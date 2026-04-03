“To name is to make visible, but also to choose what remains unseen.”

— Edward Said

They taught you to say Palestine the way you’d say prayer. Softly. With your head bowed. They taught you to hold it in your mouth like something precious and untouchable, a word made holy by its own containment. Say it at the march. Say it at the vigil. Say it with a candle in your hand and your eyes closed and your politics sealed shut like a wound someone told you not to pick at.

They taught you to say one name

like a candle name,

like a mourning name,

like a name that must never be spoken too loudly

or it will stop being acceptable grief.

They taught you to say it with your shoulders rounded,

with your sorrow made respectable,

with your fury translated into something softer,

something that could fit between a panel discussion

and a donation link,

something that would not stain the tablecloth.

They did not teach you to say Lebanon. They did not teach you to say Iran. They did not teach you to say Yemen or Iraq or Syria or resistance or axis or front. They gave you one word and called it a movement. They gave you one wound and called it the war.

They taught you the choreography of conscience.

Stand here.

March there.

Raise this sign.

Repeat after us.

Look devastated, but not dangerous.

Heartbroken, but not historical.

Outraged, but not analytical.

Sad enough to be human,

never clear enough to be a threat.

And you learned.

God, how you learned.

But the war is not one wound.

So you learned to recognize grief when it was subtitled,

when it came with a shareable square,

when it fit the dimensions of a screen,

when it could be lifted from the world and held

without any of the difficult wiring still attached.

But grief is wired.

It runs under borders.

It travels in fuel lines and shipping lanes,

in sanctions documents and surveillance contracts,

in embassy smiles and military aid packages,

in think tank papers written in bloodless language

for men whose ties cost more than a family’s month of bread.

The bomb is never only the bomb.

It is doctrine.

It is budget.

It is veto.

It is satellite image.

It is euphemism.

It is a spokesperson saying regrettable

while the building is still falling.

It is a newsroom deciding which dead get biography

and which dead get arithmetic.

It is a government insisting this was complex

because clarity would be inconvenient.

It is a scholar of empire calling annihilation stability

because his pension depends on not hearing himself think.

The war is 34 days of airstrikes on a country whose diplomats had just agreed to full verification, whose foreign minister was mid-sentence when the bombs began. The war is a girls’ school near Bandar Abbas turned into a crater. The war is a century-old medical research center in Tehran burning while a man in Washington says he will bomb a civilization back to the Stone Ages and means it the way men like him always mean it, which is to say, with pride.

And still they told you:

Stay focused.

Do not expand the frame.

Do not connect the wars.

Do not say system when we have offered you tragedy.

Do not say empire when we have offered you conflict.

Do not say strategy when we have offered you heartbreak.

Do not say intentional when we have offered you unfortunate.

Do not say pattern when we have offered you event.

Because once you say pattern,

you start seeing the design.

And once you see the design,

you cannot be satisfied with mourning one room

in a house built for burning.

The war is a million people moving through Lebanon for the second time in eighteen months. It is a quarter of a country uprooted, again, by the same military, again, with the same weapons, again, and this time they are not pretending it is something else. They are calling it the Gaza model. They are saying it out loud. Where there is resistance, there are no homes and no residents. They said that. The defense minister of a nuclear state said that about a country the size of Connecticut and the world moved on to the price of oil.

What is a ceasefire

inside a furnace?

What is a pause

inside policy?

What is sympathy

that leaves the machinery intact?

What is solidarity

that cannot recognize itself across a border?

What is a movement

that only knows one noun

and none of the verbs?

They taught you to carry one word

like it was the whole ocean.

And maybe it was, for a while.

Maybe one word was all your hands could hold.

Maybe one name was the door through which you first entered grief.

No shame in that.

No shame in beginning with one wound.

The shame is in being told the body ends there.

The shame is in loving the visible so completely

that you abandon everything it touches.

The war is a grandmother in a Beirut shelter saying hopefully what happened in Gaza won’t happen to us and knowing, in the way that people who have survived before know, that hope is not a strategy and that the people who could stop this have chosen not to.

Because every occupied thing has neighbors.

Every siege has suppliers.

Every bombing has a doctrine.

Every doctrine has a patron.

Every patron has a vocabulary.

And every vocabulary has a graveyard hidden inside it.

The war is a sovereign nation dismantled from the sky for the crime of refusal. For enriching uranium it agreed to stop enriching. For maintaining an army it had every legal right to maintain. For existing at the center of a region the empire requires to be broken, and refusing to break. The war is a diplomatic breakthrough destroyed on purpose, because the breakthrough was never the objective. The objective was the war. The objective is always the war. The peace is what they move through to get to it.

Listen

There are children learning the alphabet

through the names of aircraft.

There are mothers distinguishing drones by sound

the way other mothers distinguish birds.

There are old men who can tell you which empire is visiting

by the quality of ruin it leaves behind.

There are girls who know the route to the shelter

better than the route to the sea.

There are doctors who have memorized

how long a generator can impersonate hope.

