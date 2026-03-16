A stranger arrives at your door. They say they need shelter. They say they need food. You do not know them. You open the door anyway, because that is what people do when someone states a need.

They kill your children. They rape you. They take your house.

When the police arrive, it comes to light that this stranger had written plans. Detailed ones. Plans made years before they knocked. They had retained legal counsel before they ever stood on your doorstep. They had correspondence with associates laying out exactly what they intended to take and how they intended to take it.

The question is simple. Are you responsible for what happened?

The answer is so obvious it should not require an article.

And yet.

The framing that Palestinians extended hospitality to Zionist settlers, that they invited them in, that they were hosts to guests who then betrayed them, persists. It persists in casual conversation, in social media arguments, in the discourse of people who consider themselves sympathetic to Palestinian liberation. It persists because betrayal is emotionally legible in a way that planned genocide is not. Betrayal has a human shape. It fits inside a story people already know how to tell.

But it is the wrong story. And the wrong story does not become right because it is easier to hold.

This essay does not offer a comprehensive history of Zionism. It offers a structural reading of the ideological categories through which responsibility for the Palestinian genocide has been redistributed onto its victims. Guest. Hospitality. Invitation. Betrayal. Consent. These are not neutral descriptors. They are load-bearing elements of a framework that obscures planned eliminationist violence as relational failure. This essay names that framework, traces its requirements, and refuses its conclusions.

This framing is not isolated. Searches of public discourse on X from 2021 through March 2026 return dozens of instances of near-identical vocabulary across English and Arabic: “welcomed as guests,” “bit the hand that fed them,” “abused Palestinian hospitality,” “betrayed their hosts.” These appear from users across the political spectrum, with Zionist apologetics generating counter-posts specifically designed to rebut the framing, confirming its widespread circulation.¹

This is an examination of what the guest frame does, what it requires to be true, and why its persistence is not a neutral error but an ideological one. Language is never innocent. The words used to describe the structure of a genocide are part of that structure. To call Zionist settlers guests is to use the language of the deception to describe its victims as willing participants in their own dispossession.

Palestinians are not responsible for Zionism. This article will not hedge that statement. It will explain why the structure of events makes it unavoidable.

Marginalia: A Vocabulary

The following definitions are drawn from contract law, property law, and jurisprudential theory. They are mobilized here not as universally fixed doctrine across all legal systems but as the structural logic underlying what makes a transaction legitimate, a logic the Zionist project violated at every level before the first settler arrived.

Consent Common meaning: Agreement. The act of saying yes.

Legal meaning: Assent induced by fraudulent or material misrepresentation is not fully effective. Depending on the nature of the misrepresentation, it may render an agreement void or voidable, either prevented from forming at all, or subject to rescission by the deceived party. The law does not require the deceived party to prove they would have refused. It requires only that the misrepresentation was material, that is, that it was likely to induce a reasonable person to assent.²

Guest Common meaning: A person received into a home or space by a host. Someone welcomed.

Legal meaning: A licensee, a person permitted to be on another’s property. That permission is conditional, revocable, and limited by the terms on which it was given. It does not transfer ownership or rights. A guest who exceeds the scope of the permission granted may become a trespasser; permission to enter is conditional and defined by what was actually consented to. Entry secured by fraud or concealment does not carry the full protection of valid consent. Intent at the time of entry may bear on whether the entrant’s claimed permission or privilege was valid.³

Invitation Common meaning: A welcome extended. An opening of a door.

Legal meaning: An expressed or implied permission to enter. An invitation extended under fraudulent pretense, where the invited party concealed material intent, does not constitute valid permission and confers no privilege upon the entrant beyond the scope of what was actually consented to.⁴

Hospitality Common meaning: The generous reception of a stranger. A social and moral virtue across cultures.

No direct legal equivalent, but hospitality extended under conditions of fraud carries no legal or moral obligation on the part of the host. The virtue of hospitality does not survive contact with concealed predatory intent. It is not diminished by being exploited. It is not made complicit by being weaponized.

Betrayal Common meaning: The violation of trust by someone trusted. A breaking of loyalty within a genuine relationship.

Legal meaning: Betrayal presupposes a valid relationship, a contract, a covenant, a duty of loyalty that was real at its formation. There is no betrayal where there was no genuine relationship. There is only fraud followed by harm.

Fraud Common meaning: Deception. Lying.

Legal meaning: Fraudulent misrepresentation may prevent effective assent or render an agreement voidable, stripping it of binding force as against the defrauded party. The defrauded party bears no liability for the consequences of acting in good faith on false information. The obligation, moral, legal, and political, rests entirely with the party who misrepresented the material terms.⁵

Agreement Common meaning: A deal. An understanding between parties.

Legal meaning: A meeting of minds on material terms. For an agreement to be valid, both parties must have access to the material facts. An agreement formed where one party’s manifestation of assent was induced by the other’s fraudulent or material misrepresentation is voidable by the deceived party. It creates no binding obligation on the person whose assent was not fully effective.⁶

These definitions are not incidental to what follows. They are the argument. Every word used to describe the relationship between Palestinians and Zionist settlers carries legal and ethical weight. That weight has been deliberately obscured. This marginalia exists to restore it.

What the Guest Frame Does

Language is not decoration. It is architecture. The words chosen to describe a structure determine what that structure can be seen to be, and what it cannot. The guest frame, the positioning of Zionist settlers as people who were received, welcomed, and hosted by Palestinians before turning on them, is not a neutral description of historical events. It is a load-bearing wall in the ideological edifice that protects the genocide from its own name.

To understand what the guest frame does, we have to understand what it requires.

It requires a host. Not a target. Not a population whose land had already been designated for someone else in correspondence and congress before the first settler arrived. A host, an agent who extended something, who made a choice, who opened a door. The guest frame cannot function without Palestinian agency at its center, because Palestinian agency is what it needs to distribute. If Palestinians were hosts, they were participants. If they were participants, the question of responsibility becomes, at minimum, complicated.

This is the work the frame does. It takes a planned colonial elimination project and converts it into a relationship. Relationships can go wrong. Relationships can be betrayed. Relationships distribute responsibility across the people inside them. A plan enacted on a population that had no knowledge of it does not distribute responsibility. It locates it entirely with the planners and the enactors.

The guest frame moves responsibility. That is its function.

It also requires consent. Hospitality is a voluntary act. A host who opens a door has made a choice. The frame positions Palestinians as people who made that choice, who evaluated the arriving settlers and decided to receive them. This requires that the Palestinians in question had access to the information necessary to make a meaningful choice. It requires that what they were receiving was what it presented itself to be.

