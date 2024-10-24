150 martyrs and wounded,

but no one is there to see.

No civil defense, no journalists, no coverage—

just the silence of a massacre unfolding in the Al-Hawja area of Jabalia.

The bombs fall, and the world looks away.

Women and children lie beneath the rubble,

their limbs scattered like forgotten prayers,

their names erased before they could be spoken.

Eleven houses, once homes filled with life,

now piles of debris,

now tombs,

now echoes of a place that used to breathe.

The occupation disrupts the work of the living,

ensuring that the dead cannot even be mourned properly.

There are no hands to pull them out of the ruins,

no ambulances to carry the wounded away.

There is only the sound of screams

fading into the dust,

and the brutal weight of silence where aid should be.

This is genocide.

This is the annihilation of the northern Gaza Strip.

But the world,

the world pretends not to hear.

Journalist Hossam Shabat cries out,

“Our voices and throats are hoarse

as we appeal to the world that we are being annihilated.”

How long can one scream before the voice is lost?

How long can a people plead for mercy

when the world has already decided they do not deserve it?

For twenty days,

northern Gaza has existed without shelter,

without medicine,

without food,

without rescue teams,

without journalists,

without the light of the world’s gaze upon them.

Only darkness.

Only tanks.

“Instead of receiving aid, we are receiving tanks,”

they say,

as though this is their fate,

as though the machinery of death is all that the world believes they are worthy of.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safia speaks from the halls of Kamal Adwan Hospital,

besieged and broken,

where the wounded cling to life,

where the medical staff, hollow-eyed and desperate,

work in a nightmare they cannot escape.

The tanks are there too,

their presence heavy, oppressive,

pressing against the very walls that should be offering healing.

The hospital was meant to save lives,

but how can it, when the occupation has stolen everything—

fuel, medicine, and hope?

How long can they hold on when the world watches in silence?

How long can they breathe when the air itself is thick with the ash of the fallen,

when the screams of children are met with nothing but indifference?

Northern Gaza is bleeding.

Its wounds run deep—

deeper than the rubble, deeper than the bombs.

The people are suffocating,

trapped beneath the weight of destruction,

beneath the weight of a world that does not care.

There is no mercy.

There is no relief.

Only the slow, methodical grind of genocide,

erasing lives one bomb at a time,

one scream at a time.

And still, the world says nothing.

The world closes its eyes,

turns its back,

and lets the bombs fall.

This is genocide,

and the world is watching,

but not seeing.

Listening,

but not hearing.

And Gaza is left to bleed,

alone,

in the silence.