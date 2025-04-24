The International Criminal Court just spat on every principle it claims to uphold.

On April 24, the ICC Appeals Chamber reversed its own Pre-Trial Chamber’s November 2024 decision that had rightly rejected Israel’s jurisdictional challenge. That ruling cleared the way for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former defense minister Gallant—for their roles in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Today, the ICC caved.

Not only did the court reopen the door for Israel to object to its jurisdiction, it handed the apartheid regime a shield: a procedural delay, another layer of legal obfuscation, another chance to escape justice.

Let’s be clear: this is not neutrality. This is complicity.

The genocide in Gaza has not paused. Over 128,000 Palestinians are dead. Hospitals are bombed. Children are starved. Mass graves are discovered under IDF occupation. The evidence is overwhelming—and yet the ICC is entertaining the occupier’s claim that it has no authority to prosecute.

Why? Because the ICC was never built to hold settler-colonial states accountable. It was built to manage empire’s excesses while preserving its core. That’s why African leaders were prosecuted while U.S. and Israeli war criminals collect awards. That’s why Palestinians must beg for justice from the very institutions that erase them.

This isn’t about legal complexity. It’s about power.

When the ICC delays justice, it doesn’t just fail. It helps the genocide continue. It gives Israel more time to bomb aid workers, starve children, erase Rafah, and greenlight mass displacement under the guise of military “necessity.” The ICC’s reversal is a message to Palestinians: international law won’t save you.

But Palestinians already knew that.

They’ve been organizing, resisting, surviving genocide since long before the ICC existed. And they will continue to fight for liberation—with or without the court’s permission.

Genocide doesn’t need more procedural debate. It needs abolition.

No more both sides. No more legal gymnastics. No more coddling the genocidal state because it’s backed by U.S. dollars.

The ICC just proved what Palestinians have always said: international law only works for the powerful. For the rest of us, solidarity is the only justice we can trust.