Neither of these things was true.

The Zionist settlers who arrived during the First Aliyah beginning in 1882 came as the physical implementation of a political project that had been planned in Europe, funded by European capital, and designed from its inception around the removal of the existing population. The people who opened doors, who extended proximity, who allowed early cohabitation, did not have access to the correspondence. They did not sit in the congresses. They did not read Herzl’s diary. They encountered people who presented themselves as settlers seeking land and life, not as the advance party of an elimination project that had already, in writing, designated Palestine for someone else.

The guest frame collapses this distinction entirely. It treats the Palestinian experience of early encounter, which was an encounter with a concealed plan, as equivalent to a genuine social transaction between informed parties. It mistakes proximity for consent. It mistakes the extension of good faith for the acceptance of terms. It takes what was, structurally, a trap, and describes it as an invitation.

This matters because the frame does not stay in the past. It travels forward. If Palestinians were hosts, then the genocide becomes a hospitality relationship gone wrong. The Nakba becomes a betrayal rather than the military execution of a decades-long plan. The ongoing dispossession becomes the aftermath of a broken covenant rather than the continuation of an unbroken one. Every phase of the genocide gets reframed as a consequence of a relationship rather than a stage of a project.

The guest frame is not a description of what happened. It is a redescription, one that serves the interests of those who need the genocide to be something other than what it was.

It persists because betrayal has a human shape that planned genocide does not. People know how to feel about betrayal. It has a story structure: trust, violation, consequence. Planned elimination is harder to hold. It requires sitting with the fact that there was never a relationship to betray, that the encounter was always asymmetrical, that the door was opened to someone who had already written down what they intended to take.

That is harder. It is also the truth.

The guest frame makes the genocide legible as tragedy. Tragedy distributes grief across all parties. What happened to Palestinians was not tragedy. It was crime. And crime locates responsibility with the people who planned it, not the people who answered the door.

The persistence of the guest frame in ostensibly pro-Palestinian discourse, including in posts citing decolonial historians whose actual arguments document structural colonial practice rather than relational failure, demonstrates that the framing survives even contact with the scholarship that refutes it. Structural analysis, filtered through the betrayal narrative’s emotional logic, becomes evidence of betrayal. The colonial documentation of how settlers moved through Palestinian space becomes the story of guests who abused their welcome. The frame does not require bad faith to reproduce. It requires only the availability of a more emotionally legible story than the one the evidence supports.

The Plan Preceded the Person

There is a particular kind of violence in arriving somewhere already decided.

Not uncertain. Not hopeful in the ordinary sense of people seeking a new life in an unfamiliar place. Decided. The destination named. The population catalogued. The removal theorized, debated, and committed to paper by people who would never themselves set foot on Palestinian soil. The Zionist settler project did not begin at the moment of arrival. It began decades earlier, in European drawing rooms and congress halls, in private correspondence and published manifestos, in the minutes of meetings where men discussed what to do with the people already living on the land they had chosen.

By the time the first settler knocked, the plan had already retained counsel.

The 1860s: Before the First Arrival

The intellectual and ideological infrastructure of Zionism precedes the First Aliyah by decades. The earliest organized expressions of Jewish nationalist settler ambition in Palestine emerge in the 1860s, in the writings and organizing of proto-Zionist movements that would lay the groundwork for what Theodor Herzl would later codify into a formal political program.

Moses Hess published Rome and Jerusalem in 1862, arguing for the establishment of a Jewish socialist state in Palestine.⁷ Hess was explicit that this required the acquisition of Palestinian land. He was not describing coexistence. He was describing replacement, framed in the progressive political language of his moment, but replacement nonetheless.

Perez Smolenskin, writing in the 1870s, developed the argument that Jewish national identity required territorial expression, and that Palestine was the only legitimate site for that expression. The existing population of that territory was not a consideration that complicated this argument. It was an obstacle to be managed.

These were not fringe positions. They were the foundation.

1882: Leon Pinsker and the Logic of Acquisition

In Auto-Emancipation, published the same year the First Aliyah began, Leon Pinsker made the settler-colonial logic explicit.⁸ Jewish self-determination, he argued, required territorial acquisition regardless of the presence of an existing population. The land would need to be taken. The people living on it were not party to the decision.

This was not a private letter. It was a published manifesto. The ideological architecture of the dispossession was in print before the first organized wave of settlers arrived.

The plan preceded the person.

1896: Herzl’s Diary and The Jewish State

Theodor Herzl, considered the father of political Zionism, was not ambiguous about what the project required. His diary entry of June 12, 1895, written three years before the First Zionist Congress, seven years before his death, and more than fifty years before the Nakba, is among the most cited primary sources in the historical literature on the genocide’s planning phase.

He wrote of the need to spirit the penniless population across the border. To deny them employment. To make their continued presence economically untenable while ensuring they had somewhere else to go. This was not a response to resistance. There was no resistance yet. This was a plan written in advance of any encounter, describing how to remove a population that had not yet been encountered at scale.⁹

In The Jewish State, published in 1896, Herzl outlined the political and organizational infrastructure required to establish a Jewish state in Palestine.¹⁰ The document treats the existing population as a logistical problem. Not as people with rights, history, and prior claim. As a logistical problem with a logistical solution.

The guest had written plans. The guest had retained counsel. The guest had decided, before knocking, what they intended to take.

1897: The First Zionist Congress

The First Zionist Congress, held in Basel in August 1897, formalized the political program that the preceding decades of writing and organizing had built toward. The Basel Program declared the aim of Zionism to be the establishment of a home for the Jewish people in Palestine secured by public law.¹¹

Herzl wrote in his diary after Basel: “In Basel I founded the Jewish State. If I were to say this today, I would be greeted by universal laughter. In five years, perhaps, and certainly in fifty, everyone will see it.”¹²

He was right within fifty-one years.

The congress did not discuss the existing population of Palestine as rights-bearing people whose consent would be required. They discussed them as a demographic reality to be managed, relocated, or absorbed into the colonial project on terms that served the project. For the documentary record of transfer discussions in the congress proceedings and related Zionist institutional correspondence, Nur Masalha’s Expulsion of the Palestinians provides the most thorough scholarly treatment, with extensive archival references.¹³ The removal of Palestinians was not an unintended consequence of Zionist ambition. It was a structural requirement of it, understood and discussed as such from the beginning.

