences of the Palestinian refugee crisis.

Vilification of Palestinian Resistance

Western media and political discourse have often framed Palestinian resistance as terrorism, ignoring the broader context of occupation and colonialism. This framing serves to delegitimize the Palestinian struggle and justify Israeli actions.

Portrayal as Terrorism: Palestinian resistance groups, particularly Hamas, are frequently labeled as terrorist organizations in Western media. This portrayal ignores the fact that resistance, including armed struggle, is a legitimate response to occupation under international law. The focus on violence by Palestinian groups obscures the systematic violence and oppression inflicted by the Israeli occupation.

Selective Reporting: Media coverage often highlights violent incidents involving Palestinians while downplaying or ignoring the daily violence and repression faced by Palestinians under occupation. This selective reporting creates a skewed perception of the conflict, portraying Palestinians as the aggressors and Israel as the victim.

Dehumanization: Western media often uses dehumanizing language to describe Palestinians. Terms like "militants," "terrorists," and "extremists" are used to describe Palestinian fighters, while their legitimate grievances and aspirations for freedom are overlooked. This dehumanization facilitates the acceptance of violence against Palestinians.

Israel’s Myopic Focus on Hamas

Israel’s focus on defeating Hamas is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the Palestinian resistance movement against occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that defeating Hamas is crucial to ensuring Israel's security and achieving broader regional objectives.

Netanyahu's Strategy: Netanyahu has framed the war on Hamas as a battle against an "axis of evil," including Iran and its allies. He has emphasized that destroying Hamas's military capabilities and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel are key objectives. This rhetoric justifies extensive military operations and the severe impact on civilians in Gaza.

Public Messaging: Netanyahu's speeches often aim to demonstrate Israel's path to "total victory" and show strength to both domestic and international audiences. For example, the attack on al-Mawasi, which killed 90 Palestinians, was presented as a strategic move to weaken Hamas and send a message about Israel's military capabilities.

Assassination Attempts: Even failed assassination attempts against Hamas leaders are portrayed as beneficial, as they are used to convey Israel's determination to dismantle Hamas. This focus on high-profile targets distracts from the broader impact on the civilian population and the underlying issues driving the conflict.

The Right to Resist

International law recognizes the right of peoples to resist colonial domination and foreign occupation. The Palestinian resistance is part of a broader historical and global struggle for self-determination and liberation.

UN Resolutions: Various UN resolutions affirm the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the right to resist occupation. Resolution 3236 (1974) recognizes the Palestinian right to self-determination and independence.

Source: United Nations: UN Resolution 3236

International Law: The Geneva Conventions and other international laws protect the rights of civilians under occupation and prohibit the transfer of an occupier's civilian population into occupied territory. These laws provide a legal basis for Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation and settlement expansion.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949): This article prohibits the forcible transfer and deportation of protected persons from occupied territories. It also explicitly prohibits the occupying power from transferring parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies. Source: ICRC - Geneva Convention IV, Article 49

Article 4 of the Fourth Geneva Convention: This article defines who is considered a protected person under the convention and ensures that civilians are granted protection from deportation and forcible transfer. Source: ICRC - Geneva Convention IV, Article 4

Article 3 common to the Geneva Conventions: This article stipulates the humane treatment of all persons not taking an active part in hostilities, including those who are detained. It includes provisions against violence to life and person, taking hostages, and passing sentences without a proper trial. Source: ICRC - Common Article 3

Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions (1977), Article 85(4)(a): This protocol considers the transfer by the occupying power of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies as a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions. Source: ICRC - Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions, Article 85

Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Article 8(2)(b)(viii): This statute defines war crimes and includes the prohibition of the transfer, directly or indirectly, by the occupying power of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies. Source: Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Article 8



Historical Precedents: The Palestinian struggle is part of a global tradition of anti-colonial resistance. Movements in Algeria, Vietnam, South Africa, and other countries have employed various forms of resistance, including armed struggle, to achieve liberation. These movements are now recognized as legitimate and heroic struggles against colonialism and oppression.

Conclusion

The deployment of U.S.-made bombs in Gaza by Israeli forces underscores the complicity of both nations in the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The resulting massacre highlights the severe impact on civilians and the blatant disregard for international law. The financial profits gained by defense contractors and the potential conflicts of interest within American political circles further complicate the ethical landscape.

The international community must grapple with these violations not just as isolated incidents but as part of a broader pattern of systemic abuse and injustice. It is imperative to recognize and address the underlying causes of the conflict, including the prolonged occupation, blockade, and the denial of Palestinian rights. Holding those responsible for these egregious acts accountable is essential for justice and for preventing further atrocities.

The historical and legal context of Palestinian resistance underscores the legitimacy of their struggle against occupation and oppression. International law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute, provides a framework for understanding and addressing these issues. The International Court of Justice's rulings highlight the urgent need for intervention to protect Palestinian civilians and uphold human rights.

Western media should be held accountable for their complicity in this genocide. By manufacturing consent through biased reporting and narrative manipulation, the media has provided significant protection to Israel. This protection grants Israel a form of immunity from prosecution, as the altered narrative obscures the true nature of the conflict and the extent of the atrocities committed. The media’s role in inciting genocidal violence against Palestinians is evident through their dehumanizing portrayals and the vilification of Palestinian resistance. By labeling all forms of Palestinian resistance as terrorism and failing to recognize the legitimate right to armed struggle against an occupying force, the media further entrenches a narrative that denies the ongoing genocide. This denial emboldens Israeli actions, giving them free reign to continue inflicting suffering and death on the Palestinian population.

The media’s selective reporting and biased language also play a critical role in shaping public perception. Terms like "militants" or "extremists" are used to describe Palestinian casualties, while Israeli casualties are humanized as "children" or "hostages." This disparity creates a skewed understanding of the conflict, one that justifies Israeli aggression and dismisses Palestinian suffering. Furthermore, the repetition of unverified and inflammatory claims, such as the alleged beheading of babies by Hamas, fuels anti-Palestinian sentiments and rationalizes severe military retaliation. The normalization of such genocidal language and the failure to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their dehumanizing rhetoric perpetuate the cycle of violence.

The majority of the U.S. Congress and House of Representatives take money from AIPAC and other related organizations to support legislation that benefits Israel, including weapons packages and military aid. This financial entanglement raises significant concerns about the influence of lobbying groups on U.S. foreign policy and the lack of impartiality in addressing the conflict.

In conclusion, the situation in Gaza demands a concerted effort from the international community to enforce legal standards, protect human rights, and support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. The complicity of powerful nations and the distortion of truth by media outlets must be challenged to pave the way for lasting peace and justice in the region. Accountability at all levels—political, military, and media—is crucial to ending the cycle of violence and ensuring that such atrocities are not repeated. The international community must act decisively to uphold the principles of justice and human rights and to bring an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

For further reading and support on these issues, please refer to:

Genocide Watch: The Ten Stages of Genocide

Human Rights Watch: Reports on Gaza

Amnesty International: Palestine

B'Tselem: Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories

International Crisis Group: Israel/Palestine

