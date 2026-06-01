it is 11:06 in the morning and we have until noon.

not noon tomorrow. not noon next week. noon today. fifty-four minutes from the moment i am writing this sentence, in a motel room, on a monday, with $120 toward $646 and six people who need to be somewhere tonight.

i have been doing this for 337 days. filing. documenting. proving. refiling. i have built an evidentiary record that would make a lawyer weep with its precision. i have named every lie, timestamped every contradiction, submitted sworn declarations under penalty of perjury from a series of motel rooms while simultaneously asking strangers on the internet to keep us alive.

the system did not break down. it worked exactly as designed. it just was not designed for us.

so i am asking again. not because the system left me a choice. because you are the only part of this that has ever actually worked.

$526. fifty-four minutes. six people.

that is the whole ask.

Venmo: Subversiva

CashApp: StoryleGaie

PayPal: paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

Square: square.link/u/q88qp9DT

if you have ever read a word i have written and felt something true in it, this is the moment. please give. please share. please do it right now.

we keep us safe. we always have.