The Jewish National Fund: Legal Infrastructure for Dispossession

The Jewish National Fund, established in 1901, created the financial and legal mechanism for the land acquisition that would physically enact what the correspondence and congresses had theorized. The JNF purchased land from absentee Ottoman landlords, deliberately bypassing the Palestinian tenant farmers and peasants who had worked and lived on that land for generations.¹⁴

This was not incidental. It was strategic. By purchasing through absentee owners, the JNF created legal title that appeared clean under Ottoman and later British colonial law while producing dispossession on the ground. Palestinian farmers received no notice, no compensation, and no legal recourse. They were removed from land that the JNF now held title to, their centuries of continuous occupation rendered legally invisible by a transaction conducted entirely over their heads.

This mechanism was not merely convenient. It was designed to be invisible to the people it dispossessed. Palestinian tenant farmers and peasants had no legal standing under Ottoman land law to contest purchases negotiated between the JNF and absentee landlords. The transaction occurred entirely outside their legal sight, conducted in a language many did not read, through a legal system that did not recognize their occupancy as ownership, producing a title that appeared clean to every authority with the power to adjudicate it. The dispossession was engineered to happen before it could be resisted. This is the structural fraud operating not in ideology alone but in the material architecture of property, law, and land. The opening Marginalia defines fraudulent misrepresentation as preventing effective assent and rendering agreements voidable. The JNF land acquisition strategy meets that standard in every particular, except that it was not even addressed to Palestinians. It was designed to bypass them entirely. You cannot contest what you cannot see. You cannot refuse a transaction you were never party to.

The legal architecture of the dispossession was built before the military architecture. The paperwork preceded the gun.

1899: When the Plan Became Visible

In 1899, Yusuf al-Khalidi, former mayor of Jerusalem and member of the Ottoman parliament, wrote a letter to Zadoc Kahn, the Chief Rabbi of France, intended for Herzl. The letter is among the most significant documents in the archive of Palestinian political response to Zionism, and it is almost entirely absent from Western discourse about the genocide’s origins.¹⁵

Al-Khalidi was not writing in ignorance of the Zionist project. He had seen enough of it to understand its direction. He acknowledged, with a generosity that the subsequent history renders heartbreaking, the historical justice of the Zionist aspiration in the abstract. And then he stated, plainly and on the record, what that aspiration meant for the people already living in Palestine.

The idea is just, he wrote in essence. But the land is not empty. It is inhabited. The project cannot proceed without force. And force, in a land already occupied, leads only to one outcome.

He was asking Herzl to look at what was already there.

Herzl’s response did not engage the substance. He promised economic development. He suggested that Jewish immigration would benefit the Arab population. He asked al-Khalidi to leave the Zionists alone to do their work.

This exchange is the consent argument made visible in the archive itself. Al-Khalidi pushed back the moment material facts became visible to him. His resistance was immediate, documented, politically sophisticated, and completely ignored by the movement he was addressing. This is not the behavior of a population that consented to what was coming. This is the behavior of a population that, upon gaining partial visibility of the plan, responded with exactly the objection the plan required them never to make.

The earlier extensions of Palestinian proximity to Zionist settlers did not occur because Palestinians were indifferent to what was happening. They occurred because the full scope of the plan was not yet visible. Al-Khalidi’s letter proves this. The moment visibility increased, the response was unambiguous.

Palestinians did not consent to the plan. They resisted it as soon as they could see it.

They were never meant to see it until it was too late.

What This Means for the Guest Frame

The guest frame requires that the relationship between Zionist settlers and Palestinians was formed at the point of encounter, that whatever happened between them emerged from that encounter and its aftermath. But the encounter was never the origin of the relationship. The relationship was formed in European correspondence before any Palestinian was party to it. It was formed in congresses that Palestinians did not attend. It was formed in diaries that Palestinians could not read. It was formed in JNF board meetings where Palestinian land was bought and sold by people who had never stood on it.

By the time the first settler arrived in 1882, the plan was already decades old. The legal infrastructure was already being assembled. The ideological justification was already in print. The destination was already named. The population already designated for removal.

You cannot be a guest in a plan. You can only be a perpetrator of one.

The settlers who arrived during the First Aliyah were not guests who later turned. They were, whether they understood it fully or not, the physical implementation of a project that had decided, before their arrival, without Palestinian knowledge or consent, that Palestine would be emptied of its indigenous people and filled with someone else.

Palestinians did not receive guests. They encountered the leading edge of a plan.

The distinction is not semantic. It is the difference between a relationship and a crime. Between hospitality and targeting. Between a door opened in good faith and a door that was always going to be broken down, opened first only because the plan required patience before it required force.

The plan preceded the person. The crime preceded the encounter. And no amount of hospitality extended in ignorance of what was coming transfers one gram of responsibility from the people who wrote the plan to the people who answered the door.

Consent Requires Knowledge

This is not a complicated legal principle. It is among the oldest and most foundational in the entire architecture of ethical and juridical thought across cultures, across centuries, across legal traditions that share almost nothing else with each other. You cannot agree to what you cannot see. You cannot consent to terms you were never shown. You cannot be held to a transaction whose true nature was deliberately concealed from you by the other party.

An agreement formed through fraud is not an agreement. It is a trap with paperwork.

This is not a radical position. It is the settled conclusion of legal and ethical reasoning that has long grappled with the question of what makes a transaction legitimate.¹⁶ The question is not whether Palestinians extended proximity, good faith, or even formal agreements to early Zionist settlers. The question is whether any of that constitutes consent to what those settlers had already decided to do. And the answer, measured against every standard by which consent has ever been defined, is no.

What Consent Requires

For consent to be meaningful, legally, ethically, morally, several conditions must be present simultaneously.

The consenting party must have access to the material facts. Material facts are those facts that would influence the decision. If a person would have decided differently had they known the truth, then the concealed truth is material. The standard is not that they definitely would have refused. The standard is that they were denied the information necessary to make the choice freely.

The consenting party must be free from coercion. Consent extracted under threat, under pressure, under conditions of manufactured vulnerability is not consent. It is capitulation. The distinction matters because capitulation creates no moral obligation on the party who capitulated.

The consenting party must be consenting to what is actually being proposed, not to a false version of it constructed for their consumption. This is the condition most directly relevant here. If what is presented at the door is need, and what is actually intended is elimination, then the person who opened the door consented to need. They did not consent to elimination. Those are not the same proposition. No amount of linguistic sleight of hand makes them equivalent.

The consenting party must have the capacity to refuse. Consent without the genuine option of refusal is not consent. It is the performance of consent under conditions that foreclose it.

Palestinians, in their encounters with early Zionist settlers, met none of these conditions. Not because they were incapable of consent. Because the conditions for it were structurally absent. The material facts were concealed. The plan was written in languages many Palestinians did not read, in cities they had never visited, in congresses they were not invited to attend. The correspondence that documented the intent to remove them was private. The diaries that recorded the strategy for their dispossession were personal. The JNF transactions that transferred their land to foreign ownership were conducted through legal mechanisms designed to bypass their involvement entirely.

