Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Antonio_Jose Perez_Alonso's avatar
Antonio_Jose Perez_Alonso
1d

Thanks from Asturias Spain

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Blue_French_Qtr's avatar
Blue_French_Qtr
1d

Going to the Root, THE Rebel Jew with infinite causes.

https://bluefrenchqtr.substack.com/p/simple-truth?r=r6fv

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