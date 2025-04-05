The truth always bleeds through the script.

Israel’s propaganda always unravels. It has to—because a genocidal state can’t keep its lies straight. The problem with using falsehood to justify mass slaughter is that eventually, the bodies pile up faster than the excuses.

Today, the Israeli regime announced the assassination of Muhammad Hassan Awad, the intelligence chief of the Al-Mujahideen Brigades. In their statement, they claimed Awad was responsible for the abduction of Shiri Bibas and her two children.

But here’s what they didn’t tell the world:

Al-Mujahideen Brigades is not affiliated with Hamas.

This matters because for 18 months, “Israel” has insisted—across press briefings, propaganda videos, international appeals, and viral soundbites—that Hamas abducted the Bibas family. That claim became one of the emotional anchors for justifying mass bombardment in Gaza. The Bibas family—especially the red-haired toddlers—were used as rhetorical and visual weapons to galvanize Zionist rage and global sympathy. Their images were broadcast in Western parliaments, their names invoked in speeches to silence dissent.

Now? The narrative quietly shifts.

No correction. No accountability. No pause.

Just a new “terrorist” name, another execution, and an expectation that no one will notice the discrepancy.

But we do notice. And we remember.

Because this isn’t just a propaganda slip-up. It’s a pattern. The Israeli regime has a long, well-documented history of manufacturing or distorting events to retroactively justify its actions:

Blaming Hamas for actions committed by other resistance groups.

Inflating hostage numbers while erasing Palestinian captives held without trial.

Using children’s faces to justify children’s deaths.

Every time the narrative falters, it is replaced—not retracted. Truth doesn’t matter in genocide. Emotional manipulation does.

And if we don’t name that, we risk being swept up in it.

This new claim—that Awad, from a non-Hamas faction, was behind the Bibas abduction—completely collapses the premise behind Israel’s earlier narrative. And yet, the world won’t see a single news outlet retract its coverage. The images of the Bibas boys will continue to circulate without context. The genocidal justifications will remain intact, because they were never about fact—they were about manufacturing consent.

Israel’s propaganda isn’t failing. It’s evolving.

As the bodies mount, so does the narrative churn.

First it was Hamas. Then it’s “human shields.” Then it’s Iran. Now it’s Al-Mujahideen Brigades. Tomorrow? Another name. Another excuse.

This is why survivor testimony matters. This is why historical record matters. This is why we must name propaganda while it’s still being written—before it becomes policy, before it becomes memory.

Because the Bibas lie isn’t an outlier.

It’s a case study in how Zionist genocide operates:

Kill, lie, pivot. Repeat.

And the cost of these lies?

Tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.