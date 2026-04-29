Mohammed El-Kurd (May 2021, Interview on CNN, correcting the anchor's terminology): "It’s not an eviction. It’s forced ethnic displacement to make way for a Jewish settlement. [...] The framing of this as a 'clash' or a 'conflict' is entirely misleading. This is a colonizing power enacting violence on a colonized, subjugated population."

There is a deliberate fiction embedded in how the world is permitted to discuss what “Israel” is doing to Palestinians. The fiction goes like this: the genocide is something happening over there, contained within a geography, bounded by a wall or a checkpoint or a border crossing. Gaza is the tragedy. The West Bank is the occupation. The diaspora is the safe distance.

Naji al-Ali (Date unknown, On the compass of the struggle): "The compass will not point to the Middle East, or the Far East, or the Americas. The compass points to Palestine."

None of this is true. None of it has ever been true.

Mahmoud Darwish (Date unknown, On the burden and power of the collective voice): "We have a country of words. Speak, speak so we may know the end of this travel."

The genocide against Palestinians has no borders. It never did. The Zionist settler-colonial project was never designed to destroy a place. It was designed to destroy a people. A people do not stop being a people when they are expelled, scattered, or surveilled into silence across five continents. And a genocide does not stop being a genocide because its mechanisms shift from bombs to bureaucracy, from bulldozers to bank freezes.

Rafeef Ziadah (2011, 'We Teach Life, Sir'): "Today, my body was a TV'd massacre that had to fit into sound-bites and word limits. [...] We Palestinians wake up every morning to teach the rest of the world life, sir."

Palestinians everywhere are surviving this genocide. That sentence is not metaphor or solidarity rhetoric. It is material reality.

Ghassan Kanafani (1970, Interview with Richard Carleton): "You do not exactly mean peace talks, you mean capitulation, you mean surrendering. [...] That is kind of a conversation between the sword and the neck you mean!"

Palestinians in the diaspora are targeted. Their accounts are frozen. Their employment is terminated. Their visas are revoked. They are surveilled by governments operating in coordination with “Israel” and its intelligence apparatus. They are jailed. They are deported. They are expelled from universities and professional organizations for the crime of naming what is happening to their people. The suppression of Palestinian voices in diaspora communities is not an unfortunate side effect of a distant war. It is part of the same eliminationist project that burned the villages in 1948, that starves children in Gaza today, that sends settlers with rifles into the West Bank in the dark.

Yara Eid (October 2025, Reflecting on the scale of Israeli intent in Gaza): "I do not think that tomorrow Palestine will be free. I think the Israelis are not satisfied with the way the genocide is over now. They will not just surrender. They will not rest until all the Palestinians are gone; they don't want to see any of us alive."

The starvation and bombing of Gaza is genocide. This requires no qualification and no softening. An entire population is being deliberately killed through weapons, through engineered famine, through the calculated destruction of water systems, hospitals, and the infrastructure of life itself.

Wael Al-Dahdouh (October 25, 2023, Speaking at the hospital upon finding his family killed by an Israeli airstrike): "They are exacting their revenge through our children."

The pogroms in the West Bank are genocide. Settler violence, backed by the IOF, terrorizing villages, burning homes, shooting farmers, forcing families off land their grandparents farmed, is not a separate issue from Gaza. It is the same project, expressed through a different instrument.

Bassel Al-Araj (Circa 2017, From his oral history tours in Jenin): "The biggest insult against a martyr would be to say that he was obedient, submissive, and polite in the face of his killer."

The bombing of refugee camps in Lebanon and Syria is genocide. These are Palestinians who were already expelled once, already survived one phase of the nakba, already living in the condition of enforced statelessness that is itself a genocidal structure. To bomb them again in their displacement is to extend the logic of elimination beyond any pretense of territorial “security.”

Susan Abulhawa (2010, Mornings in Jenin): "Toughness found fertile soil in the hearts of Palestinians, and the grains of resistance embedded themselves in their skin. Endurance evolved as a hallmark of refugee society. [...] 'Never let them know they hurt you' was their creed."

