An Israeli soldier’s recent op-ed in Haaretz lays bare the grotesque normalization of war crimes within the illegal occupation regime’s military. In his own words, Palestinian civilians are not just collateral damage; they are systematically used—forced to enter buildings ahead of Israeli forces, clearing spaces at the risk of their own lives. And what does the Israeli military do? It pretends to investigate itself while ensuring impunity.

The ‘Mosquito Procedure’—A System of Forced Human Shields

The testimony exposes an entrenched practice: Palestinians, described as “Shawish” (slaves), were forcibly made to enter buildings suspected of housing resistance fighters or explosives. This wasn’t a rare occurrence—it happened at least six times a day in Gaza during the ground incursion.

Let’s do the math. If an average battalion deployed 12 “Shawish,” and a brigade held 36, this amounted to thousands of Palestinian civilians being used as human shields. And yet, the Military Police (MP) claimed it had opened sixinvestigations—six, in the face of at least 2,190 known incidents. This was not an investigation; it was a public relations stunt designed to appear as accountability while ensuring the crime itself continued.

Beyond ‘Cover-Ups’—A Deliberate, Systematic Policy

The soldier, who spent nine months in Gaza, makes it clear: this was not the act of rogue individuals, but an institutionalized system. This practice was not only in violation of international law—it was a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Israel has long claimed to have the “most moral army in the world,” yet time and time again, its own soldiers reveal the truth: this is a military that systematically dehumanizes and exploits Palestinians, reducing them to disposable bodies. The op-ed makes it clear that there is no accountability—just theatrical self-investigation designed to shield perpetrators from real consequences.

How Long Will the World Pretend This Isn’t Happening?

The Israeli regime’s strategy has always been to maintain plausible deniability while carrying out atrocities in broad daylight. Using civilians as human shields is not an isolated incident—it is doctrine. It is a fundamental part of how the occupation sustains itself, leveraging Palestinian bodies as both weapons and propaganda tools.

The world must stop entertaining Israel’s empty gestures of “self-investigation.” The real number of human shield cases wasn’t six—it was in the thousands. And those responsible weren’t just the soldiers on the ground, but the entire military and political apparatus that sanctioned, justified, and whitewashed these crimes.

The UN’s Complicity—Condemnation Without Consequence

While Israeli soldiers openly admitted to these atrocities, the United Nations continued its cowardly, selective outrage. The UN Secretary-General routinely condemned the violence in Gaza yet stopped short of calling it what it was—genocide. Instead, his rhetoric remained focused on the release of Israeli captives while ignoring the mass-scale atrocities Palestinians were subjected to.

What does it mean when a soldier within the illegal occupation’s military acknowledges the depth of the crimes—and yet, global institutions still refuse to name them? This duplicity is not just moral failure; it is complicity. The international system that claims to stand for justice is, in reality, upholding Israel’s war machine by refusing to act.

No More Manufactured Ignorance

This soldier’s testimony is a rare crack in Israel’s propaganda wall. It confirms what Palestinians have said for decades: Israel does not see them as human beings, but as tools of war. And when the inevitable investigations led nowhere—when no meaningful consequences followed—Israel continued to commit the same crimes, knowing the world would look away.

The question is: how much more evidence does the world need before it stops pretending?