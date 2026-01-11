NYC | Israeli Land Sales Event | Genocidal Framing Deployed Against Palestinian Solidarity

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting an Israeli real estate event selling stolen Palestinian land in Queens, deploying the rhetoric of genocide while claiming to oppose it. Mamdani characterized Palestinian solidarity as “chants in support of a terrorist organization” with “no place in our city,” using the racialized designation “terrorist” to criminalize political speech while Israeli settlers actively marketed the theft and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian territory on American soil.

This represents a particularly egregious betrayal given Mamdani’s documented record. He has explicitly stated “we have watched as our tax dollars have funded a genocide” and called for ceasefire and an end to military funding as early as October 13, 2023, saying “we are on the brink of a genocide of Palestinians in Gaza right now.” He has spoken powerfully about Islamophobia, describing how he grew up “in the shadow of 9/11” knowing “what it means to live with an undercurrent of suspicion in this city,” and condemning how “Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement” across political lines. He pledged to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York City. He centered Palestinian liberation as fundamental to his identity and campaign.

Yet here, confronted with the material apparatus of genocide, an event literally selling occupied Palestinian land to fund settlement expansion and erase the indigenous population, Mamdani deployed the exact genocidal vocabulary he claims to oppose. Calling Hamas a “terrorist organization” while Israeli real estate agents commodify ethnic cleansing is not a neutral legal designation. It is participation in the discursive infrastructure that makes Palestinian elimination thinkable, acceptable, ordinary.

The contradiction is not cognitive. It is structural. When Mamdani says some Palestinians deserve rights while simultaneously affirming that resistance to occupation constitutes “terrorism,” he establishes a hierarchy of Palestinian life: those who suffer passively merit sympathy, those who resist merit extermination. This is how liberal genocide operates. You can mourn Palestinian deaths in the abstract while criminalizing Palestinian politics in the particular. You can call it genocide while endorsing the framework that justifies it.

An event promoting the sale of occupied Palestinian land operates as direct participation in genocide: the systematic erasure of Palestinian presence through settlement expansion, land theft, and forced displacement. Yet Mamdani directed his institutional condemnation not at this material genocide, but at those naming it. His statement weaponizes “safety” discourse to position Palestinian existence and resistance as inherently threatening while treating the commodification of ethnic cleansing as protected commerce.

This follows a pattern where elected officials who market themselves as progressive deploy counterterrorism language to silence solidarity with Palestine. AOC’s framing of the protest as “antisemitic” for occurring in a “predominantly Jewish neighborhood” erases the political content entirely, as though opposition to apartheid and land theft becomes bigotry based on geographic proximity. The suggestion that Palestinian flags and anti-genocide organizing constitute threats to Jewish safety inverts the material reality: Israel’s genocide in Gaza has murdered an estimated ~936,000 to ~960,000 (direct violence and indirect violence) Palestinians, destroyed every university, targeted healthcare infrastructure systemically, and engineered mass starvation. The “safety” being protected here is the safety of genocide to proceed without witness or disruption.

Mamdani’s invocation of constitutional rights to protest rings hollow when paired with his criminalization of the protesters’ political position. He does not object to the method. He objects to the message. “Terrorism,” in this deployment, means only resistance to colonial violence, never the colonial violence itself. Not the state terror of Israeli occupation. Not the terrorism of marketing stolen land to American buyers. Only Palestinian refusal to die quietly.

What makes this particularly insidious is that Mamdani has built a political career on naming genocide and opposing Islamophobia. He spoke about how “one can incite violence against our mosques and know that condemnation will never come” and how Muslim New Yorkers are made to feel like “guests in our own home.” He understands how racialized language functions to criminalize entire populations. He knows that “terrorist” is not a neutral descriptor but a genocidal designation that renders certain people killable. And yet he deployed it anyway.

This is how liberal genocide functions: domestic reforms coexist seamlessly with imperial violence, because the latter is selectively named. Mamdani can pass universal childcare “within one week of becoming Mayor,” a policy achievement used to establish progressive credentials while simultaneously endorsing the discursive apparatus that makes the genocide of Palestinian children possible. Childcare for New Yorkers, extermination for Palestinians. Both treated as neutral policy terrain rather than interconnected commitments to who is imagined as human and whose life is expendable.

One commenter who noted “he has to tow certain lines” identifies the mechanism but not its implications. The “lines” being towed are the lines of genocide. When a mayor who has explicitly called Gaza a genocide, who pledged to arrest Netanyahu, who centered Palestinian liberation in his campaign, cannot refuse to call Hamas “terrorists” when confronted with an event selling stolen Palestinian land, then the vocabulary of genocide has succeeded completely. It has made certain positions literally unspeakable even for those who claim to oppose genocide.

Mamdani’s use of “terrorist” while condemning an event that directly funds settlement expansion reveals the architecture of complicity. He can name genocide in the abstract. He cannot refuse its vocabulary in practice. And every time he or any other ostensibly progressive politician deploys the language of terrorism against Palestinian resistance while remaining silent on the terrorism of occupation, of land theft, of systematic erasure, they reaffirm the hierarchy that makes genocide possible: some Palestinians are grievable, but all are ultimately killable if they refuse the terms of their own elimination.

Palestinian solidarity is not antisemitism. Naming theft is not terrorism. And those who claim to oppose genocide while deploying its rhetorical architecture have not failed to understand. They have chosen. They have chosen the side that sells land soaked in blood and calls objection to that transaction a security threat. They have chosen the vocabulary that makes certain people’s resistance to elimination more objectionable than the elimination itself.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​