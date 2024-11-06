Voting is an extraordinary phenomenon, hailed as the pinnacle of democratic participation and celebrated as the ultimate expression of individual power. But the very reasons that make voting seem important also highlight its stark limitations. It’s the most organized, widespread form of political engagement, yet it barely scratches the surface of actual decision-making power. It invites us to believe that we are shaping our world every few years, even as it sidesteps the deeper structures that shape our lives daily.

Think about it: citizens don’t get to vote on going to war or stopping one. We don’t decide how high our taxes are or who should be taxed most. We don’t have direct input on policy matters that affect healthcare, housing, or justice. Instead, we choose representatives who are supposed to handle these issues—within the constraints of an incredibly convoluted, bureaucratic, and inaccessible system. This separation from meaningful power isn’t a flaw; it’s by design.

Every four years, we’re called to participate in “the greatest democracy on earth.” Yet, it’s a democracy in the way that flour is a food—it’s technically true, but without everything else, it’s profoundly unsatisfying. Voting every few years between two major parties is like being herded into one of two pens, given minimal choice, and told that this is freedom. It’s technically democracy, but it lacks the ingredients needed for a truly representative government.

In a genuinely democratic system, power wouldn’t be locked within a two-party structure that restricts choice and fosters polarization. We’d see multiple parties that reflect a range of ideologies, allowing voters to align with parties that genuinely represent their values. This would lead to electoral power being distributed across a variety of voices, pushing the system toward coalition-building, compromise, and accountability—rather than reducing it to an endless tug-of-war between two increasingly distant poles.

Such a system would create a healthier democracy, encouraging collaboration and addressing a broader spectrum of issues. Instead, our current structure forces voters to choose between narrow options that don’t encompass the complexity of their needs. Issues that don’t align neatly with one of the two major party platforms often get ignored, leaving many without true representation.

Meanwhile, the four-year gap between elections is filled with manufactured chaos and ideological division, splintering communities and making large-scale, unified action nearly impossible. Every headline—abortion rights revoked, books banned, LGBTQ+ rights attacked—reduces vital issues to isolated, “single-issue” battles. Citizens are forced to distill their political stance into one cause, even as the government perpetuates systemic cruelty and neglect across multiple fronts.

There’s a particular narrative that voting is a sacred duty, a hard-won right that people have fought and died for. This is true—but only if we also acknowledge that our society, and particularly western civilization, has a deep-rooted disdain for its citizens. It celebrates voting as a kind of noble, valiant honor, but only within a system built on perpetual conflict and control. The idealism surrounding voting glosses over the brutal reality that our political system isn’t designed to empower us; it’s designed to manage us.

Imagine if Bernie Sanders had won the Democratic nomination on a platform of free healthcare and taxing the rich. Realistically, he would have been a target, and it wouldn’t have mattered whether the threat came from political opposition, corporate interests, or an extremist. Our political machine is not a delicate, sophisticated mechanism; it’s a crude Rube Goldberg contraption rigged to produce a specific outcome, no matter how circuitous the path. Voting simply determines the speed at which the machine churns forward, but the destination remains the same.

Ultimately, voting has become a way to decide how quickly we’ll approach the inevitable dysfunction of our system. Participating in this process doesn’t change the structure itself—it’s just another cog in a system that limits our agency. Serious and imaginative change requires action that extends beyond the ballot box, breaking free from the narrow confines of electoral politics.

We’re at a point where marches and rallies, while powerful, are no longer enough. We need new forms of organization and solidarity that transcend the political systems that have failed us. Real change will only come when we understand that the structure itself is designed to hold us back and that we must act independently of it. Whether or not we vote, we need to start building movements that address the root causes of injustice, movements that empower us to demand more than what a ballot box can offer.

Do No Harm