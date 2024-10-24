Palestine is now my measuring stick.

I hold it up to faces, to hands, to hearts—

and watch as the truth settles in their silence.

There was a time when I didn’t ask—

didn’t need to ask.

Friendship was measured in moments,

in laughter shared, in stories exchanged.

But now, there’s something else—

something bigger, something more urgent

that has reshaped the way I see people.

It’s Palestine.

I can’t look at someone anymore

without seeing the weight of their stance—

how they move, how they think,

what they say in passing when they think

it doesn’t matter.

But it always matters.

Potential friends ask if resistance comes with conditions.

Conditions on resistance?

If they hesitate, even for a second—

they’re no longer a friend.

Because if you think the oppressed need to beg

for permission to resist—

if you think there’s a right way to fight for survival—

then we’re not on the same side.

If your love, your solidarity,

is conditional on the oppressed being polite,

being quiet, being digestible to your conscience,

then you don’t know love at all.

How can I call you friend

if you don’t understand that resistance

is the very breath of those forced to the margins?

How can we stand side by side

if you believe in liberation, but only for some?

No—Palestine is the line in the sand,

and I won’t step back from it.

Potential dates?

If you don’t see Palestine in the way I breathe,

in the way I carry the weight of the world on my back,

then you don’t see me at all.



If you can’t feel Gaza in the space between us,

if you can’t understand that my heart beats

in time with a struggle thousands of miles away—

then how could you ever hope to hold it?

I won’t love someone who turns a blind eye.

I won’t love someone who stays silent

when bombs fall,

when children are pulled from rubble,

when entire generations are erased in a matter of seconds.

I won’t love someone who doesn’t understand

that to love me is to love justice,

to love resistance,

to love the fight for freedom.

Palestine is where I draw the line,

and if you can’t cross it with me—

we will never walk together.

And so it goes.

Every interaction, every introduction,

becomes a litmus test.

It’s not about political alignment—

it’s about humanity.

It’s about standing with the oppressed

when the world looks away.

It’s about seeing Palestine not as a distant tragedy,

but as a reflection of every struggle against colonization,

against occupation, against erasure.

The world, for me, has split in two—

those who stand with resistance,

and those who stand against it.

There’s no middle ground.

So I measure people now.

Not by how much they know,

not by how they speak or how they smile,

but by where they stand

when the bombs fall,

when the truth of occupation

becomes too heavy to ignore.

Palestine is my measuring stick.

I hold it up to faces, to hands, to hearts—

and watch as the truth settles in their silence.

Because, in the end,

it’s not about who they claim to be—

it’s about who they are

when the world is burning.

It’s Palestine.

-Story Ember leGaïe

October 23, 2024