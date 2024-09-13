Peace, they say, is quiet. Peace, they say, is stillness, silence, submission. The oppressor offers it like a gift—wrapped in the soft linen of diplomacy, adorned with words like “agreement” and “settlement.” But peel back the layers and you will find only the cold iron of control, the weight of chains disguised as harmony. This peace is not for the oppressed. It is a mirage, a gleaming oasis in a desert where the thirsty still suffer.

What is peace if my hands remain bound?

What is peace if my voice must whisper?

Is it peace if I am told to sit still, to remain in place,

to watch my people crumble in the dust?

A dove flies overhead. Its wings do not flap—there is no sound. Below, the streets are empty. Peace reigns. But beneath this silence lies the groan of the oppressed. Peace, in this sense, is not tranquility. It is a cloak of submission, a brittle shield to protect those in power from the rightful rage of those they suppress.

Sometimes, peace is violence in disguise. A forced calm where anger boils underneath, waiting to explode. The oppressor uses peace to control, not to heal. They say, “Let us keep the peace,” but what they mean is, “Do not resist.” They say, “Let us settle this,” but what they mean is, “Stay in your place.” Peace, here, is not the absence of violence—it is the absence of justice.

They asked for peace and built walls higher,

They asked for peace and drove us out,

They asked for peace and we were quiet,

But still, the blood ran in the streets.

What happens when silence is mistaken for peace? When the absence of rebellion is mistaken for the presence of harmony? The oppressor smiles, confident that the violence they have inflicted is now unseen, covered by the soothing quiet. But for the oppressed, this peace is suffocation. It is the denial of air, the stripping of voice, the erasure of agency. This is not peace—it is merely the absence of sound.

I may not be Palestinian by blood, but I am Palestinian by...

I am Palestinian by struggle, by the weight of injustice that presses against my chest.

By the refusal to accept the erasure of a people whose roots are as deep as the olive trees that line their land.

By the fire that burns in my heart when I see walls rise and borders choke the breath of the oppressed.

I am Palestinian by my commitment to stand, to resist, to refuse the narrative that peace can be built on stolen lives.

I am Palestinian by my belief in liberation, in a freedom that knows no borders, no checkpoints, no occupation.

By the solidarity that ties me to the displaced, the voiceless, those whose homes are shattered but whose spirit remains unbroken.

I am Palestinian by the tears I shed for children who learn the language of violence before they speak the words of love.

By the hope I carry, that one day the land will sing again with the laughter of the free.

I am Palestinian by the rage that rises in me when the world looks away, when the media distorts, when the powerful silence the truth.

By the determination to speak, even when my voice shakes, to echo the cries of those silenced by genocide, occupation and exile.

I am Palestinian by the love I have for a land I have never touched, yet know in my soul.

By the knowledge that my freedom is bound to the freedom of every oppressed person, from Gaza to Ferguson, from Ramallah to Standing Rock.

True peace is not quiet. It is not silent. It is not still. True peace roars like the sea against the rocks of injustice. True peace demands upheaval. It disrupts. It calls out the lie of false peace and insists that the only way to achieve harmony is through struggle, through the destruction of systems that oppress.

Peace is a flame we must tend to with care,

but sometimes the fire must rage

to burn away the chains that bind us.

To reclaim peace, we must first reclaim our voices. We must scream where we were once silenced. We must march where we were once caged. We must tear down the walls built to confine us. Peace, as they define it, is the peace of the graveyard—a calm that hides the rot beneath. Our peace is alive. It is in the streets, in the hands that lift each other up, in the cries that echo against the stones of oppression.

The goal is freedom. What is peace without freedom? It is simply another form of bondage. The oppressor offers peace like a treaty, but their terms are always the same: your silence for our comfort. Your submission for our security. Your dignity for our peace of mind. But peace without freedom is a lie. Peace without justice is a prison.

I will not trade my voice for your peace,

I will not trade my rage for your calm,

I will not trade my freedom for your illusion of harmony.

When they say peace, what they mean is that we should accept the status quo. They mean that we should be content with crumbs. But we refuse. For we know that true peace cannot coexist with the violence of genocide and oppression. We know that peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice.

And sometimes, justice must be born in struggle. Sometimes, the journey to peace is paved with the stones of resistance. Sometimes, we must tear down the structures of oppression before we can build anything new. This is the paradox of peace and violence: to reach true peace, we may first need to fight.

What is peace if it serves only you?

What is peace if my people must suffer in silence?

Your peace is violence.

Your peace is death wrapped in silence.

History shows us that peace offered by the oppressor is never peace at all. It is a calculated move to maintain power, a strategy to prevent the uprising that would topple their thrones. And yet, they call it peace. They offer a two-state solution, they offer a ceasefire, they offer treaties with fine print that locks us into continued suffering. But we see through their lies. Their peace is nothing but an extension of violent genocide.

We will not settle for their peace. We will not be quiet. The peace we seek is one built on liberation, on the dismantling of the systems that hold us down. It is a peace where every voice is heard, where every person stands free, where no one must kneel to survive.

Sometimes peace is violent,

Sometimes peace must scream.

Sometimes peace is not peace

until justice is in the air we breathe.

The world offers us peace, but we reject it. We reject the peace that serves only the powerful, the peace that demands our silence in exchange for survival. We reject the peace that allows the blood of the oppressed to water the fields of the privileged. Instead, we seek a peace that comes from liberation, from the tearing down of walls, from the building of a world where no one is shackled by another’s need for control.

True peace is freedom. It is the wind blowing through a land free of chains. It is the voices of the oppressed rising up, no longer bound by the illusion of quiet. It is the destruction of all that holds us captive. Until we reach that peace, we will not rest. Until we reach that peace, we will not be silent.

We will tear down your walls

and build a world where peace is not submission,

where peace is not silence,

where peace is the air we all breathe free.

I may not be Palestinian by blood...

But I am Palestinian by the fire that burns in my chest,

By the refusal to accept a world where oppression thrives.

I may not have walked the streets of Ramallah,

But I have felt the weight of injustice in every step I take.

I am Palestinian by my solidarity, by the way my heart breaks

for the homes that crumble, for the children who dream in the shadow of walls.

I may not carry the history of displacement in my veins,

But I carry it in my heart.

I am Palestinian by the belief that no land should be stolen,

No people erased, no voice silenced.

I am Palestinian because I know that their fight is my fight,

That their freedom is tied to mine,

That the chains that bind them tighten around us all.

Your checkpoints are not peace.

Your bombs are not safety.

Your walls are not justice.

To be Palestinian is to know that freedom is the only goal worth fighting for.

I may not be Palestinian by blood, but I stand with those who resist.

I stand with those who refuse to be silenced,

With those who fight for a world where peace is not the privilege of the powerful,

But the birthright of all who live, breathe, and dream.

This is my fight. This is our fight.

Until every wall is torn down,

Until every voice is heard,

Until peace is no longer a mask for oppression,

I will be Palestinian by the fire that refuses to burn out.