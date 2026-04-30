The KKK understood one thing about itself that liberalism has spent two centuries refusing to understand about itself.

It knew what it was.

It wore the knowing on its face.

White as a burial shroud.

White as the deed to land taken by force.

White as the silence after the verdict.

The KKK was never the disease.

It was the fever. The visible symptom of a body politic that has always been organized around the same central question, not whether Black people, Indigenous people, poor people, disposable people would be destroyed, but only how. How formally. How deniably. How cleanly.

Liberalism answered that question with procedure.

The property arrangements stayed. The racial hierarchy stayed. The settler logic stayed.

What changed was the paperwork. What changed was the alibi.

They went to the vigil.

You have to understand that. They genuinely went. They held the candles and they said the names and they meant it, in the way that people mean things that cost them nothing. The meaning is real. The candle is real. The name in their mouth is real.

And the call they made that morning, the hand they did not extend, the vote they cast for the candidate who promised to manage rather than dismantle,

that is also real,

and it is the realer real, because it is the one with consequences.

The hood was never the point.

The hood was just the honest version of what church clothes have always been doing.

Marking belonging. Announcing who the community will protect and who it will sacrifice and then gather to mourn having sacrificed, as if mourning were different from complicity, as if grief laundered the act.

Malcolm gave us the sharpest tool and we keep leaving it in the shed.

The wolf tells you it will eat you. This is useful information. The fox tells you it is on your side, that it has always been on your side, that it stayed up late worrying about your side, that it donated to your side, that its heart breaks for your side, and it keeps saying this until the door closes,

and after the door closes it goes back to the table where the wolves are and it says I tried, you know I tried, and the wolves say yes, and the business continues.

The fox does not think it is lying.

That is the thing about the fox. The self-conception is sincere. The sincerity is load-bearing. Without it the whole structure collapses into something people might resist.

Liberalism’s genius, its actual genius, is conversion.

It takes the energy that comes from being killed and routes it into the process that is killing you. It takes the fury of the displaced and hands them a clipboard. It takes the grief of the bereaved and schedules it for a committee meeting. It takes the word radical, which means root, which means going to the root of the thing, and convinces people that going to the root is impolite, impractical, unelectable, and also, somehow, exactly what the other side wants.

Trust the process, it says.

[Vote Blue No Matter Who.]

The process was built by the people the process protects.

I am not interested in a liberalism that is sorry.

I am not interested in a liberalism that has learned the right language, that says the names correctly now, that has updated its framework. The framework is not the problem. The framework is the product. It exists to give people a way to maintain the arrangement while feeling that they are questioning the arrangement. To let them live inside the machine while believing they are examining it from outside.

There is a church on every corner of this arrangement.

The sermons differ. The function is the same.

Come in. Sit down. Feel the feeling. Go home. Leave everything exactly as you found it.

This is called healing. This is called progress. This is called the long arc.

The arc does not bend toward justice on its own.

That is not physics. That is not history. That is a thing someone said so that you would wait.

And while you waited, the property arrangements stayed. The hierarchy stayed. The logic stayed.

And somewhere,

someone sold a hood

and bought a blazer

and went to the vigil

and held the candle

and said the name

and meant it.

And that was enough for them.

It will never be enough.

If my work has reached you, challenged you, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.

Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva.

Every contribution sustains the writing, the scholarship, and the survival behind it.

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