They were not given the opportunity to refuse because they were never given the opportunity to know. The al-Khalidi correspondence demonstrates that this was not absolute unknowability forever, but concealment, asymmetry, and partial visibility unfolding unevenly across time, class, and geography. Palestinians who gained visibility of the plan resisted it. The plan was designed to ensure that visibility came too late.

The Fraud Was Structural, Not Personal

It is important to be precise here, because precision is what prevents this argument from being misread.

This is not a claim that every individual Zionist settler who arrived in Palestine in 1882 or 1890 or 1905 was personally, consciously, deliberately deceiving their Palestinian neighbors. Some were. Some were not. Some were themselves only partially aware of the full scope of the project they were participating in. Some were refugees from genuine persecution who understood themselves to be seeking safety rather than executing a colonial program.

None of that changes the structural analysis.

The fraud was not interpersonal. It did not depend on the individual intentions of individual settlers. It was built into the architecture of the project itself. The Zionist political leadership knew what the project required. They had written it down. They had debated it in congress. They had built the legal and financial infrastructure to execute it. The individual settler who arrived with sincere personal intentions of peaceful settlement was still, structurally, the physical implementation of a plan that had decided, without Palestinian knowledge or consent, to remove the people already there.

A person can be simultaneously a victim of European antisemitism and an instrument of Palestinian dispossession. These are not mutually exclusive. The structural analysis does not require that every individual be a knowing perpetrator. It requires only that we understand the structure for what it was, a planned elimination project, and refuse to allow the sincerity or suffering of individuals within it to obscure that structure.

The fraud was in the project. The project predated the person. And the people who encountered that project at the door of their own homes had no means of seeing through it to what lay behind.

What Palestinians Were Actually Extending

When Palestinians extended proximity to early Zionist settlers, when they sold goods, when they allowed cohabitation, when they signed agreements, when they extended what the hospitality framing calls hospitality, they were extending it to a stated reality.

The stated reality was settlers seeking land and life. People fleeing persecution. People who needed somewhere to be.

The actual reality was the leading edge of a project that had already decided to take everything.

These are not two versions of the same thing. They are two different propositions. Palestinians consented to the stated reality. They could not have consented to the actual reality because they did not know it existed. And the people who concealed the actual reality from them bear the full moral and legal weight of that concealment.

This is what fraud does. It takes the good faith of the deceived party and converts it into the instrument of their own harm. It uses trust as a weapon. It takes the open door, the most basic expression of human decency toward a stranger in need, and makes it the entry point for destruction.

The open door was not a mistake. It was not complicity. It was not consent to what came through it. It was good faith extended in ignorance of what was coming, by people who had no means of knowing, toward a project that had deliberately ensured they could not know.

The Void at the Center of the Guest Frame

Return now to the vocabulary established at the opening of this piece.

An agreement whose formation was induced by fraudulent misrepresentation is voidable, without binding force as against the deceived party. The law does not recognize it as an enforceable transaction. It recognizes it as a harm.

The hospitality Palestinians extended to Zionist settlers was not an agreement. But if it were treated as one, if we followed the hospitality framing to its logical conclusion and said that Palestinians entered into a relationship with Zionist settlers, that they consented to their presence, that they made themselves hosts and thus parties to a transaction, then that transaction was fraudulent at its formation.

And a fraudulent transaction creates no obligation on the defrauded party.

Palestinians are not bound by hospitality extended under conditions of fraud. They are not responsible for the consequences of good faith extended to a concealed plan. They are not complicit in their own dispossession by virtue of having answered a door before they could know who was behind it.

The consent frame, followed to its conclusion, does not implicate Palestinians in their own genocide. It implicates Zionism in fraud preceding eliminationist violence. It confirms that the project was not only genocidal in its execution but fraudulent in its approach. It confirms that the deception was not incidental to the colonization. It was essential to it.

You cannot consent to what you cannot see.

Palestinians could not see the plan.

The plan was always there.

The Function of the Betrayal Narrative

Betrayal is one of the oldest stories human beings tell. It has a shape that fits inside the body before it fits inside the mind. It requires a before, a time of trust, of genuine connection, of relationship that was real. It requires a turn, the moment the trusted party revealed themselves to be something other than what they seemed. And it requires an after, the wreckage of what was, the grief of what has been lost, the question of how to live in the ruins of a covenant that has been broken.

It is a story about relationship. About what happens between people who were genuinely connected and then were not.

It is the wrong story for what happened in Palestine.

And yet it persists. It persists not because it is accurate but because it is legible. Because people know how to feel about betrayal in a way they do not always know how to feel about planned elimination. Because betrayal has a human face: a former friend, a turned neighbor, a guest who became a threat. Planned genocide, executed over decades through correspondence and legal infrastructure and waves of settlement, does not resolve itself into a face the same way. It resolves into a structure. And structures are harder to grieve than betrayals.

The betrayal narrative persists because it is easier to hold. That ease is not neutral. It serves specific interests. It does specific ideological work. And that work must be named.

What the Betrayal Narrative Requires

Like the guest frame from which it emerges, the betrayal narrative carries embedded requirements. It cannot function without them.

It requires that the original relationship was real. Betrayal is only possible where genuine trust existed. If the relationship was fraudulent from its inception, if the party later accused of betrayal arrived already committed to a plan that the other party knew nothing of, then there was no trust to betray. There was only deception followed by harm. Deception followed by harm is not betrayal. It is crime.

It requires that the betraying party once held a genuine loyalty that they then abandoned. A turncoat is someone who had an allegiance and broke it. But allegiance to what? If the Zionist project was planned from its inception to eliminate the indigenous population of Palestine, then the settlers who participated in that project were not holding and then breaking a loyalty to Palestinian coexistence. They were executing a plan that had never included coexistence as a genuine possibility. There was no loyalty to turn from.

It requires a distribution of grief. Betrayal stories grieve across all parties. The betrayed grieves the loss of what they trusted. The narrative itself often, not always, but often, extends a kind of tragic dignity even to the betrayer, whose turn is framed as a fall from something better. This distribution is not innocent. Applied to the Palestinian genocide, it suggests a shared tragedy, a relationship that both parties had stakes in and that both parties suffered the destruction of. This is false. Palestinians lost their land, their homes, their families, their villages, their history, and their future. Zionism gained exactly what it planned to gain. These are not symmetric losses inside a shared tragedy. They are the outcome and the perpetration of a crime.

