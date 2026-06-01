Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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elena the red's avatar
elena the red
19h

Disabled myself in limited income no money to share unfortunately but I will restack this and hope you get all the help needed and maybe more as well.

I have been in a similar position with my family it sucks

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
19h

Your story breaks my heart. Desperatly I live in France on a small boat but I could have welcomed 2 persons.

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