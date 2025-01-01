The Palestinian Authority’s decision to ban Al Jazeera from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is a spineless act of self-preservation, emblematic of its long history of betraying its own people. Under the guise of curbing “violations” and “misleading reports,” the PA has chosen to suppress dissent rather than confront its own failures. In a desperate bid to shield itself from criticism and to appease Israel’s genocidal campaign, it has sacrificed the voices of Palestinians who rely on platforms like Al Jazeera to amplify their suffering and resistance.

This betrayal does not stand alone. Just recently, the PA was implicated in the killing of journalist Shatha al-Sabbagh in Jenin, an act eerily similar to Israel’s notorious targeting of journalists. Both Israel and the PA have used violence against media workers to shield their own crimes and suppress the truth. Shatha’s death is not just a tragedy; it is a symbol of how far the PA is willing to go to cling to power, even if it means emulating the oppressive tactics of the illegal occupation regime.

The PA’s actions mirror Israel’s systemic efforts to silence Palestinian voices, whether through violent suppression, imprisonment, or outright censorship. This latest move to ban Al Jazeera is another step in aligning itself with the oppressor, rather than standing with the oppressed. It is a betrayal not just of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, but also of the millions in the diaspora who are relentlessly silenced, oppressed, vilified, and abused. If even Palestinians outside the occupation aren’t spared, what fantasy leads the PA to believe they will be?

This is not leadership—it is cowardice and complicity in genocide. By banning Al Jazeera, the PA is not just silencing dissent; it is actively aiding Israel’s attempt to erase Palestinian narratives and dehumanize an entire people. It is a chilling act of suppression that prioritizes self-preservation over the liberation and survival of Palestinians.

But this decision goes beyond silencing dissent; it reflects the PA’s delusion that submission will buy them safety. It will not. Palestinians are being slaughtered in Gaza and displaced in the West Bank. Journalists and activists in the diaspora face constant surveillance, vilification, and threats. The international community enables these atrocities through inaction, and the PA’s cowardice only exacerbates the suffering.

Instead of protecting Palestinian lives, the PA has chosen to shield its own fragile grip on power. It has turned its back on the very people it claims to represent. This is not just a betrayal—it is complicity in a genocidal campaign aimed at erasing Palestinian existence and resistance.

History will not be kind to those who stood on the wrong side of justice. The Palestinian people are resilient, their voices unyielding. They will outlast the cowardice of the PA and the atrocities of the occupation regime. The struggle for liberation and justice will continue, with or without the PA, because the Palestinian cause is far greater than the betrayal of those who were meant to lead it.