It requires that the past was better. Betrayal narratives are inherently retrospective, they look back at a before that was real and good and then destroyed. The before invoked in the betrayal narrative of Palestinian-Zionist relations is the period of early cohabitation, the pre-Aliyah and early-Aliyah period when Jews, Muslims, and Christians lived in Ottoman Palestine with varying degrees of friction and proximity. This period is real. The cohabitation was real. But its invocation in the betrayal narrative serves to make the genocide appear as the destruction of something that was working, as though the problem was not the colonial project itself but its excess, its betrayal of an earlier and better arrangement.

This is among the most dangerous functions of the betrayal narrative. It suggests that a better Zionism, one that honored the early hospitality and did not turn, was possible. It locates the problem in the betrayal rather than in the project. And in doing so it protects the project from its own name.

Betrayal Versus Crime

The distinction between betrayal and crime is not rhetorical. It is structural. It determines where responsibility lives. The betrayal narrative is rejected here not because it fails to capture Palestinian feeling but because it mislocates causality and therefore redistributes responsibility. That is the methodological point. Feeling and causation are not the same thing, and only one of them determines where the weight of what happened belongs.

Betrayal distributes responsibility. In a betrayal, the betrayed party made choices that left them vulnerable. They trusted, they opened, they extended themselves. Those choices, while not blameworthy in a moral sense, are understood to be part of the causal chain that led to the harm. Betrayal does not blame the victim. But it includes them in the story of what happened in a way that crime does not.

Crime locates responsibility with the perpetrator. A crime is not made possible by the virtue of its victim. A person who is robbed is not part of the causal chain of their robbery by virtue of having owned something worth taking. A person who is murdered is not part of the causal chain of their murder by virtue of having been alive. The victim’s choices, virtues, vulnerabilities, and goodness are not ingredients in the crime. They are simply the conditions the perpetrator exploited.

When the Palestinian genocide is framed as betrayal, Palestinian virtue, their hospitality, their extensions of good faith, their willingness to cohabit, becomes an ingredient in the story of what happened to them. Their openness becomes part of how it was made possible. Not blame. But inclusion. They are inside the causal story.

When the Palestinian genocide is named as crime, as the planned execution of a settler-colonial elimination project, Palestinian virtue is simply Palestinian virtue. It has no causal relationship to the genocide whatsoever. It was exploited, yes. But exploitation is not causation. The plan did not require Palestinian hospitality to succeed. It required patience before force. The hospitality simply delayed the force. It did not enable it. It did not invite it. It did not make it possible in any sense that implicates the people who extended it.

The betrayal narrative moves Palestinians inside the causal story of their own genocide. The crime analysis removes them from it entirely, correctly, and places the full weight of causation on the people who planned and executed the plan.

Why the Narrative Persists Beyond Apologia

It would be simple if the betrayal narrative only appeared in Zionist apologetics. It does not. It appears in the discourse of people who are genuinely sympathetic to Palestinian liberation, who understand the genocide as genocide, who have no investment in protecting the Zionist project. It appears because it is the shape that the historical experience takes when filtered through the most available narrative structures.

People who witnessed early cohabitation and then witnessed the Nakba experienced something that felt, in its structure, like betrayal. The pre-existing relationships, the proximity, the commerce, the early agreements, made the violence that came later feel like a turning, because for the people living through it, there had been a before. There had been something before the destruction.

It is worth naming precisely that the genuine betrayal in the conventional sense, promises made and broken, covenants entered into and violated, was perpetrated primarily by the British Mandate, which made contradictory commitments to Arab and Zionist leadership simultaneously while systematically privileging the latter. That betrayal is real and documentable and belongs to Britain.¹⁷ It is a separate mechanism from the Zionist structural fraud, which was never a covenant at all. Conflating British diplomatic betrayal with Zionist colonial planning obscures both, and allows the guest frame to borrow the emotional weight of a real betrayal and attach it to a project that was never a relationship to begin with.

Acknowledging Palestinian experiential reality is not the same as endorsing the betrayal narrative as analysis. What is being examined here is the analytical use of experiential reality as the primary frame for understanding the genocide. And that use is wrong, not because the experience was not real, but because experience is not structure. What something felt like to the people living through it does not determine what it was.

The genocide felt like betrayal to those who had known the before. It was, structurally, the execution of a plan that had never included the before as anything other than a phase.

Feeling and structure are both true. But only one of them explains what happened. And only the structural explanation correctly locates responsibility.

The Narrative as Continued Harm

The betrayal narrative does not only misrepresent the past. It continues to do harm in the present.

Every time the genocide is framed as a hospitality relationship gone wrong, it reinscribes the notion that there was a version of the Zionist project that could have honored the relationship. It suggests that the problem was the betrayal, not the project. It opens the door, the same door that was opened in Palestine in 1882, to arguments about reform, about a better Zionism, about a version of settler-colonialism that does not betray its hosts.

There is no such version. Settler-colonialism is eliminationist by structure. The goal is not to coexist with the indigenous population. The goal is to replace it.¹⁸ A settler-colonial project that did not betray its hosts would not be a settler-colonial project that honored them. It would simply be a settler-colonial project that had not yet reached the phase where the plan required force.

The betrayal narrative protects the concept of Zionism from its own structure by locating the failure in the turn rather than in the project. It says: this could have been different. The crime analysis says: it was always going to be this. The plan was written before the first arrival. The destination was named. The population was designated for removal. There was never a version of this that did not end in the Nakba, because the Nakba was the plan. Not the betrayal of an earlier innocence. The plan.

Naming it as crime rather than betrayal is not a rhetorical choice. It is the choice between a framework that protects the project and a framework that indicts it. It is the choice between a story that includes Palestinians in the causal chain of their own destruction and a story that removes them from it entirely and places the full weight of what happened where it belongs.

With the plan.

With the people who wrote it.

With the project that enacted it.

And with every framework that, consciously or not, continues to describe its victims as willing participants in their own dispossession.

Refusing the Notion

This article has been building toward a refusal.

Not a reframing. Not a more nuanced account. Not a both-sides analysis that acknowledges the complexity of historical relationships while gently suggesting that the dominant narrative requires some adjustment. A refusal. Direct, unqualified, and without apology.

Palestinians are not responsible for Zionism.

That sentence does not require qualification. It does not require a “however” or a “while acknowledging” or a “though it is true that.” It requires nothing after it except the silence of something that has been stated plainly and means exactly what it says.

This section will explain why that refusal is not one position among others equally available. It is the only conclusion the evidence, the structure, the ethics, and the law support. Every other conclusion requires ignoring at least one of those four things entirely. The refusal is not chosen from a menu of available positions. It is required by the record.

