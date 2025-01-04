The deliberate targeting of food, water, and power sources, as advocated by Israeli lawmakers against Gaza, is not just a policy of aggression—it is a textbook example of genocide in action. The Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. The destruction of essential infrastructure and explicit calls for collective punishment are not only violations of international law but also direct evidence of genocidal intent.

Let’s be clear: intent does not need to be proven to stop genocide. International law mandates prevention at the earliest possible stage. Waiting for conclusive legal proof allows genocidal regimes to act with impunity, deepening the scale of human suffering. This is not a theoretical debate—it is a matter of life and death for the people of Gaza.

When lawmakers openly call for the “purge” of entire areas, combined with systematic blockades that deny civilians access to food, water, and power, the intent is evident. Statements such as “kill anyone without a white flag” expose the genocidal mindset driving these policies. These are not isolated incidents but part of a calculated strategy to destroy Gaza’s population by making life unlivable.

The international community must stop pretending it lacks clarity on this issue. There is no ambiguity in the deliberate targeting of civilians or in policies designed to ensure their destruction through starvation, siege, and infrastructural annihilation. The law is clear: genocide must be prevented—not retroactively prosecuted when the damage is done.

Failing to act now signals complicity. The people of Gaza are not just statistics; they are individuals with lives, dreams, and futures that are systematically being destroyed. History will not absolve those who remained silent or passive. Stopping genocide does not require lengthy deliberation—it requires immediate action.

The world must demand an end to the siege, hold perpetrators accountable, and affirm that genocide is not a negotiable matter of state policy.