Unfortunately this feels like preparation for the next phase on the West Bank. Ban the journalists so the crime can be committed in darkness, without credible witnesses.

The PA has no legitimacy among the public. They have done Israel's dirty work for a long time. Here's a recent AJ article describing their recent siege and raids on Jenin. There were reports of water and electricity being cut for weeks.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2024/12/15/why-is-the-pa-raiding-jenin-camp-fighting-resistance-groups

I wonder what they'll do if Israel ramps up the ethnic cleansing and fulfills Smotrich's promise to annex parts of the W Bank this year.

This is shameful: the Palestinian Authority has, for a long time, simply acted as surrogates for the occupiers. Here they very clearly demonstrate themselves to be nothing more than collaborationist quislings. May their leaders, like the entity that they support, never ever know peace and safety.