What Is Being Refused

The notion being refused here is not held only by Zionist apologists. It does not arrive only in bad faith. It does not require conscious investment in the colonial project to persist. It persists in the discourse of sympathetic people, in the framing of well-intentioned analysis, in the language of people who would be horrified to be told they were distributing responsibility for the genocide onto its victims.

It persists as the guest frame. As the betrayal narrative. As the hospitality argument. As the turncoat claim. As the notion that early cohabitation created a relationship whose destruction was a shared tragedy rather than the execution of a plan. As the insistence that because Palestinians extended proximity and good faith to early settlers, they were party to a transaction whose terms they never saw.

All of these are versions of the same notion. That Palestinian virtue, their openness, their hospitality, their good faith, their extensions of proximity to people who presented themselves as settlers seeking life rather than colonizers executing a plan, had some causal relationship to what happened to them.

This notion is refused. Completely. Without remainder.

The Stranger at the Door

Return to the opening.

A stranger arrives. States a need. You open the door. They kill your children. They rape you. They take your house. It later emerges they arrived with written plans, retained legal counsel, had correspondence with associates detailing exactly what they intended to take and how.

The question was: are you responsible?

We have now spent four sections building the complete answer. The stranger was not a guest. They were a perpetrator in the approach phase of a plan. Your opening of the door was not consent. It was good faith extended in ignorance of what you could not have known. Your hospitality was not a transaction. It was a virtue weaponized against you by a project that required your trust before it required your removal.

You are not responsible.

Not partially. Not in the complex way that acknowledges your agency while also acknowledging theirs. Not in the tragic sense that says both parties had stakes in what was lost. Not responsible. The responsibility lives entirely with the person who arrived already decided. With the people who sent them. With the correspondence and the congresses and the legal infrastructure that preceded the knock on the door by decades.

The door you opened in good faith was always going to be broken down. You opening it did not cause what came through it. It only meant that the plan, in its early phase, did not yet need to break it.

On the Archive

When this article invokes the archive, it means a specific evidentiary field: Herzl’s diaries and published writings; the proceedings and program of the First Zionist Congress; the internal correspondence of Zionist leadership; the land acquisition records and policy documents of the Jewish National Fund; the published manifestos of the proto-Zionist movement; military planning documents including Plan Dalet; and the documented statements of Zionist leaders on the question of the indigenous population. This is not a rhetorical singular. It is an evidentiary field with density sufficient to foreclose the argument that the genocide was unplanned or improvised.

One of the persistent deflections from the article’s conclusion is the argument that intent is unknowable, that the plan cannot be definitively established, that to argue the genocide was planned from the beginning is to attribute a coherence and foresight to the Zionist project that historical reality is always too messy to support.

This deflection does not survive contact with the archive.

The letters exist. The diaries exist.¹⁹ The congress minutes exist.²⁰ The JNF records exist.²¹ The published manifestos exist.²² Herzl’s entry exists.²³ Pinsker’s text exists.²⁴ Weitz’s statement exists.²⁵ Ben-Gurion’s instructions exist.²⁶ Plan Dalet exists.²⁷ The Hebrew Labor policy exists.²⁸ The land acquisition strategies exist.²⁹ The debates among Zionist leadership about what to do with the indigenous population, transfer, removal, economic exclusion, demographic management, exist in the documentary record with a density that leaves limited analytical room for the argument that this was improvised.

The plan existed. It was written down. By the people who made it. In their own words. Before the first settler arrived and continuously throughout every phase of the project’s execution.

To refuse the conclusion that the genocide was planned is to refuse the archive. It is to decide, in advance of looking at the evidence, that the evidence cannot mean what it plainly says. That is not historical analysis. That is the protection of a conclusion from its own evidence.

The plan existed. Palestinians could not see it. They were never meant to.

On the Misuse of Cohabitation

The early period of Ottoman Palestine, the centuries of cohabitation between Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities before the Zionist project arrived, is invoked in the betrayal narrative as evidence that the relationship was real, that the before was genuine, that what was destroyed was something that had been working.

This invocation is accurate as description and wrong as analysis.

The cohabitation was real. The relationships were real. The Jewish communities of Ottoman Palestine, Mizrahi, Sephardic, long-established, culturally integrated into the fabric of the region, were genuinely part of the social world they inhabited. They were not Zionists in the political sense. They were not the advance party of a European colonial project. They were communities with roots, with history, with genuine relationships to the land and to their neighbors.

Zionism arrived from outside and claimed to represent them. It did not. The conflation of these communities with the Zionist settler project is itself one of the ideological operations that the guest frame depends on. If Zionist settlers can be positioned as continuous with the Jewish communities already present in Palestine, then their arrival looks like a homecoming rather than a colonization. The cohabitation that predated them gets attributed to them retroactively, and their disruption of it gets framed as betrayal rather than as the introduction of an entirely new and incompatible project into an existing social world.

The cohabitation was real. Zionism disrupted it. Not by betraying it. By being structurally incompatible with it from the beginning. You cannot cohabit with a project whose explicit goal is demographic replacement. The cohabitation that existed before Zionism arrived was not a version of Zionism that then went wrong. It was a different arrangement entirely, destroyed by the arrival of a project that had decided, before it arrived, that it could not coexist with anyone already there.

What Refusing the Notion Requires

Refusing the notion that Palestinians bear any responsibility for their own genocide requires accepting several things simultaneously.

It requires accepting that good faith extended under conditions of fraud is not complicity. That virtue weaponized against its bearer does not implicate the bearer. That the extension of hospitality to a concealed plan is not consent to that plan.

It requires accepting that the betrayal narrative, however emotionally legible, is structurally wrong. That the genocide was not a relationship that failed. That it was a plan that succeeded. That the Nakba was not the destruction of a before that could have been otherwise. It was the phase the plan had always been building toward.

It requires accepting that the archive is the authority here. Not the feelings of people who experienced early cohabitation as genuine. Not the retroactive claims of people who insist their use of words like “guest” and “turncoat” carried no structural implications. The archive. The letters. The diaries. The plans. The records of what was decided before anyone knocked on any door.

And it requires accepting that language is not innocent. That the words used to describe a genocide are part of the ideological work done on behalf of or against that genocide. That to call Zionist settlers guests is to use the language of the deception to describe its victims. That to call Jewish anti-Zionists turncoats is to retroactively impose a loyalty to a colonial project on people who refused it. That to call the genocide a betrayal is to distribute its responsibility across the people it was enacted upon.

