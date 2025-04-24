Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
2h

Where do you get your news from?

The ICC just ruled against israel

https://www.icc-cpi.int/sites/default/files/CourtRecords/0902ebd180b5913e.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture