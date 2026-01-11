Marginalia Subversiva

Saige
Oh dear. I had hope but gosh they croak quickly. I hope he will dig in the rubble of his conscience and find it, and speak up for those whose land it is, whose land should not be sold, who are being exterminated. The oppression of Palestinians by zionism is a contemporary example of the corrupt empire adopting the myth of ethnic and religious superiority, for the purpose of expansion. End apartheid. End genocide. Right of Return for All Palestinians. (I stand with Jews Against Zionism).

liam
Free Palestine!