These are not semantic distinctions. They are structural ones. And the structure determines everything: where responsibility lives, what justice requires, what solidarity actually means.

Informed Consent

A stranger arrives at your door. States a need. You open it.

You were not wrong to open it.

You could not have known.

The plan was written before the knock. The outcome was decided before the encounter. The correspondence existed before the relationship. The legal infrastructure was assembled before the first shared meal, the first agreement, the first extension of proximity between a Palestinian family and a Zionist settler.

You opened the door in good faith to a stated need.

What came through it was a genocide.

You are not responsible for what was planned before you opened the door.

Palestinians are not responsible for Zionism.

That is not a political position available to be debated alongside other positions. It is what the evidence requires. It is what the ethics demand. It is what the law confirms. It is what the archive, read honestly and without the prior commitment to protecting the project from its own record, plainly says.

The plan preceded the person.

Consent requires knowledge.

There was no knowledge.

There is no responsibility.

The answer is NO.

Closing Marginalia: The Names

Nakba Arabic: نكبة Translation: Catastrophe. Cataclysm. A devastation so total it ruptures the fabric of what was.

The word entered the political lexicon through Syrian historian Constantin Zureiq, who used it in 1948 to describe what was happening to Palestinians as the Zionist military campaign accelerated toward statehood.³⁰ It was not a word chosen for diplomatic comfort. It was a word chosen for scale.

In Palestinian usage, in Palestinian literature, testimony, art, memory, and resistance, the Nakba is not an event. It is a condition. The Nakba names the condition from inside. It is the word of people living what it names, not observing it.

1948 was a rupture. A condensation. The point at which the eliminatory process that had been underway for decades accelerated into mass expulsion, village destruction, and the military execution of a plan long in preparation. That rupture was real and decisive and must not be dissolved into abstraction. But it was a rupture within a continuity, not the origin of the genocide and not its final or most devastating phase.

What states, institutions, and publics that had spent decades managing their distance from the word genocide were forced to confront since October 2023, through the ICJ’s provisional measures,³¹ through the ICC arrest warrants, through the livestreamed documentation of mass killing, starvation, and infrastructure annihilation, has exposed the procedural objections previously used to defer recognition as the political choices they always were. 1948 should already have settled this. That it did not is not an analytical failure. It is a political one.

The Nakba is the name Palestinians have given to what is being done to them: the continuous, unbroken process of dispossession, displacement, and erasure that inhered in the Zionist project from its inception and has not stopped.

Ibāda jamāʿiyya Arabic: إبادة جماعية

In modern Arabic, ibāda jamāʿiyya names genocide, the annihilation of a group as a group. The root إبادة, ibāda, is used in Arabic to name eradication, annihilation, the destruction of something without remainder. Jamāʿiyya: of the collective, the community, the people. The compound names what it describes: not accumulated individual deaths but the destruction of a people as a people.³²

This is not a local translation of an international legal term. Palestinian and Arabic naming are not derivative of the Genocide Convention or of Lemkin’s coinage or of any institutional vocabulary. They are primary sites of historical apprehension, the language in which the reality was named by and among the people to whom it was being done, prior to and independent of any court’s recognition. The Arabic does not confirm what the law has found. The law has belatedly, partially, and inadequately attempted to name what the Arabic already knew.

Genocide English/Legal: From the Greek genos, people, race, and the Latin caedere, to kill. Coined by Raphael Lemkin in 1944. Codified in the 1948 Genocide Convention. Invoked by the ICJ in its 2024 provisional measures against Israel.

A legal category. A scholarly framework. A word that carries institutional authority and, in carrying it, also carries institutional limitation. The Genocide Convention requires proof of specific intent. Courts move slowly. Recognition arrives, when it arrives at all, long after the killing. The law does not stand outside the reality it names. It is imbricated in it, shaped by the same imperial structures that have shielded the genocide from prosecution, belatedly naming what it has helped fail to stop.

Genocide names the crime in the vocabulary of the institutions that have the power to prosecute it and have largely chosen not to, a vocabulary that Palestine’s advocates have been compelled to master not because it is adequate but because it is the only language those institutions recognize as grounds for obligation. The compulsion is itself part of the record. To be forced to name your annihilation in the grammar of the institutions complicit in it is not access to justice. It is a condition of the same structure.

On the Refusal to Partition Them

These three terms are not translations of each other. They are not zones, one covering the legal dimension, one the experiential, one the structural. They are not fragments that together assemble a complete picture, each supplying what the others cannot reach. That complementarist logic would only reproduce the partition this article refuses.

They are three historically situated sites at which the same annihilatory reality became nameable. The act of naming, at each site, is itself part of the historical record of what has been done to Palestinians. Each naming emerged from within the process it names, produced by it, entangled with it, inseparable from it.

These sites are not equivalent. The Nakba carries the weight of the people who lived it and live it still. Ibāda jamāʿiyya carries the weight of Arabic as the primary language of Palestinian apprehension, the tongue in which the reality was named before any court convened. Genocide carries the weight of institutional recognition and the violence of its delay. Entanglement does not mean equivalence. It means that the annihilatory process produced all three namings, that each is real, and that the asymmetries between them are themselves part of the historical record of how Palestinian reality has been differentially recognized, deferred, and denied.

The Nakba did not wait for the ICJ to confirm it. Ibāda jamāʿiyya did not require Lemkin’s coinage to be true. The genocide did not become a genocide when the court found the threshold of plausibility met. These namings did not produce the reality. The reality produced the necessity of naming, urgently, multiply, in the language of law and in the language of the body, in Arabic and in the institutional vocabulary that Palestine’s advocates have been forced to master in order to be heard by institutions that have spent decades choosing not to hear.

To treat these as separable is to reproduce the partition that the annihilatory project itself depends on. The project has always required the fragmentation of Palestinian reality: Gaza separated from the West Bank, 1948 lands separated from the occupation, legal recognition separated from lived truth, the name separated from the thing named.

This article refuses that fragmentation at the level of analysis. It refuses it here, at the level of language.

The Nakba names the condition from inside. It is the word of people living what it names, not observing it.

Ibāda jamāʿiyya names the annihilation in the tongue of its targets, not as translation, not as echo, but as original apprehension.

Genocide names the crime in the vocabulary of the institutions that have the power to prosecute it and have largely chosen not to, a vocabulary whose compelled adoption is itself a condition of the structure it names.

None of these is external to the material reality they describe. None stands above it. Each is a historically specific mode of naming that was made necessary by the scale, the continuity, and the deliberateness of what has been done to Palestinians.

This is not three lenses placed on top of a single object.