The military campaigns against Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran must be understood in this context. These are not separate regional conflicts that happen to involve “Israel.” These are attacks against the nations and movements that have refused to abandon Palestinians, that have stood as material resistance to the completion of the genocide. To frame these as unrelated geopolitical events is to do the colonizer’s framing work for them.

Ghassan Kanafani (Date unknown, Compiled writings): "The Palestinian cause is not a cause for Palestinians only, but a cause for every revolutionary, wherever he is, as a cause of the exploited and oppressed masses in our era."

The anti-BDS laws are part of the genocide. They are legal instruments designed to criminalize solidarity, to make it illegal to refuse complicity, to punish anyone who dares to use economic pressure against a genocide state. When a government makes it illegal to boycott an apartheid regime, it is not protecting free markets. It is protecting genocide.

Rafeef Ziadah (2011, From her spoken word performances and activism): "We do not need international law that is deaf to our cries, nor resolutions that remain on paper. We need a solidarity that is a verb, a solidarity that boycotts, divests, and sanctions the machinery of our death until Palestine is free."

The weaponization of antisemitism laws is part of the genocide. The deliberate conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism is a colonial strategy, not a protective one. It is designed to silence Palestinian people and their allies by wrapping the machinery of genocide in the language of Jewish safety. It is a tool for criminalizing the naming of harm. That is its function. That is its design.

Fayez Sayegh (1967, Speaking on the fundamental demographic mechanisms of the Zionist project): "Every Israeli who is in Israel today is there because an Arab has been made not to be. The being of Israel is the non-being of Palestine."

A genocide that can only be committed against people in a specific geography is not a genocide at all by the legal or historical definition. What the Genocide Convention recognized in 1948 was that the destruction of a people is not solely a matter of mass killing in one location. It is the systematic dismantling of the conditions that allow a people to exist, to reproduce, to build, to resist, to return. Every Palestinian who loses their job for speaking. Every Palestinian whose passport is flagged. Every Palestinian child in a diaspora country who watches their family on screen, unable to reach them, unable to grieve publicly without professional or legal consequence. Every Palestinian scholar whose work is suppressed, whose conference invitation is rescinded, whose name is removed from syllabi. These are not the soft edges of a distant catastrophe. They are the active instruments of the same project.

George Habash (1970, Interview with Der Spiegel): "For us, Israel is not a state. It is a colonial, expansionist, and racist base established in the heart of the Arab homeland by imperialism."

The genocide has no borders because the Palestinian people have no borders in the eyes of the Zionist state and its imperial partners. Wherever Palestinians are, they are perceived as the same problem requiring the same solution: removal, erasure, silence.

Naji al-Ali (Pre-1987, On the absolute commitment required for Palestinian liberation): "Anyone who wants to write for Palestine, and anyone who wants to draw for Palestine, must know themselves: dead. This is how I understand the conflict: We stiffen our bodies like spears and do not tire. The road to Palestine is neither far nor near; it is the distance of the revolution."

What that means for those of us who witness this is equally clear. There is no “over there” to which this can be safely contained in our moral reckoning. The genocide is global. The solidarity must be too. The resistance to it, in every form available to us, wherever we are standing, is not optional.

It is the floor.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Refaat Alareer (November 1, 2023, From his poem 'If I Must Die'): "If I must die, / you must live / to tell my story [...] / If I must die / let it bring hope / let it be a tale."

بحبّك يا رفعت.

إن شاء الله تكون بسلام، وين ما النور شايلك هلّق.

الله يهدينا بكلامنا وبإيدينا، بحزنّا وغضبنا، لطريق الحرية اللي إنت سميتها وعشت عشانها.

فرجيتنا إنو القصة اللي بتنحكى بحب هي مقاومة.

وإنو القصيدة متل المتراس.

وإنو الشهادة هي نوع من الرجوع.

إحنا لسا بنكتب.

ولسا بنرفض.

وفلسطين، يا حبيبتنا، رح تتحرر.