There are families carrying plastic bags of documents

through streets that no longer agree to be streets.

There are people who have survived so often

that survival has become a second form of dispossession.

And somewhere, always,

there is a man at a podium

saying this is regrettable,

this is necessary,

this is self-defense,

this is regrettable and necessary self-defense,

while maps are revised by fire.

And the war is the silence where the movement should be.

Because they taught you to march for Gaza and they taught you well. They taught you the chants and the signs and the routes to the consulate. They taught you to call your congressman. They taught you to post. They taught you to feel something on a Saturday and go back to work on a Monday and believe that this was solidarity, that this was enough, that the world was only burning in one place and the fire had a name you already knew.

Say the places that do not trend.

Say the places pronounced incorrectly by anchors

who have never expected the people there to remain alive long enough to object.

Say the names that get flattened in foreign mouths.

Say them carefully.

Not softly, carefully.

As if precision itself were a form of respect.

As if language could be an unbombed room.

As if naming were not enough,

but still better than erasure.

Say the names of the cities.

Say the names of the rivers.

Say the names of the camps that became neighborhoods

that became targets

that became statistics

that became silence.

Say the names of the journalists.

Say the names of the nurses.

Say the names of the teachers writing lesson plans

under skies that have forfeited all innocence.

Say the names of the men disappeared into analysis.

Say the names of the women reduced to background grief

in photographs centered on policy.

Say the names of the children

without turning them into symbols first.

They did not teach you that the fire is a system. That Gaza is not a deviation. That the bombs falling on Isfahan and the tanks rolling into Jabal Amel and the drones over Sana’a and the sanctions strangling a nation of ninety million are not separate fires. They are the same fire. They have always been the same fire. The empire does not burn one country at a time. It burns the architecture of refusal itself, wherever it finds it, however it is built, by whoever dares to build it.

Say the names of the structures too:

sanction, blockade, occupation, extraction, deterrence, proxy, corridor, escalation, de-escalation.

Notice how every clean word has ash on it.

Notice how bureaucracies learn to speak in weather,

as though nobody chose the storm.

The single issue was a cage. They put Palestine inside it and said here, carry this. And you carried it. You carried it beautifully. But you carried it alone, in a direction that threatened no one, toward a destination that does not exist, because a ceasefire in Gaza that does not touch the war on Iran is not peace. It is a holding pattern. It is the empire catching its breath.

And say this too:

there are people who benefit

from teaching you a moral vocabulary with the edges sanded down.

There are people who prefer your solidarity ceremonial.

They do not mind your tears.

They do not mind your march,

provided the march loops back toward exhaustion

before it arrives anywhere dangerous.

They do not mind your outrage

if it remains allergic to structure.

They do not mind your compassion

if it never matures into comprehension.

Because comprehension is costly.

It rearranges a life.

It will ask where your taxes go.

Whose language you borrowed.

Which lies you have mistaken for complexity.

Which comforts you have protected

by calling them neutrality.

It will force you to see that innocence,

at scale,

is often just distance with better branding.

There is no liberation of Palestine that does not pass through the liberation of Lebanon. There is no free Gaza without a free Sana’a. There is no justice for the dead in Jabalia that does not also hold the dead in Dahiya and the dead in the rubble of a Tehran bridge and the sailors in the Strait of Hormuz whose names we will never learn because the empire does not name what it sinks.

And once you understand

that the fire is shared,

you can no longer perform your care in fragments.

You can no longer separate the mother under one sky

from the mother under another.

You can no longer permit the border to instruct your conscience.

You can no longer say this dead matters,

that dead is geopolitics.

You can no longer accept a world

in which some children are evidence

and others are atmosphere.

They taught you to say one word.

Say all of them.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Not because language alone will save anyone.

It will not.

A name is not shelter.

A poem is not a corridor.

A chant is not interception.

A vigil is not disarmament.

But silence, silence is collaboration’s first language.

And ignorance, especially the curated kind,

is one of empire’s favorite shelters.

So say all of them,

and then ask harder things of yourself.

Ask what solidarity looks like

when it stops being an aesthetic

and starts becoming a discipline.

Ask what it means to oppose not only atrocity

but the arrangement that manufactures it.

Ask what you owe the living

besides performance.

Ask what habits of thought must be demolished

before any state of justice can be built.

Ask why we are always invited to grieve the rubble

and never to inspect the blueprint.

Say all of them.

Say them until the single issue breaks apart in your hands.

Say them until the region returns to history from metaphor.

Say them until one people’s suffering

is no longer used to disappear another’s.

Say them until the map fills back in.

Say them until your politics can withstand adjacency.

Say them until your heart becomes larger than the script written for it.

Say them until your mourning develops memory,

and your memory develops analysis,

and your analysis develops courage.

Say all of them,

not as slogan,

as method.

Not as performance,

as refusal.

Not as an exercise in outrage,

as an apprenticeship in seeing.

Because they taught you one word

and hoped it would become a wall.

Let it become a door.