This is one annihilatory process that has generated its own naming, across registers, across languages, across the sites where its reality has forced itself into language.

The Nakba has not ended.

The ibāda jamāʿiyya has not ended.

The genocide has not ended.

It is happening now.

The genocide inhered in the project from the beginning. Not as potential. Not as consequence. As structure.

From the first letter.

From the first plan.

From the first knock on the door that was never answered by a guest.

Endnotes

Discourse search conducted via X, March 2026, using keyword combinations including “guests”/”hospitality”/”welcomed” + “Zionists”/”Jewish settlers” + “Palestinians” + “betrayed”/”betrayal”/”bit the hand,” with parallel Arabic equivalents (ضيوف، ضيافة، خيانة، استضاف). Results returned multi-year pattern evidence spanning 2021 through March 2026, across dozens of distinct accounts with engagement ranging from individual replies to posts exceeding one thousand likes. The pattern recurs with near-identical vocabulary in both English and Arabic. Zionist-leaning counter-posts explicitly rebutting the framing confirm its widespread circulation. Restatement (Second) of Contracts §§ 17, 159, 162-164 (Am. L. Inst. 1981); E. Allan Farnsworth, Farnsworth on Contracts, 3d ed. (New York: Aspen Publishers, 2004), §§ 4.10-4.12. Restatement (Second) of Torts §§ 330-331 (Am. L. Inst. 1965); W. Page Keeton et al., Prosser and Keeton on the Law of Torts, 5th ed. (St. Paul, MN: West Publishing Co., 1984), 429-31. Restatement (Second) of Contracts § 164 (Am. L. Inst. 1981); Restatement (Second) of Torts § 331 (Am. L. Inst. 1965). Restatement (Second) of Contracts §§ 162-164 (Am. L. Inst. 1981). Restatement (Second) of Contracts § 164 (Am. L. Inst. 1981). Moses Hess, Rome and Jerusalem: A Study in Jewish Nationalism, trans. Meyer Waxman (New York: Bloch Publishing Company, 1918), originally published as Rom und Jerusalem (Leipzig, 1862). cf. Leon Pinsker, Auto-Emancipation (London, 1891). For discussion of Pinsker’s territorial logic in relation to the existing Palestinian population, see also Nur Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians: The Concept of “Transfer” in Zionist Political Thought, 1882-1948 (Washington, DC: Institute for Palestine Studies, 1992). Theodor Herzl, The Complete Diaries of Theodor Herzl, ed. Raphael Patai, trans. Harry Zohn, 5 vols. (New York and London: Herzl Press and T. Yoseloff, 1960), 1:88-89. Theodor Herzl, The Jewish State, trans. Sylvie d’Avigdor, revised by Jacob de Haas (New York: American Zionist Emergency Council, 1946), originally published as Der Judenstaat (Leipzig and Vienna, 1896). “Basel Program,” adopted at the First Zionist Congress, Basel, August 30, 1897. Herzl, Complete Diaries, 2:581. Page reference is the standard scholarly citation for this entry; verify against the Patai edition before direct quotation. Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians. For the congress protocols on population transfer, Masalha documents these discussions extensively with specific archival references. See also Walid Khalidi, Before Their Diaspora: A Photographic History of the Palestinians, 1876-1948 (Washington, DC: Institute for Palestine Studies, 1984). Khalidi, Before Their Diaspora; Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians; Kenneth Stein, The Land Question in Palestine, 1917-1939 (Chapel Hill: University of North Carolina Press, 1984); Gershon Shafir, Land, Labor and the Origins of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, 1882-1914 (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1989). Yusuf Diya al-Khalidi, letter intended for Theodor Herzl, 1899, discussed in Rashid Khalidi, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017 (New York: Metropolitan Books, 2020), chap. 1. Both the al-Khalidi letter and Herzl’s response are reproduced in full in Walid Khalidi, ed., From Haven to Conquest: Readings in Zionism and the Palestine Problem Until 1948 (Washington, DC: Institute for Palestine Studies, 1971). Restatement (Second) of Contracts §§ 17, 159, 162-164 (Am. L. Inst. 1981); Farnsworth, Farnsworth on Contracts, §§ 4.10-4.12. For the British Mandate’s contradictory commitments and their role in facilitating Zionist settlement while suppressing Palestinian resistance, see Rashid Khalidi, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, chaps. 1-2; Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians, chaps. 2-3. Patrick Wolfe, “Settler Colonialism and the Elimination of the Native,” Journal of Genocide Research 8, no. 4 (2006): 387-409. Wolfe’s formulation of settler colonialism as a structure organized by the logic of elimination rather than a series of discrete episodes is foundational to the structural argument throughout this essay. See also Lorenzo Veracini, Settler Colonialism: A Theoretical Overview (Basingstoke: Palgrave Macmillan, 2010). Herzl, Complete Diaries, 1:88-89. Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians. Khalidi, Before Their Diaspora; Stein, The Land Question in Palestine. Hess, Rome and Jerusalem; Pinsker, Auto-Emancipation; Herzl, The Jewish State. Herzl, Complete Diaries, 1:88-89. Pinsker, Auto-Emancipation. Yosef Weitz, Yomani ve-Iggerot la-Banim [My Diary and Letters to the Children/My Sons], vols. 1-6 (Ramat Gan: Masada, 1965-73), cited in Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians. Yitzhak Rabin, The Rabin Memoirs (Boston: Little, Brown, 1979); David K. Shipler, “Israel Bars Rabin From Relating ‘48 Eviction of Arabs,” New York Times, October 23, 1979, A3. Walid Khalidi, “Plan Dalet: Master Plan for the Conquest of Palestine,” Journal of Palestine Studies 18, no. 1 (Autumn 1988): 4-33. Shafir, Land, Labor and the Origins of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. Khalidi, Before Their Diaspora; Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians; Stein, The Land Question in Palestine. Constantin Zureiq, Ma’na al-Nakba [The Meaning of the Catastrophe] (Beirut: Dar al-’Ilm lil-Malayin, 1948). International Court of Justice, Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel), Provisional Measures Order, January 26, 2024. The order found the threshold of plausible genocide met and issued binding provisional measures; it does not constitute a final merits finding of genocide. The operative paragraphs are 51-54 (plausibility threshold) and 86-88 (provisional measures ordered). Hans Wehr, A Dictionary of Modern Written Arabic, ed. J. Milton Cowan, 4th ed. (Wiesbaden: Harrassowitz, 1979); Edward William Lane, An Arabic-English Lexicon (London: Williams and Norgate, 1863-1893). Both support the usage of ibāda to name eradication or annihilation without remainder in modern Arabic.

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